Throughout two seasons of Stanley Tucci’s Searching for Italy on CNN, the actor has traveled across the country discovering the hidden culinary gems of its various cultures and regional cuisines. And while Tucci has long held a passion for food and drink that is perhaps only rivaled by his love for acting—he published two cookbooks in 2012 and 2014, and his memoir, released last year, was titled Taste: My Life Through Food—the experience of making the documentary series has only served to further deepen his fascination with the history and variety of Italian cooking. “It confirmed my belief that Italy’s regions are distinctly different,” says Tucci. “If you go to Sardinia then Piedmont and then Sicily, it’s almost as though you’re in different countries and eras. In the south, you’ll have African, Middle Eastern, and Greek influences, but in the north, you’ll have Germanic and French influences.”

4 DAYS AGO