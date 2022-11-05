Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A operator introduces 3-day workweek resulting in 100% employee retentionB.R. ShenoyMiami, FL
These are the best restaurants to satisfy your Taco craving in Miami, FlThe Southern GuideMiami, FL
SOS Children’s Villages Florida hosted “The Black Ball” to raise awareness and funds for children in foster care.Nikki LHollywood, FL
Willie T's Seafood Shack is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South FloridaFort Lauderdale, FL
Now at Art Miami 2022 with Burgess ContemporaryNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryMiami, FL
islandernews.com
Election Day dining on Key Biscayne
Polls are now open! Looking for a place to relax after casting your vote, or simply enjoy that the political campaign season is almost over?. Then get ready to enjoy a delicious meal at any our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Tuesday in November 8,-2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who...
architectureartdesigns.com
Miami High-Rise Lifestyle – 3 Dream Condominiums To Consider
What is the city of your dreams? Is it Miami by any chance? Well, if it is, you have really good taste. Miami City is a fantastic choice for your next home city. Why? Well, there are just so many reasons that make Miami the perfect spot to become your next home. Let’s start off with the amazing beaches that you will have direct access to. Not enough? How about the craziest beach parties out there?
We found the cutest hotel in Miami Beach for just $130 a night
The Goodtime Hotel is a trendy new(ish) South Beach hotel with a rooftop bar owned by superstar producer and singer/songwriter Pharrell Williams, Axios’ Emma Way writes.The big picture: Everything about the 266-room, seven-story hotel matches its cute pastel color palette and art deco design.Cost: Perhaps one of the best parts of The Goodtime is the price. When the hotel first opened with a celeb-studded party in 2021, Travel & Leisure reported rooms started at $548 a night.Yes, but: On a work trip visiting the Miami team in October, our editors paid just $130 each for a Tuesday night.According to scans...
WSVN-TV
Closures announced as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida
(WSVN) - Out of an abundance of caution, closures across South Florida have been announced as Tropical Storm Nicole continues its track to Florida’s east coast. All Miami-Dade County schools, as well as region and district offices, will be closed Wednesday. Broward County Public Schools. All Broward County schools...
Click10.com
What’s closed, canceled, open due to Tropical Storm Nicole
With the impending storm impacting South Florida, a number of schools and services have announced closures while some will remain open. Broward County Public Schools and Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced Tuesday that schools and district offices would be closed Wednesday. All before and after-school activities are also canceled, as...
Willie T’s Seafood Shack Opens in Fort Lauderdale
The 1,700 square-foot Fort Lauderdale location has 42 seats total – 26 indoor, 8 outdoor and 8 seats at the bar/lounge
islandernews.com
Pre-Election Day island dining options
Election Day is tomorrow, and while you ponder how to vote Tuesday, make it a healthy start to the week by enjoying a meal at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants on this Monday, November 7, 2022. La Scala. Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a...
islandernews.com
KBCF leads Nov. 12 group cleanup of the land and shoreline around Crandon Park and marina
Crandon Park and the marina are the focus of a community clean-up day, as volunteers are expected to do their part to improve the environment and shield the wildlife. The Key Biscayne Community Foundation Citizen Science Project, in conjunction with FillABag and Miami EcoAdventures, will lead volunteers into an impactful and unforgettable clean-up day on Saturday, November 12 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm at 4000 Crandon Boulevard.
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Miami? Here’s the latest forecast track
Miami-Dade County is no longer in the forecast cone of uncertainty for potential Hurricane Nicole, but the entire region is forecast to feel some effects including potentially damaging storm surge, according to the National Hurricane Center. Much of Florida from Lake Okeechobee north is in the forecast cone of uncertainty and a hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast south to Boca ...
soulofmiami.org
The South Florida Seafood Festival is back this Sunday! 11/6/22
Gather your friends and family, The South Florida Seafood Festival is back in town Sunday, November 6th! Set in Miami’s historic and charming neighborhood of Coconut Grove, visitors can expect to indulge in a family-fun-filled day with. the best local seafood Miami has to offer. The festival will be...
islandernews.com
Nicole expected to transition to a Tropical Storm and strengthen, how will Miami be impacted?
With Miami-Dade County under a Tropical Storm Watch, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said Tuesday morning it expects Subtropical Storm Nicole to switch to a Tropical Storm and begin strengthening later Tuesday. As of the 4 a.m. Tuesday advisory, Nicole was located 400 miles ENE of the northwestern...
islandernews.com
South Florida now under a hurricane and storm surge watch ahead of Nicole
Early Monday morning, subtropical storm Nicole formed close to the Bahamas and with parts of South Florida now in the forecast cone, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami has issued a Hurricane Watch for the east coast of Florida. The watch extends from the Volusia / Brevard County Line...
usf.edu
If an Ian slammed South Florida: Nine-foot coastal surge, flooding inland to Hialeah
In 2017, mighty Hurricane Irma delivered a stinging sideswipe to Miami-Dade and other parts of South Florida. Across most of the area, the blow from the Category 4 storm, whose eye made landfall miles away in the Florida Keys, was felt at most as that of a tropical storm. That was bad enough: The wind and rain damaged roofs and felled trees and power lines, knocking out power for days — most notoriously claiming the lives of 12 seniors in Broward County marooned at a nursing home without electricity.
Verino’s Pizzeria and Grill Bringing New England-Style Italian Cuisine to Fort Lauderdale
Verino’s will open on Sunrise Boulevard, half a mile from Fort Lauderdale Beach
luxury-houses.net
Brand New 14,000 SF Oceanfront Masterpiece in Miami Beach Hits The Market for $35 Million
158 Palm Avenue Home in Miami Beach, Florida for Sale. 158 Palm Avenue, Miami Beach, Florida is a new construction masterpiece in one of the most coveted Miami Beach gated communities with 100′ water frontage, stunning bay and skyline views. This Home in Miami Beach offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 158 Palm Avenue, please contact Lourdes Alatriste (Phone: 305-926-5322) at Douglas Elliman for full support and perfect service.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade mayor asks residents to prepare for storm
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava asked residents to prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole during a news conference on Tuesday, in Miami. Levine Cava met with Pete Gomez, the county’s director of the office of emergency management, at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center, at 111 NW 1st St., in Downtown Miami.
‘Yes! That’s so good!’: Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop opens in Fort Lauderdale
When “Good Morning America” went on a quest for “the best desserts in the country” a couple of months ago, they made a stop at one of South Florida’s revered sweet spots, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop in Wynwood. There, correspondent Will Reeve filled his face so full of guava berry pie that he could barely choke out his review: “Yes!” Reeve exclaimed to the camera, with a fist pump. “That’s so ...
yachtingmagazine.com
‘Lady JJ’ For Sale in Fort Lauderdale
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Yachting email newsletter. Subscribe to Yachting magazine for $39 for 1 year and receive 3 bonus digital issues. Denison Yachting says the 180-foot Heesen Lady JJ is for sale out of Fort Lauderdale. The asking price for the motoryacht is $39.9 million. Lady...
WSVN-TV
US Coast Guard sends message to boaters as Subtropical Storm Nicole begins affecting local waters
OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - The Coast Guard took to the sky in order to deliver a warning to boaters from the Bahamas south to Key West. The men and women at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami went on a mission Monday, ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. “Our mission is...
