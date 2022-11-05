Read full article on original website
Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos
Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
Kylie Jenner Dug Into the ’90s Archives for the CFDA Awards
Kylie Jenner loves herself some archival vintage. Remember this summer when she emerged in that super rare Comme des Garçons hand top from 2007? At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, the beauty mogul and reality star only continued her love of throwback style—this time by unearthing a striking vintage gown from the ’90s. To be more specific, it’s a runway dress from an iconic French designer’s fall 1999 collection. Can you guess whose?
The Palace Might Not Approve Of Kate Middleton's ‘Puddle Pants’ But We Think They’re So Chic
Kate Middleton’s impeccable style is one thing we can always count on. The 40-year-old royal always looks like the epitome of elegance—polished, and appropriately regal. We also love that she’s an outfit repeater and wears both high end and “high street” brands alike. Though she...
Cher Went Dive Bar-Glam In This Rapper-Beloved Brand at the CFDA Awards
Cher embraced the trending biker aesthetic at tonight’s CFDA awards, donning a slited, leather evening dress designed by Chrome Hearts. The “Believe” singer leaned fully into the hard-edged look, completing it with dive bar-ready fishnet leggings and rocking a strapless iteration of the iconic biker jacket. She loaded up on the accessories too, with a chunky silver necklace and bangle bracelet also by Chrome Hearts. The entire look says “Let’s grab a beer and a shot special in LES?” In an elevated, living legend kind of way.
Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary
Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg Is Engaged! See Her Unusual Engagement Ring
The Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg shared the happy news — and a shot of the sparkler — in an official statement Royal wedding bells will ring in Luxembourg next year! On Monday, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced that Princess Alexandra, 31, the only daughter of Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, is engaged. "Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra, to Mr Nicolas Bagory," courtiers said in a statement. Sharing a bit...
Julia Roberts Lights Up The Red Carpet In A Plunging Barbie Pink Dress Beside George Clooney
Julia Roberts continues to promote her upcoming film in style! The Oscar winner, 54, is the latest celeb to nail the ‘Barbiecore‘ trend as she rocked a hot pink gown to the Ticket to Paradise Los Angeles premiere this week. Roberts posed on the red carpet along with her co-star and longtime friend George Clooney, 61, who looked equally sharp in a crisp, gray suit with a white dress shirt underneath.
Queen Camilla Displays Sweet Photo with King Charles During Her First Audience at Buckingham Palace
The Queen Consort, 75, hosted her first audience at Buckingham Palace Thursday since stepping up into her new royal role. Camilla welcomed Joseph Coelho, the new Waterstones Children's Laureate, for the morning meeting. "Her Majesty has long-championed the joy of reading and advocated for the importance of literacy," courtiers captioned...
The Inspiring Story Behind Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla's Favorite Bag
"It's such a huge honor, I cannot emphasize enough what amazing ambassadors they are for Britain as a country and for British brands like ours," DeMellier founder Mireia Llusia-Lindh tells PEOPLE Kate Middleton's latest go-to bag has both style and a feel-good factor. On her official visit to Scarborough with Prince William last Thursday, the Princess of Wales, 40, hugged fans and posed for selfies, accessorizing her monochromatic look with the Nano Montreal, a miniature-sized top handle bag in a rich toffee color by British brand DeMellier. "Kate always...
Scarlett Johansson and David Yurman Hosted a Shopping Soiree Benefiting the Lower Eastside Girls Club
While some of us may make idle promises to shop a bit less, last night's festivities at David Yurman were not the time to enact self-control. Scarlett Johansson and the Yurman family hosted a cocktail party and shopping soiree at the David Yurman flagship store on 57th Street and Madison Avenue. The private event was held in support of the Lower East Side Girls Club, an organization close to the hearts of Johansson and the Yurman family. Recently, the native New York actor curated designs with the iconic jewelers, with proceeds benefiting the independent community-based non-profit.
How did Princess Margaret die? What to know about her final days and cremation
Throughout past seasons of Netflix’s “The Crown,” Queen Elizabeth II’s sister, Princess Margaret, is depicted mainly as the life of any party. The charming and witty royal, so far portrayed by actors Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter, can be seen winning over every audience — often with a gin and tonic in one hand and a smoldering cigarette in the other.
I’m Obsessed With Jennifer Coolidge’s La Dolce Vita Style in The White Lotus
If you caught last night’s episode of The White Lotus, you’ll know that Tanya McQuoid (Jennifer Coolidge) had quite the wild ride—literally. In the second season of the hit HBO series, a new cast of characters have descended upon the White Lotus resort in Sicily, Italy. Well, new except for Tanya, who we met last season. In this episode, Tanya and her husband, Greg (Jon Gries), rent a Vespa to take in the sights—twisting-and-turning along a windy road, when a bug suddenly flies directly into Tanya’s mouth while riding in the backseat. “It’s fluttering around in there!” she screams, while having an extremely comical cough attack.
Katie Holmes Does a Modern Take on the Flapper Dress at the CFDA Awards
At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, Katie Holmes walked the red carpet with New York designer (and friend) Jonathan Simkhai. Given the event is known as the “Oscars of fashion,” and honors excellence within the American fashion industry, Holmes had to dress the part. She chose a striking evening look designed by Simkhai that fully embraced glitz and glamour.
Emily Ratajkowski Wears the Contentious Square-Toe Boot
Emily Ratajkowski has been on a promotional tour since her podcast “High Low” launched. Yesterday, the author stepped out to head to The Today Show to speak about her TikTok, her best-selling book My Body, and the topics of her podcast. (Her debut episode was titled “Sex on the First Date? Emrata Asks”). For the interview, Ratajkowski wore a slick yolk-yellow leather jacket with a navel-baring black crop top that she paired with vintage camouflage flares sourced from the Rome-based dealer Olivia LaRoche or O. La Roche. As for the footwear, Emrata opted for the sleeper hit of square-toe black boots by Bevza.
A Hilton hotel apologized for the 'anguish' it caused a bride-to-be after suddenly canceling rooms that were reserved for the same weekend as 3 Taylor Swift concerts
A Massachusetts hotel apologized to a bride for canceling her rooms following Taylor Swift's tour announcement. The hotel is located nearby the stadium where Swift is set to perform in May. Home2 Suites by Hilton reinstated the bride's rooms and offered complimentary accommodations. A Massachusetts hotel apologized to a woman...
Stanley Tucci Shares His Recipe for a Perfect Martini
Throughout two seasons of Stanley Tucci’s Searching for Italy on CNN, the actor has traveled across the country discovering the hidden culinary gems of its various cultures and regional cuisines. And while Tucci has long held a passion for food and drink that is perhaps only rivaled by his love for acting—he published two cookbooks in 2012 and 2014, and his memoir, released last year, was titled Taste: My Life Through Food—the experience of making the documentary series has only served to further deepen his fascination with the history and variety of Italian cooking. “It confirmed my belief that Italy’s regions are distinctly different,” says Tucci. “If you go to Sardinia then Piedmont and then Sicily, it’s almost as though you’re in different countries and eras. In the south, you’ll have African, Middle Eastern, and Greek influences, but in the north, you’ll have Germanic and French influences.”
Watch White Lotus Star Haley Lu Richardson Do Her “Cutie” Blush Makeup Look
Amid her busy shooting schedule, Haley Lu Richardson takes an inside-out approach to looking and feeling her best. Priority number one is decompressing between long days on set. “[Being able to spend] time with yourself, for yourself, is definitely a big tool for me,” says the 27-year-old star, who portrays Portia in the new season of The White Lotus. Another strategy for self-care? Her beauty regimen.
“An American somewhere—that’s actually how I design my collections,” Todd Snyder said at a preview of his spring lineup. Like his customers, the designer is happy to be on the move again after several years of closer-to-home collections. Following in the footsteps of Paul Bowles, Snyder made Morocco his destination this season, and took inspiration from ’50s photos of American expats in Tangiers.
Kim Kardashian Wore a Latex Evening Gown to the CFDA Awards
Kim Kardashian and her shapewear and loungewear brand Skims will receive the first-ever Innovator Award, presented by Amazon, at the CFDA awards tonight. To accept the award alongside her co-founders, Kardashian attended the event in extremely body-conscious fashion—with a black latex strapless evening dress. Kardashian has long been a...
Inside the Art and Artist-Filled Rema Hort Mann Foundation Gala
Tuesday night, the Rema Hort Mann Foundation celebrated its 25th anniversary, albeit two years late due to the pandemic. The glittering evening made up for lost time. A dizzying array of talent gathered for an evening of reflection, conversation, and music. The foundation was created in memory of Rema Hort...
