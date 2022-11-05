A New York fugitive was vacationing in Disney World after nearly one year on the run. Then an off-duty officer spotted him.

Read full article on original website
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Subway Psycho’ Charged with Murder of Citi Field WorkerBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Man, 21, beaten, robbed of $4K watch by group in Midtown
The NYPD is looking to identify a trio wanted for beating a man then robbing him of his watch in Midtown late last month, authorities said.
NYC fugitive arrested after being spotted by federal officer visiting Walt Disney World: report
Quashon Burton, a New York City fugitive who evaded federal investigators for nearly a year, has been taken into custody after being spotted at Walt Disney World.
3 women and a little girl die in shooting at Florida home
ORLANDO (WKMG) - The sheriff said two little girls hid when Shavell Jordan Jones started shooting around 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Myers. Authorities said while he is in the hospital recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, detectives continue their search for answers. “It’s never easy to make...
Upstate New York Great-Grandfather Fatally Stabbed In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley great-grandfather was fatally stabbed. His alleged killer just had a murder charge dropped. On Thursday, Nov. 3, 22-year-old Horace Duke for Wallkill was arraigned in Orange County Court on an indictment charging him with manslaughter in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth-degree degree.
Disney World, Universal Leave Employees Worried about Becoming Homeless
Disney World and Universal give their workers the short end of the stick when it comes to wages, leading many of them to worry about becoming homeless, according to a report released on Thursday. The report, created by Unite Here Local 737, one of the hospitality industry unions that represents...
Two women wounded in Harlem shooting, NYPD says
Two women were shot and wounded during a late-night clash in Harlem, police said Saturday. The women were standing on W. 143rd St. near Adam Clayton Powell Blvd. outside NYCHA’s Samuel Houses about 11 p.m. Friday when a group of men in ski masks opened fire from across the street. One woman, 35, was shot in the left shoulder, cops said. The second woman, 19, was shot four times in the arm and ...
Brooklyn bakery worker found dead in walk-in freezer, apparently trapped inside
A worker was found dead in a walk-in freezer at a Brooklyn bakery on Thursday morning, apparently after getting locked inside overnight, police said.
Man killed 3 women, 4-year-old before turning gun on self, Orange County sheriff says
ORLANDO, Fla. — Four people were found dead inside an Orlando home Friday morning. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, 911 dispatch received a call at about 4 a.m. about a woman who had been shot in a home on Myers Drive and ran to a neighbor’s house for help.
Long Island deli will stay open thanks to help from landlord
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The owners of a Jewish deli on Long Island that had planned to close for good after 56 years say they're staying open.The last day of business at Regal Kosher Delicatessen in Plainview was set for this Sunday.READ MORE: Long Island diners shuttering as labor shortage, inflation puts restaurants in a tight spotThe Weiss family says they've been struggling to make ends meet with rising rent, high meat costs and a labor shortage.After CBS2's story aired in October, however, the owners say the landlord offered to help with rent.One of the deli employees also offered to buy the place and keep it running.
Couple steals $30K from woman, 70, who invited them into her Bronx apartment
The NYPD is searching for a man and woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from in the Bronx over the weekend, authorities said.
Universal Studios Orlando Resort Will Close Multiple Rides
Universal Orlando Resort will be closing five different attractions in the Kids Zone section of the park in January, according to a recent statement from Universal. “Universal Orlando Resort will soon begin work on bringing exciting new family entertainment to Universal Studios Florida that will immerse guests in the adventures of beloved animated characters. To make way for these new additions, Fievel's Playland, Woody Woodpecker's Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination and Shrekand Donkey's Meet & Greet will close on January 16, 2023 (the last day of operation will be January 15, 2023)."
4 people found dead inside Orlando home after woman runs to neighbor for help, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - Four people were found dead inside a home in Orlando on Friday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office will give an update at 2 p.m. Friday. You can watch it in the live player above. Deputies say around 4 a.m., the sheriff's...
Florida woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-4 in Orange County: FHP
WINTER PARK, Fla. - A Deltona woman is dead after her car was struck by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 4 in Orange County early Sunday, according to troopers. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 2 a.m. on I-4 West at Fairbanks Avenue in Winter Park. Authorities...
Apple AirTag helps bring lost pup home
ORLANDO, Fla. — In a first for an Orlando shelter, a piece of technology on a lost dog helped reunite the pet with its owner in just two hours. Rocky’s little adventure started at his home and ended about 20 minutes away at Orange County Animal Services. Denise...
Tourist assaulted, robbed aboard 4 train after attacker said 'why are you looking at me?'
A 36-year-old tourist was punched in the face and then robbed by a knife-wielding attacker while on a Manhattan subway Wednesday morning, authorities said.
Press Conference: Man shoots, kills girlfriend and her family, deputies say
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a horrific scene overnight. Three woman and a 4-year-oold girl were found inside a home dead with apparent gun shot wounds. Deputies said two kids were found alive and hiding under blankets. Another woman who was shot was able to escape the home and ran to a neighbors house for help.
Theme park lays off more than 500 who'll transition to positions with new vendor
Legoland Florida Resort is eliminating 519 jobs as it transitions food and beverage services in January to Aramark Corp., which will take the affected employees on. The Polk County resort disclosed the move in a letter posted to the state’s WARN database Nov. 3. According to the letter sent...
VIDEO: Mass of motorcycles, ATVs take over Florida streets
Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. New bodycam video from Seminole County Sheriff's Office showed the swarm of motorcycles. In the video, the deputy said some of the riders were doing wheelies and driving recklessly.
At least 38 injured in blaze at NYC apartment high-rise caused by lithium ion battery
At least 38 people have been injured in a fire at a New York City high-rise apartment building in Midtown, according to the FDNY. The FDNY received a call about a fire on the 20th floor of 429 East 52nd Street around 10:24 a.m. Saturday morning, Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said in a briefing on the scene of the three-alarm fire.
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy Car
The Porsche Dealership in Englewood, New Jersey had an eventful week!(Nolan Standifer/Unsplash) The following story is controversial – and local!. Last Monday, some commotion was caused by five out-of-towners at the Porsche Dealership of Bergen County in Englewood, New Jersey.
