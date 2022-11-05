ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

islandernews.com

Election Day dining on Key Biscayne

Polls are now open! Looking for a place to relax after casting your vote, or simply enjoy that the political campaign season is almost over?. Then get ready to enjoy a delicious meal at any our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Tuesday in November 8,-2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
architectureartdesigns.com

Miami High-Rise Lifestyle – 3 Dream Condominiums To Consider

What is the city of your dreams? Is it Miami by any chance? Well, if it is, you have really good taste. Miami City is a fantastic choice for your next home city. Why? Well, there are just so many reasons that make Miami the perfect spot to become your next home. Let’s start off with the amazing beaches that you will have direct access to. Not enough? How about the craziest beach parties out there?
MIAMI, FL
Axios Miami

We found the cutest hotel in Miami Beach for just $130 a night

The Goodtime Hotel is a trendy new(ish) South Beach hotel with a rooftop bar owned by superstar producer and singer/songwriter Pharrell Williams, Axios’ Emma Way writes.The big picture: Everything about the 266-room, seven-story hotel matches its cute pastel color palette and art deco design.Cost: Perhaps one of the best parts of The Goodtime is the price. When the hotel first opened with a celeb-studded party in 2021, Travel & Leisure reported rooms started at $548 a night.Yes, but: On a work trip visiting the Miami team in October, our editors paid just $130 each for a Tuesday night.According to scans...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Closures announced as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida

(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. Broward County Public Schools. All Broward County schools...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

What’s closed, canceled, open due to Tropical Storm Nicole

With the impending storm impacting South Florida, a number of schools and services have announced closures while some will remain open. Broward County Public Schools and Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced Tuesday that schools and district offices would be closed Wednesday. All before and after-school activities are also canceled, as...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
islandernews.com

Pre-Election Day island dining options

Election Day is tomorrow, and while you ponder how to vote Tuesday, make it a healthy start to the week by enjoying a meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, November 7, 2022. La Scala. Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
islandernews.com

KBCF leads Nov. 12 group cleanup of the land and shoreline around Crandon Park and marina

Crandon Park and the marina are the focus of a community clean-up day, as volunteers are expected to do their part to improve the environment and shield the wildlife. The Key Biscayne Community Foundation Citizen Science Project, in conjunction with FillABag and Miami EcoAdventures, will lead volunteers into an impactful and unforgettable clean-up day on Saturday, November 12 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at 4000 Crandon Boulevard.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Miami? Here’s the latest forecast track

Miami-Dade County is no longer in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, but the entire region is forecast to feel some effects including potentially damaging storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty and a hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast south to Boca ...
MIAMI, FL
soulofmiami.org

The South Florida Seafood Festival is back this Sunday! 11/6/22

Gather your friends and family, The South Florida Seafood Festival is back in town Sunday, November 6th! Set in Miami’s historic and charming neighborhood of Coconut Grove, visitors can expect to indulge in a family-fun-filled day with. the best local seafood Miami has to offer. The festival will be...
MIAMI, FL
usf.edu

If an Ian slammed South Florida: Nine-foot coastal surge, flooding inland to Hialeah

In 2017, mighty Hurricane Irma delivered a stinging sideswipe to Miami-Dade and other parts of South Florida. Across most of the area, the blow from the Category 4 storm, whose eye made landfall miles away in the Florida Keys, was felt at most as that of a tropical storm. That was bad enough: The wind and rain damaged roofs and felled trees and power lines, knocking out power for days — most notoriously claiming the lives of 12 seniors in Broward County marooned at a nursing home without electricity.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Brand New 14,000 SF Oceanfront Masterpiece in Miami Beach Hits The Market for $35 Million

158 Palm Avenue Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 158 Palm Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida is a new construction masterpiece in one of the most coveted Miami Beach gated communities with 100′ water frontage, stunning bay and skyline views. This Home in Miami Beach offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 158 Palm Avenue, please contact Lourdes Alatriste (Phone: 305-926-5322) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade mayor asks residents to prepare for storm

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava asked residents to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole during a news conference on Tuesday, in Miami. Levine Cava met with Pete Gomez, the county’s director of the office of emergency management, at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center, at 111 NW 1st St., in Downtown Miami.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Yes! That’s so good!’: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale

When “Good Morning America” went on a quest for “the best desserts in the country” a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida’s revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: “Yes!” Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. “That’s so ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
yachtingmagazine.com

‘Lady JJ’ For Sale in Fort Lauderdale

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Denison Yachting says the 180-foot Heesen Lady JJ is for sale out of Fort Lauderdale. The asking price for the motoryacht is $39.9 million. Lady...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

