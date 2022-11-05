Read full article on original website
sungazette.news
Police: Two in custody for series of assaults, attempted car theft
On Oct. 31 at 8:34 p.m., police began receiving reports of robberies, larcenies and assaults, all taking place in the 2800 block of Potomac Avenue, Arlington police said. A lookout for the suspects was broadcast, and responding officers located them in the area of South Clark Street and 35th Street South. They were taken into custody without incident, police said.
sungazette.news
Police: Customer requests help, then pulls out a gun
On Nov. 2 at 11:56 a.m., a man entered a business in the 2700 block of Clarendon Boulevard and selected merchandise with the assistance of an employee, Arlington police said. The suspect then displayed a handgun, threatened the employee and left the business with the merchandise. As the suspect fled...
sungazette.news
Fairfax police now have another tool in effort to restrain suspects
BolaWrap is not a kind of sandwich or garment, but rather a handheld remote-restraint tool now being piloted by the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD). The device, intended to be used to restrain from a distance uncooperative suspects or people experiencing a mental-health crisis, discharges an 8-foot-wide bola-style Kevlar tether to entangle a person at an optimal range of 10 to 25 feet.
sungazette.news
Public hearing will be precursor to speed-monitoring equipment in Fairfax
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 1 unanimously agreed to hold a public hearing on Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m. to discuss a county-code amendment that would allow Fairfax County police to implement a photo-speed-monitoring program in and around school-crossing areas and highway work zones. The modified ordinance...
sungazette.news
Arlington has added 2.4% more voters since start of year
Arlington’s total number of registered voters has increased 2.4 percent since the start of the year, a rate slightly larger than the Virginia average, according to new state data. As of Nov. 1, the total number of registered voters in Arlington stood at 175,474, according to figures reported by...
sungazette.news
County jobs total still slightly below pre-pandemic level
Arlington’s jobs comeback has almost, but not quite, brought the employment picture of county residents back to pre-COVID levels. The 149,693 residents counted as employed in the civilian workforce in September proved good enough to tie the county for lowest unemployment rate in the commonwealth, but remained below the 152,566 employed in September 2019, the last year before COVID upended everything.
sungazette.news
Fairfax jobless rate sees another round of improvement
Fairfax County’s employment picture continues to brighten, but the total number of county residents with jobs remains below pre-pandemic levels, according to new state data. With 606,366 residents employed in the civilian workforce and 13,404 looking for jobs, Fairfax’s unemployment rate of 2.2 percent in September was down from 2.7 percent a month previously and from 2.9 percent in September 2021.
sungazette.news
Region continues to see brightening jobs picture
The Washington region saw a further brightening of its employment picture from August to September, with a solid decline in the jobless rate. With 3,359,701 metro-area residents counted in the civilian workforce and 102,996 looking for jobs, the region’s unemployment rate of 3.1 percent in September was down from 3.7 percent a month before and from 4.4 percent a year ago.
sungazette.news
Upcoming hearing to focus on redevelopment at W. Falls Church Metro
The McLean Citizens Association (MCA) and Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust (D) will co-sponsor a hybrid informational meeting Nov. 15 regarding two rezoning applications on the West Falls Church Metro station development project. This meeting, to be held at Longfellow Middle School, 2000 Westmoreland St. in McLean, will kick off...
sungazette.news
It seems like forever, but Election Day has arrived
It’s Election Day, and those who haven’t already cast ballots across Virginia will be able to do so from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at regular polling places. In Arlington, the ballot includes County Board and School Board races, the 8th District U.S. House of Representatives race and six bond referendums.
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: Fearless prediction time!
Election Day tomorrow is the last possible date in November in which it can fall, and lordy can we all agree to give thanks when it’s over?. I’m going to go out on a wing, a prayer and a limb here and predict that, yes, U.S. Reps. Don Beyer and Gerald Connolly will win handily and that U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton will not find herself caught up in a red tsunami, if indeed a red tsunami materializes. Pretty safe bet in all cases.
sungazette.news
Temporary ballfield wins OK on Capital One parcel in Tysons
Fairfax County supervisors on Nov. 1 unanimously approved a proposal by Capital One subsidiary 1820 Dolley Madison LLC to build an interim park and baseball field on the eastern edge of the bank’s Tysons campus. The 6.9-acre site, located at Dolley Madison Boulevard (Route 123) and Scotts Crossing Road,...
sungazette.news
Developer gets to prioritize housing in Metro West project change
Residential units, along with interim park space and trails, will arrive ahead of planned office uses on a 9.76-acre portion of the Metro West development near the Vienna Metro station. Fairfax County supervisors on Nov. 1 granted applicants V Metro LLC, V Metro W LLC and Metro W LLC a...
sungazette.news
Democrat topping independent in open School Board seat
In the Arlington School Board race, Democratic-backed contender Bethany Sutton was holding an almost 2-to-1 lead over independent James Vell Rives IV, suggesting that the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s sample ballot remained a dominant factor all the way down to the bottom rung of the political ladder on Arlington’s Nov. 8 ballot.
sungazette.news
Party chair: Democrats have solid record over past 2 years
Win or lose on Election Day, Democrats have much to be proud of when it comes to national accomplishments over the past two years. That’s the assessment of Steve Baker, chair of the Arlington County Democratic Committee, rallying the troops in advance of the Nov. 8 verdict by the American people.
sungazette.news
Updates to Randolph Elementary playground add learning opportunities
Regular physical activity is essential to help children build strong muscles and bones, improve fine motor skills, focus better in the classroom and maintain mental health. To help promote such activity, students and staff at Randolph Elementary School on Oct. 28 held a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the completion of new educational blacktop art that encourages outdoor play.
sungazette.news
Survey on ranked-choice voting closes, moves back to Co. Board
An online survey of Arlington residents is now complete, moving the proposed change to ranked-choice voting for Arlington County Board elections back to the board itself. The survey ran through late last week, attempting to gauge the public’s interest in moving from the winner-take-all format that has guided local elections for 90 years to a system where voters are able to rank their preferences in order, with low-performing candidates knocked out and having their votes reallocated as directed by their voters.
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: Walking the sidelines
Why is it that so many spectators would rather stand along the sidelines to watch a sporting event than sit in the stands, especially when there are plenty of seats and vacant space available?. Look at the photo with this blog. Basically, the stands were empty as the soccer fans...
sungazette.news
Antiques to take center stage at MCC extravaganza
The McLean Community Center will host the McLean Antiques Show & Sale the weekend of Nov. 12-13. The show, now in its 46th year, will be more diverse than in the past, organizers said. (A complete list of dealers can be found at www.dfshows.com.) Participating dealers will “offer unusual, quality...
sungazette.news
Langley, Madison win district football titles
With victories in their final regular-season games the night of Nov. 4, the Langley Saxons and Madison Warhawks clinched outright league football championships. The Concorde District crown was the third straight for Madison (7-3, 5-0), all with undefeated district records. For Langley (7-3, 5-1) the Liberty District title was its first since the high-school team won a co-championship in 2004.
