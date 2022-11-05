Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Solo Sikoa Responds To The Rock’s ‘Head Of The Table’ Claims
The Bloodline’s enforcer Solo Sikoa has responded to claims made by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson that – not Roman Reigns – is at the Head of the Table. Solo Sikoa, Roman Reigns, The Usos, and The Rock are all a part of the extended Anoa’i wrestling dynasty. Four of those men are still part of WWE whereas The Rock moved on from the company once he found his feet in Hollywood and has since conquered the movie world as well.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Calls Out Company For Being Ignored
WWE star and current United States Champion Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins has called out the company for ignoring him. WWE has been celebrating the 10th anniversary of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins this month, 10 years after the Shield first graced our television screens at Survivor Series 2012. Dean...
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill Shows Natalya Love After Recent Surgery
Jade Cargill is the longest-reigning TBS Champion, because she’s the only TBS Champion so far. Although Cargill represents AEW proudly, she still has love for women on other rosters. Jade ensures that she cares for everyone too. While her heel character may deny her that approach on television, she...
stillrealtous.com
Current WWE Star Passed On Having Scarlett As His Manager
Karrion Kross and Scarlett got the wrestling world talking a few months ago when they returned to WWE, and they’ve been feuding with Drew McIntyre ever since. Kross and Scarlett are a well established duo, but it seems that WWE pitched an idea for her to be paired with another wrestler before Karrion Kross joined the company.
wrestletalk.com
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
wrestlingrumors.net
Roman Reigns Targeted By 38 Year Old WWE Superstar
He could work. Roman Reigns has dominated WWE for over two years now, with one of the longest World Title reigns in company history. Reigns has run through just about everyone that has come in his path, which has not left him with many opponents left to come after him. WWE is going to need to look in a different direction to find a challenger and now someone is calling out Reigns.
itrwrestling.com
“They’re Going To The Well Too Many Times” – Wrestling Veteran On The Acclaimed Scissoring
On the November 2nd episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed took to the ring to celebrate the birthday of “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn. Unfortunately, both of Gunn’s hands were in casts, rendering him unable to properly participate in celebratory scissoring, a problem solved by new foam scissoring fingers merchandise. However, the 59-year-old was touched when Max Caster and Anthony Bowens announced they wanted to officially adopt him as their father.
PWMania
Photo: Vince McMahon Spotted in New York City with His Date and Bodyguard
Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon was spotted at a New York City restaurant this past Saturday. Vince was dining with an unidentified woman in New York City over the weekend, as seen in the photo below from Reddit user HeelTown59. McMahon’s bodyguard was seated at the table next to him and kept an eye on him the entire night.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
itrwrestling.com
Jim Cornette Believes Current WWE Star Could Be One Of The “Most Believable Wrestlers” In The Business
Jim Cornette hasn’t always been complimentary of the modern wrestling product but as far as Bray Wyatt’s current WWE run is concerned, Cornette is all in. Returning to the sports entertainment giant at Extreme Rules, the former Fiend has rapidly risen once more to become one of the most popular WWE Superstars. It’s believed that he’s perceived as the number one babyface on Friday Night SmackDown, as well as being a top merchandise seller.
itrwrestling.com
Bianca Belair Reveals Incredible Story Behind Her WWE Crown Jewel Gear
In the penultimate match of WWE Crown Jewel 2022, Bianca Belair retained the Raw Women’s Championship over Bayley, besting ‘The Role Model’ in a Last Woman Standing match. ‘The EST of WWE’ secured the win by trapping Bayley between either side of a ladder, subsequently sliding her underneath the turnbuckles to prevent her from escaping.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Reportedly Returning Soon
The Bloodline have been dominating the WWE landscape for some time now, and the group recently set their sights on Sheamus when they assaulted him with a steel chair on SmackDown a few weeks ago. Following the show WWE announced a storyline injury for Sheamus when it was revealed that...
411mania.com
Various News: New Interview Recorded For Dark Side of the Ring, Adam Pearce Trolls Fans On Twitter, MLW Pays Tribute To Superfan Vladimir
– PWInsider reports that Hacksaw Jim Duggan recently recorded an interview for a fourth season of VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring. This would confirm the show is returning, although it’s unknown when at this time. – MLW recently paid tribute to wrestling superfan Vladimir Abouzeide. Vladimir...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Blasted Over Billy Gunn’s ‘Stupid’ Booking
WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn has seen a resurgence in his career as of late. This is largely due to his partnership with The Acclaimed, as ‘Daddy Ass’ is now one of the most over stars in the company. Be that as it may, not everyone is a fan of how Gunn is getting booked in AEW.
wrestletalk.com
Jim Cornette Shockingly Claims WWE Star Is His ‘Favorite Person To Watch’
Controversial wrestling personality and former legendary manager Jim Cornette has named the current WWE star that is his ‘favorite person to watch’, and the name might shock you. Cornette worked for Ring of Honor between 2009 and 2012, working with many of the current top stars in WWE,...
bodyslam.net
Watch: IYO SKY And Asuka’s Japanese Exchange On Monday Night RAW Hilariously Translated
On this week’s Monday Night RAW, we saw something we rarely see in WWE, which is with two foreign talents speaking their dialect on live TV. During the women’s segment involving Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka and Damage CTRL, IYO SKY and Asuka would have an exchange in Japanese that left many fans wondering what was said between the two. Thanks to @Himanshu_Doi on Twitter, we have a translation in video form. It appears the two descended into schoolyard insults.
411mania.com
Nikki Cross Wins 24/7 Championship On WWE Raw, Throws It Away
We have a new 24/7 Champion following this week’s episode of WWE Raw. Nikki Cross defeated Dana Brooke to capture the championship on tonight’s show. Damage CTRL was in Cross’ corner for the win. After the match, a segment aired in which a laughing Cross tossed the title into (or at) the garbage can.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Written Off TV
Last week on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Shayna Baszler stepped into the ring to face off against Natalya. Baszler managed to defeated Natalya with the Kirifuda Clutch, but the action didn’t stop there. After the match Ronda Rousey got in the ring and encouraged Shayna Baszler to continue to...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Cameron Grimes' WWE Future
Cameron Grimes has been a staple on the "WWE NXT" since he made his debut for the company back in 2019, but his time on the brand could be coming to an end. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," there has been talk about moving him to the main roster within WWE.
itrwrestling.com
Dwayne Johnson Hates The Smell Of ‘Asparagus Wee-Wee’
Dwayne Johnson is the talk of the acting world right now, having just starred in DC Comics’ Black Adam as the titular character. Although portions of the film went divided among critics, Johnson’s performance is perceived as one of the shining lights of the film. As one of...
