MATTAWAMKEAG, Maine — There are rewards for information as Maine Game Wardens investigate what they call the illegal killing of a moose and the shooting of a bald eagle. The moose was found in Township 13 in Aroostook County, covered with tree tops and branches in an attempt to hide it. Wardens say the moose was shot in a clear cut near mile 36 on Rocky Brook Road sometime during the week of Sept. 26. It was found about 500 yards from the road.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO