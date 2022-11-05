Read full article on original website
WMTW
Back to normal: Coldest temps of the season so far tonight
PORTLAND, Maine — High pressure will bring fair weather Wednesday into Thursday with temperatures starting to trend above normal. A complex frontal system will interact with the remnants of tropical system Nicole late Friday into Saturday morning bringing the threat for moderate to heavy rain and strong southerly winds along the coastal plain and in the mountains.
WMTW
Weather At Your School: Saccarappa School
WESTBROOK, Maine — Meteorologist Ted McInerney visited with students in Westbrook at Saccarappa School. Menerva asks Roger Griswold "What is the most amount of rain that has fallen in Maine?"
WMTW
Silver Alert issued for South Portland woman
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland police are issuing a Silver Alert for a 35-year-old woman who was last seen Monday, Nov. 7. Candace Beaudoin was last seen leaving her home at 388 Sawyer Road. Beaudoin is 5 feet, 2 inches and about 140 pounds, with red hair and...
WMTW
Maine voters wait in long lines as big issues drive them to the polls
Mainers are heading to the polls and waiting in long lines. By 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, several polling locations were already seeing lines at least a half hour long, and election workers in places like Brunswick, Edgecomb, Lewiston and Portland tell Maine's Total Coverage that turnout has been steady. "Today is...
WMTW
Crash closes part of I295 in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Maine State Police say the southbound side of Interstate 295 in Brunswick is closed near Exit 28 due to multiple crashes. State Police say there were two separate 3-vehicle crashes involving a tractor trailer truck, a large box truck, two small box trucks and a pickup truck at mile marker 27 in Brunswick.
WMTW
Rewards offered after illegal shooting of bald eagle, moose in Maine
MATTAWAMKEAG, Maine — There are rewards for information as Maine Game Wardens investigate what they call the illegal killing of a moose and the shooting of a bald eagle. The moose was found in Township 13 in Aroostook County, covered with tree tops and branches in an attempt to hide it. Wardens say the moose was shot in a clear cut near mile 36 on Rocky Brook Road sometime during the week of Sept. 26. It was found about 500 yards from the road.
WMTW
Threat causes lockdown at Maine Medical Center Scarborough Campus
SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Locations of Maine Medical Partners Scarborough were locked down after threats were made against employees, police confirmed. Officials say a representative of the Maine Medical Neurosurgery and Spine reported a person made vague but concerning statements against employees. The office was locked down for around 90...
WMTW
Maine Cancer Foundation welcomes new executive director
FALMOUTH, Maine — The Maine Cancer Foundation officially announced on Monday that Ray Ruby has taken over as executive director. Ruby made the announcement live during Maine's Total Coverage at Noon. Ruby said he is excited about his new role and looks forward to continuing the work of the...
WMTW
Police issue alert for missing 21-year-old from Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A silver alert has been issued for a missing 21-year-old man from Portland. Officials said Samuel Mugisha was last seen leaving his apartment on Auburn Street Friday morning around 8 a.m. Officials say Mugisha is known to walk to his uncle's home in Westbrook, but he...
WMTW
Maine Gubernatorial Race Results: November 2022
PORTLAND, Maine — One of the many races on Tuesday's ballots in Maine saw Gov. Janet Mills and former Gov. Paul LePage face off in a race for the Blaine House. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results |...
WMTW
Missing Gorham man found safe, ending Silver Alert
GORHAM, Maine — Update: As of 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Gorham Police report that Murray has been found safely. Gorham Police are issuing a Silver Alert for a 23-year-old Gorham man. Robert Murray was last seen at 12:50 p.m. Sunday at his address on Finn Parker Road. Multiple agencies conducted...
WMTW
Advocates encourage homeless Mainers to vote on election day
PORTLAND, Maine — Advocates in Portland are encouraging homeless Mainers to go to the polls on election day. Homeless people face high barriers to voting but Maine has strong voter protections that ensure everyone's right to cast their ballot. Usually, people need a piece of mail and an address...
WMTW
10 things to know about Maine's hotly contested 2nd Congressional District race
Nov. 7, 2022 — Maine's 2nd Congressional District is in the national spotlight as one of a few dozen U.S. House seats considered truly competitive and is rated a toss-up in 2022. Here are 10 key points about the candidates that were previously reported by Maine’s Total Coverage:
WMTW
10 things to know about Maine Governor Janet Mills
Nov. 6, 2022 — Incumbent Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul LePage are both 74-year-old native Mainers who have differing views onclimate change, education reform, affordable housing, abortion rights and inflation. Here are 10 highlights of the Mills record previously reported by Maine’s Total Coverage:
WMTW
10 things to know about Maine gubernatorial candidate Paul LePage
Nov. 6, 2022 — Republican challenger Paul LePage and incumbent Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills are both 74-year-old native Mainers who have differing views onclimate change, education reform, affordable housing, abortion rights and inflation. Here are 10 LePage campaign highlights previously reported by Maine’s Total Coverage:. LePage wants...
WMTW
Mills re-elected as Maine's governor, defeating former Gov. LePage
Gov. Janet Mills will return to the Blaine House for her second four-year term, defeating former Gov. Paul LePage. App Users: Tap here for results | Don't have our app? Download for iPhone | Download for Android. RESULTS BY COUNTY: CUMBERLAND COUNTY | ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY | AROOSTOOK COUNTY | FRANKLIN...
WMTW
Maine Election Results 2022: Governor, Congressional District 2, Referendums
People across Maine voted for who they want to represent them. Tuesday's ballots saw Democratic incumbent Gov. Janet Mills take on former Gov. Paul LePage, as well as numerous local State House and State Senate races. Polls in Maine began opening at 6 a.m. and continued to open throughout the...
WMTW
Land Trust buys former Maine Boy Scouts camp
SABATTUS, Maine — The Androscoggin Land Trust has finalized its purchase of the former Camp Gustin Boy Scouts camp in Sabattus. The Trust announced the sale Monday but said it was completed in September. The 95-acre property along Loon Pond and Curtis Bog will be known as Camp Gustin Conservation Area.
WMTW
Former Gov. LePage makes final pitch to return to Blaine House
SCARBOROUGH, Maine -- Nov. 7, 2022 — Former two term Republican Governor Paul LePage made his final pitch to return to the Blaine House at a rally Monday night. “When I left in 2019 as your governor, the state was in great shape. Now we are sinking. We are sinking in high costs of everything in front of us,” LePage told supporters.
WMTW
Maine Congressional District 1: Pingree to return for 8th term
Maine's Congressional District 1 race sees incumbent and seven-term House Representative Chellie Pingree take on political newcomer and veteran, Ed Thelander. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results | Don't have our app? Download for iPhone | Download for Android.
