Oz's late-campaign push for bipartisanship draws howls of hypocrisy from Democrats
PITTSBURGH — Republican Mehmet Oz is taking his campaign message of bipartisanship to a new level, saying he wants to know how exactly to reach across the aisle if he wins Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat. “What are you able to predict for us about bipartisanship in Washington? How...
Full panel: Biden and Harris ‘don’t consume a room’ and ‘could turn off’ voters
Claire McCaskill, Pat McCrory, Amy Walter and Kristen Welker join the Meet the Press roundtable to discuss the central campaign issues, voter attitudes and former President Donald Trump’s potential 2024 announcement with two days until Election Day.Nov. 6, 2022.
NBC News poll: Voters most blame social media, cable news and Trump for political violence
Social media, cable news media and former President Donald Trump bear “a lot” of responsibility for the rise in political violence, a majority of registered voters say in the latest national NBC News poll. Nearly all voters surveyed in the poll — 93% — say social media deserves...
US midterms still too close to call, but Democrats fare much better than expected
On average, the US president’s political party loses 28 seats in the House of Representatives and four Senate seats in their first midterm elections. While votes continue to be tallied, early results indicate that President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party has, at the very least, done far better than average. Unlike Bill Clinton’s first midterm in 1994, or Barack Obama’s first in 2010, early results make clear that these midterm elections were by no means a “shellacking” for Biden’s Democratic Party. This is an all the more remarkable outcome in light of levels of inflation and interest rates that have not been...
