Western Tank Helping Destroy Iranian Drones at Center of Ammo Dispute

By Brendan Cole
 3 days ago

Germany may have faced criticism for not giving enough military aid to Ukraine to fight Vladimir Putin 's forces, but Berlin's supply to Kyiv of hardware that can down Russian drones and missiles has become the center of a different dispute.

The Germans have supplied Ukraine with 30 of the Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns (SPAAG), along with 6,000 rounds of ammunition. The hardware has already won praise for their ability to counter Iranian-made drones that Russia is using to hit civilian and military targets.

Also known as the Flakpanzer Gepard, the piece of kit is a mainstay of the air defense of the German Army ( Bundeswehr ) and other NATO countries, but the ammunition for it is posing a diplomatic problem for Berlin.

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht asked Switzerland to re-export 12,400 rounds of Swiss-made ammunition for the Gepard to Ukraine, but Bern has refused because doing so would violate its neutrality. Berlin made an earlier request in June.

The 35mm shells had been originally supplied by Swiss companies to the German army decades ago on the condition that they could not be re-exported without Swiss approval.

Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin said that, under the principle of equal treatment in neutrality law, Bern was unable to agree to a request "for the transfer of war material of Swiss origin to Ukraine as long as the latter is involved in an international armed conflict."

Zev Faintuch, senior intelligence analyst at the security firm Global Guardian, told Newsweek that the Gepard is one of the most effective weapons Ukraine has against the Iranian-supplied Shahed-136 loitering munitions , also known as kamikaze drones.

"The Gepard or other anti-aircraft guns of the like help bring down the cost of intercepting the Iranian-made drones, muting some of the asymmetric benefit that Russia currently enjoys," Faintuch said.

"The 35x228 mm ammunition for this platform is difficult to source, especially after the revelation that the Norwegian-supplied ammo didn't work with the Gepard," he said. However, Faintuch added that the release of Swiss ammunition to Ukraine "would be helpful but is not critical."

In September, Ukraine's foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Germany of ignoring Kyiv's pleas for military hardware .

But, later that month, Ukraine first used the Gepards, according to a video shared by the "Ukraine Weapons Tracker" Twitter account. An anti-aircraft gun is believed to have destroyed a Russian missile before it hit a Kyiv power plant on October 18.

Meanwhile, a Ukrainian serviceman told the German newspaper Bild on Thursday that he had used the Gepard to destroy two Russian cruise missiles and a number of drones.

Ulrike Franke, a senior policy fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), told Newsweek that the dispute was not about European unity in helping Kyiv fight Russian aggression, but "about Swiss neutrality."

Switzerland, which is not in the EU , has adopted the European Union 's sanctions against Russia, following the invasion.

"The Swiss do realize that the world is getting more dangerous, and they will need to work together more with others," Franke said, "but they do not want to give up neutrality, and arming a conflict party to them is contrary to being neutral."

Newsweek has contacted the Swiss foreign ministry for comment.

Comments / 25

Harold Simpson
3d ago

Putin has the short man syndrome complex and so lots of people have lost their lives because this man hates being short.  I wish Putin had grown taller so we wouldn't have all this death and destruction in Ukraine.

Reply(3)
6
JB-Suwanee
2d ago

I’d say Germany needs to sell these tanks and weapon to lets say to Poland. If Poland doesn’t need them they can offer it to the Ukraine.

Reply
3
AP_000399.75d293975dc34ce4b15cd8bba280c52c.1555
3d ago

Not taking action is aid and comfort to Russia so might as well side with Ukraine because they were the ones invaded.

Reply
5
Related
nationalinterest.org

Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria

The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Fortune

Putin’s blunder means Moscow is running out of weapons, says U.K. spy chief

Russian President Vladimir Putin has committed strategic errors in judgment that have imposed a staggering cost on his country, argues U.K. senior intelligence official Jeremy Fleming. Months of crippling economic sanctions may be eroding Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine, with stockpiles of weapons, ammunition, and heavy ordnance like...
Newsweek

German Tanks Making It Easy to Destroy Iranian Drones: Ukrainian Soldier

Self-propelled anti-aircraft guns (SPAAG) supplied by Germany will make it easier for Ukraine to target Iranian-made drones, according to a soldier fighting for Kyiv's forces. Berlin has given Kyiv 30 of the Gepard units along with 6,000 rounds of ammunition. The weapons have won praise, with Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba tweeting that they were "excellent."
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Russia’s Ka-52 Attack Helicopter Fleet Has Been Massacred

Ka-52s have taken the brunt of rotary-wing losses during the invasion and their relevance is waning as Ukraine’s air defenses improve. In the eight months since launching its all-out invasion of Ukraine, Russia has lost more than a quarter of its total in-service fleet of Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopters sent to Ukraine for the war, according to the most recent intelligence assessment of the war from the U.K. Ministry of Defense.
Newsweek

Belarusian Troops Will Flee 'Immediately' If Sent to Ukraine: Oppositionist

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Thursday that Belarus' troops would flee "immediately" if they were sent to join Russians in the war in Ukraine. Tsikhanouskaya told Ukrainska Pravda that if Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered his troops to fight in Ukraine that "the Belarusians will not fight....
TheDailyBeast

The Secret Mission to Snatch Crimea Back From Putin’s Clutches

Ukrainian forces are working to force Russia to retreat from Kherson, a key region Russia seized in the early days of the war this year. But behind the scenes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration is plotting next steps for a takeover of Crimea, which Russia has been occupying since 2014 when Vladimir Putin illegally annexed the peninsula.
Business Insider

Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
Newsweek

Russian Army's Racism Problem Is Backfiring on Putin's War

Russia's apparent targeting of ethnic minorities in Vladimir Putin's war and partial mobilization will continue to backfire on the Russian leader's war efforts, a human rights group has said. "Putin definitely thinks that ethnic minorities are expendable," Vladimir Budaev of the Free Buryatia Foundation, a pro-democracy group based in the...
Daily Mail

Putin is warned sabotaging Western targets could trigger retaliation from NATO as defence bloc prepares for nuclear drills and doubles number of warships in the Baltic Sea after 'horrific' Russian bombing raids in Ukraine

Russian sabotage on western targets could trigger retaliation from Nato, Moscow have been warned. Amid suspicions that Putin's army planted explosives on underwater gas pipelines, the alliance's secretary general warned that Article 5 could be triggered - meaning that all members of the NATO alliance could take action in response.
Newsweek

Ukraine Claims Russia Pulling 70-Year-Old Defense Systems Out of Storage

Ukraine said on Monday that Russia had pulled 70-year-old anti-aircraft guns out of storage, mocking the country for seemingly having to resort to the old weapons in the ongoing war. "Meeting at the crossroads. While #UAarmy is mastering IRIS-T, NASAMS, Aspide, the terrorist state [Russia] is getting 70 year-old AZP-57...
