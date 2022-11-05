ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McCovey Chronicles

Monday/Tuesday BP: Carlos Rodón opts out

As was expected by pretty much everyone, Carlos Rodón has opted out of the second year of his contract with the San Francisco Giants. The Giants have become something of a pitch-whisperer for struggling pitchers with ace potential, but have not shown a commitment to bringing them back once they achieve it.
McCovey Chronicles

Let’s do nothing

The World Series is over. The 2022 baseball season is officially wrapped and the bleak offseason months have already started to settle in. It’s my least favorite time of the baseball calendar for obvious reasons. I also rarely get excited about following free agency or the winter meetings. The MLB boat comes out of the water to be cleaned and the sport’s business underbelly, barnacled and discolored, is brought into daylight.
NBC Sports

Why Kerr believes Jerome has been 'godsend' for Warriors

The Warriors might have found another diamond in the rough in Ty Jerome. When asked what Jerome brings to the Warriors, coach Steve Kerr could not stop raving about the 6-foot-5 guard. "He's got good size, excellent shooter, he's got really good feel," Kerr told reporters Sunday after Warriors practice....
McCovey Chronicles

Barry Bonds to be denied the Hall of Fame again

Barry Bonds hit the most home runs in Major League Baseball history. It’s an indisputable fact. If you’re reading this, you’re very likely a San Francisco Giants fan, which means you have at least a teeny bit of interest in seeing Bonds, the 2nd-best Giant ever behind Willie Mays, finally placed among the other greatest players of all-time. You might also have a measure of Hall debate fatigue that puts you on the same wariness level as the people who vehemently oppose a Bonds induction.
