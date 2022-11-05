Election Day tomorrow is the last possible date in November in which it can fall, and lordy can we all agree to give thanks when it’s over?. I’m going to go out on a wing, a prayer and a limb here and predict that, yes, U.S. Reps. Don Beyer and Gerald Connolly will win handily and that U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton will not find herself caught up in a red tsunami, if indeed a red tsunami materializes. Pretty safe bet in all cases.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO