4 key matchups to watch for Panthers vs. Bengals in Week 9

By Natalie Miller
 3 days ago
After an exciting, yet heartbreaking loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8, the Carolina Panthers must readjust and focus in on a Cincinnati Bengals team that has its own injuries and issues.

One of these teams will have back-to-back losses by Sunday afternoon, and Carolina needs to make sure it is not them if they want to stay in the divisional crown race.

Here are four key matchups to ensure they come away with a win.

Panthers DE Brian Burns vs. Bengals OT La'el Collins

There was a lot of noise about the Panthers potentially trading Burns. But the reality turns out that Carolina was never going to part with their stud pass rusher, and for good reason.

So now, Burns will continue what his been an impressive campaign with an opportunity to add to his team-leading sack total. He’ll just have to get the better of a pretty good blocker.

Opposite Burns will be Collins, who was a standout performer for the Dallas Cowboys between 2015 and 2021. The 6-foot-4, 318-pounder, however, has not been the same player without that star on his helmet after signing a big three-year deal with the Bengals this offseason.

We’ll see if Burns can take advantage of Collins and a line that’s allowed the second-most sacks (30) thus far.

Panthers DT Derrick Brown vs. Bengals RB Joe Mixon

Brown has been emergent this season, potentially on track to his first All-Pro nod. The third-year defender has been constantly double-teamed all year, and has still been one of the most disruptive defensive lineman in the league.

This week he gets a Bengals offensive line that is not only suspect in protection, but haven’t been particularly strong in run efficiency.

One of the victims of that has been Mixon, who is averaging a career-low 3.3 yards per carry. He will find it tough to find any holes if Brown has anything to say about it, and Mixon will need to have a big game with a few explosive runs if he wants to help the Bengals try to win this one.

Panthers WR DJ Moore vs. Bengals CB Eli Apple

There may not be a player out for more redemption this week than Moore, who got himself caught up in that whole touchdown celebration fiasco last Sunday. But other than that, the Panthers’ star pass catcher was big-time in Atlanta, exploding for 152 yards and that miraculous game-tying touchdown.

He gets to face one of the more vulnerable starting corners in the league in Apple. With an overall grade of 43.8 from Pro Football Focus (along with a 39.5 in coverage), Apple could be bested often by Moore.

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn vs. Bengals WR Tee Higgins

The Bengals will be without their top playmaker this Sunday in Ja’Marr Chase, who’s sidelined due to a hip injury. But this does not mean the Panthers can take it easy, as Higgins might as well be a No. 1 receiver himself.

It may not be on the level of Chase’s, but Joe Burrow’s connection with Higgins is rock solid. The 23-year-old has amassed 504 yards and three touchdowns to this point.

Across from Higgins, at least most of the time, should be Horn. The two match up well—boasting similar size and athletic ability.

Horn has been a superstar this year, allowing a passer rating of just 27.7—the lowest amongst all starting corners. If he can continue his lockdown play, shutting down the Bengals top weapon will go a long way in winning this matchup.

