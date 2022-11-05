Essential Air Service for the tri-state region is administered by Department of Transportation. It has been in effect since 1978 after the airlines were deregulated. This service is provided to 100 airports within the continental U.S. and is based on the operational airport locations that would have lost commercial air service to their communities at the time of deregulation. This program was meant to sundown in 10 years, but it is now into its 44th year of existence.

