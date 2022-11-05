Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Aldermen approve spending $231,800 for engineering work to build new apron, taxi lane, road at Quincy Regional Airport
QUINCY — Aldermen approved to spend no more than $231,800 with Crawford, Murphy and Tilly in Springfield for engineering and planning services to build a new apron, taxi lane and road for a corporate hangar at Quincy Regional Airport during Monday’s meeting of the Quincy City Council. Ninety...
muddyrivernews.com
Huls returns to Illinois Extension as 4-H educator in Western Illinois
CARTHAGE, Ill. — Kristin Huls returned in September to Illinois Extension as a 4-H youth development educator serving Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike, and Schuyler counties. She will become a resource for youths in western Illinois and develop research-based educational programs focused on youth development, leadership, college, and career readiness.
muddyrivernews.com
Blessing Convenient Care Clinic in Canton, Mo., to close Saturday
CANTON, Mo. — With its lease expiring, the Blessing Convenient Care Clinic inside the County Market store in Canton will close at the end of business Saturday, Nov. 12. Staff members will join the Blessing Express Clinic in Quincy. “Blessing Express Clinic offers everything Convenient Care does and more,”...
muddyrivernews.com
Letter to the Editor: Why are subsidies for EAS proposals by Southern Airways Express, Cape Air so high?
Essential Air Service for the tri-state region is administered by Department of Transportation. It has been in effect since 1978 after the airlines were deregulated. This service is provided to 100 airports within the continental U.S. and is based on the operational airport locations that would have lost commercial air service to their communities at the time of deregulation. This program was meant to sundown in 10 years, but it is now into its 44th year of existence.
muddyrivernews.com
The Western Connection, a WIU-based shop, now open at Macomb train station
MACOMB, Ill. — The Ambassador Committee of the Macomb Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting on Oct. 20 to welcome The Western Connection to the Macomb train station, 120 East Calhoun. The shop, organized and maintained by WIU Outreach Programs director Sally Adams, opened Oct. 21 as...
muddyrivernews.com
Utility assistance funding for 12 Missouri counties available from NECAC
BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — The North East Community Action Corporation is taking applications for the federally-funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Energy Crisis Intervention Program in 12 Missouri counties. In a press release, NECAC’s Angela Kattenbraker said, “Apply if you think you’ll need assistance. The cost of...
muddyrivernews.com
Quincy Notre Dame Foundation receives ‘transformational’ $500,000 estate gift
QUINCY — The Quincy Notre Dame Foundation recently received a $500,000 gift from the estate of Charlie Lugo. This estate gift is one of the largest gifts the foundation has received. In a press release, Kurt Stuckman, executive director of the QND Foundation, said, “Charlie was a humble, kindhearted...
muddyrivernews.com
Illinois State Police announces roadside safety check results in Adams County
PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Illinois State Police District 20 Commander Capt. Jody Huffman recently released the results of a roadside safety check in Adams County from late night Wednesday, Oct. 26, to early morning Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The check was conducted at intersection of 30th and State in Quincy by District 20 officers.
muddyrivernews.com
MRN THIS WEEK: Community Needs Assessment
Maggie Strong updates us on the United Way of Adams County’s community needs assessment and how it sets up other studies regarding housing, workforce and other civic issues. Harvey’s Furniture sponsors Muddy River News This Week. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click the Purchase Story...
khqa.com
Upset parent leads to Scott County school lockdown
BLUFFS, Ill. (WICS) — A parent was taken into custody at a Bluffs school on Monday. Bluffs School District Superintendent Kevin Blankenship says at 11:15 a.m. a parent arrived at a school visibly upset and agitated. We're told the parent was immediately escorted to the administration office and the...
muddyrivernews.com
Hancock County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Oct. 29-Nov. 3, 2022
POLLOCK,WESTON J (21 of LaHarpe, IL) Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident. TENHOUSE,JACKSON D (18 of Liberty, IL) Illegal Consumption of Alcohol. KNUFFMAN,REESE T (18 of Quincy, IL) Illegal Consumption of Alcohol. JENTE,ALEXANDER F (18 of Stoneridge, NY) Illegal Consumption of Alcohol.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Nov. 6, 2022
Clare Edlund (30) Naples, FL for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash at 30th and Broadway. PTC. 108. Christopher Bickhaus (57) 513 N. 2923rd Lane Ursa, IL for improper use of registration. NTA. 146. William Starkey (75) 16010 S. 24th Quincy, IL for expired registration at 8th and...
KBUR
Hamilton, Ill. Man injured after jumping from moving vehicle
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a man suffered serious injuries after jumping out of a moving vehicle. According to a news release, on Sunday, November 6th, at about 3:55 PM the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a traffic crash on Illinois Highway 96 near County Road 1600 North.
muddyrivernews.com
DAILY MUDDY: Election Day and the QND Extravaganza
Ashley and Bob get you ready to go vote today and then Gina Bergman tells us what this year’s QND Extravaganza has in store for friends and alumni of Quincy Notre Dame. Quincy Discount Warehouse, Utopia, The Abbey, Instant Replay, The Liquor Booth and Harvey’s bring you The Daily Muddy.
muddyrivernews.com
Eight winners selected at Pumpkins in the Park contest in Hannibal
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal Parks and Recreation announced the winners of the Pumpkins in the Park contest on Saturday, Oct. 29, in Central Park. Prizes for the winners were donated by SC Contact Centers and FACT (Families and Communities Together.) Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click...
muddyrivernews.com
Troup casts tie-breaking vote in favor of $9 monthly surcharge on utility bills, says property taxes could go down
QUINCY — After aldermen voted 7-7 on the issue of adding a monthly surcharge to utility rates during Monday’s meeting of the Quincy City Council, Mayor Mike Troup cast the deciding tie-breaking vote in favor of the surcharge. Troup also hinted he believes the increase in water and...
khqa.com
7 sentenced for conspiracy to distribute meth
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Seven people, four men and three women, were sentenced on Friday, October 28, 2022, to multi-year terms in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in and around the McDonough County, Illinois, area. Each of the defendants previously pleaded guilty to the offenses. John...
muddyrivernews.com
HLGU names Albee as interim vice president for academic administration
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal-LaGrange University President Robert Matz recently announced the appointment of Julie Albee as the school’s interim vice president of academic administration. Albee started in her new role on Nov. 1. Albee recently celebrated her 19th year of service to Hannibal-LaGrange. She has served as chair...
KMZU
Hannibal man dies in accident west of Wheeling
LIVINGSTON COUNTY – A Hannibal man is dead following a crash just outside of Wheeling Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as a vehicle driven by Charles Bieber traveled off the left side of U.S. 36 at Medicine Creek Bridge and hit a guardrail. The Chevrolet Camaro went airborne, struck an embankment and began to overturn.
Pen City Current
For the Record – Friday, November 4, 2022
11/03/22 – 4:20 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft at the intersection of 24th Street and Avenue N. 11/03/22 – 5:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Steven Roy Eugene Brown, 56, of Fort Madison, at the intersection of 29th Street and Avenue L, on a charge of driving under suspension.
