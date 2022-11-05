First Alert Forecast: Light to moderate rainfall continues across the entire viewing area moving out during the afternoon hours. Highs rebound to the mid-80s Monday.

Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast: Temperatures warming up to the mid-80s Monday and Tuesday. Rain returns on Friday and then cooler temps return this weekend.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Happy Sunday. Temperatures will be a tad warmer tomorrow, with Highs reaching into the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. There is also a slight chance for a few lingering showers on Sunday as the front nearly stalls out. Lows on Sunday fall to the low 60s.
Jackson mayor says it's 'unlikely' water system will be completely weatherized before winter
JACKSON, Miss. — Despite the work that's been done to repair Jackson's water system, it is not completely ready for winter. "I think that it would be unlikely that we will be able to do all the things that need to take place for all of the weatherization to be done," Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said.
As winter approaches the Jackson Fire Department installs free smoke detectors to prevent fire injur
The Hope House provides safe shelter and essential services to homeless families in Central Louisiana. Now, after a year of planning, they broke ground on the Hope Community Affordable Housing Project. Tips to help election day go smoothly. Updated: 6 minutes ago. 2 moments during LSU vs. Alabama game register...
Abandoned by his mother, hit by a car, a young bear finds home at Jackson Zoo
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bear that was abandoned by his mother and hit by a vehicle this summer has found a permanent home at the Jackson Zoological Park. Tuesday, the Jackson City Council approved accepting the donation of the bear to the zoo, where he was taken for medical care after he was hit.
Body found inside Jackson home after fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a body was found inside a home after a fire. The fire happened at a home on Westhaven Drive in Jackson just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 6. According to Jackson firefighters, crews discovered the body in the living room area of the home. The victim […]
Jackson police investigating seven overnight arsons, including at two churches
JACKSON, Miss. - Fire investigators are searching for more information regarding six overnight arsons that took place early Tuesday morning at and around Jackson State University. At least two of the buildings that were set on fire were churches, according to WLBT. One of the fires was set at the...
One dead after vehicle crash on Tiffentown Road
A woman is dead following a collision with a tree on Tiffentown Road. Shortly after 11 a.m., a single-vehicle collision with possible entrapment was reported in the 3500 block of Tiffentown Road. The first unit to arrive on the scene reported one individual on the ground and non-responsive. Deputy Chief...
Guest wins new car at Mistletoe Marketplace
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers say the 42nd Annual Mistletoe Marketplace was a huge success. But for one person, this year turned out to be extra special. One lucky winner got the chance to win a brand-new car. Excitement filled the Mississippi Trade Mart as everyone got in line to buy a raffle ticket. The […]
Driver left the roadway on Oak Ridge Road
A single vehicle accident occurred on Oak Ridge Road where a a driver left the roadway. Initial reports indicated that the driver was bleeding from the head and is being transported for minor injuries. Rescue 110 Jerry Briggs, 210 Chuck Tate, and Warren County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene...
Investigators: Woman may have suffered medical event before dying in Bovina crash
BOVINA, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg resident has died from injuries sustained in a single vehicle crash Tuesday morning at about 11 o’clock, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said. Katherine Gaines, 57, had been driving west on Tiffintown Road in Bovina when her vehicle left the road and struck...
‘He was just a light’: Copiah County fairgrounds hosts event honoring the life of Brad Pennington
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Copiah County fairgrounds was filled with those who loved and admired Brad Pennington Saturday. Friends and Family came up with this event as a way to remember Pennington whose life was cut short on the job back in July, when Pearl police chased a suspect from into a south Jackson neighborhood, resulting in Pennington’s mail truck being struck and ultimately his death.
City, state saying little on water manager selection process
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More questions than answers Monday regarding the capital city and state’s separate efforts to bring on a water system operator for Jackson. Responses to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s (MEMA) request for qualifications and the city’s request for proposals to manage Jackson’s water system were due on November 7.
Alleged arsonist arrested after fires set at churches, Jackson State baseball field
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department has arrested the man wanted in connection with multiple arsons around the City of Jackson, which occurred early Tuesday morning. The suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Devin McLaurin. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says deputies located and arrested McLaurin in Terry...
Saturday – Accident On Hwy 429
3:21 am – Leake County officials responded to an accident on Highway 429. A tree fell across the road in front of a vehicle. No injuries were reported. 10:40 am – Officials received a call about a one car MVA on Highway 35. No injuries were reported.
