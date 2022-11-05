Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Related
Doctor pleads guilty after giving drugs to Fairfax man who overdosed
FAIRFAX, Va. — A doctor who was licensed to practice medicine in both D.C. and Virginia pled guilty Tuesday after giving a man in Fairfax County drugs despite neither examining him nor having an established doctor-patient relationship. The man then died days later of an overdose. Robert Cao, 39,...
arlnow.com
Pentagon police officer accused of dealing cocaine had previous arrest in Arlington
A Pentagon police officer accused of dealing cocaine has a prior criminal conviction in Arlington. Eric Welch, 33, was arrested near an apartment complex along Columbia Pike on Oct. 28, “after detectives observed him purchase narcotics for distribution,” according to Arlington County police. He’s now out on bond and expected back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 28.
Man With Gold Gun, Gold Cadillac Apprehended For Armed Robbery Of Maryland Apple Store
A Maryland man has been arrested in connection to the robbery of an Apple Store in Montgomery County, authorities say. Tyrone Lamont Jones, 32, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 3 after investigators connected him to the October robbery. Police arrested Jones while he was driving a gold Cadillac that matched the description of one seen leaving the crime scene, according to Montgomery County police.
Officer ID'd In Fatal Police Shooting Of 'No Shoot Zone' Activist In West Baltimore
Officials have released the name of the officer involved in the fatal shooting of a well-known gun violence activist in Baltimore, authorities announce. Baltimore Police Officer Zachary Rutherford fatally shot Tyree Moorehead, 46, in the area of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette Avenue the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.
sungazette.news
Public hearing will be precursor to speed-monitoring equipment in Fairfax
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 1 unanimously agreed to hold a public hearing on Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m. to discuss a county-code amendment that would allow Fairfax County police to implement a photo-speed-monitoring program in and around school-crossing areas and highway work zones. The modified ordinance...
WTOP
DC police seek car linked to fatal shooting of teenager near Washington Convention Center
Police in D.C. are looking for a car they say is linked to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy last Friday. Makai Green, of Northwest, died following the shooting in an alley on the 700 block of N Street near the Washington Convention Center. Police have released surveillance images...
sungazette.news
Fairfax police now have another tool in effort to restrain suspects
BolaWrap is not a kind of sandwich or garment, but rather a handheld remote-restraint tool now being piloted by the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD). The device, intended to be used to restrain from a distance uncooperative suspects or people experiencing a mental-health crisis, discharges an 8-foot-wide bola-style Kevlar tether to entangle a person at an optimal range of 10 to 25 feet.
Police Investigating Overnight Gunfire in Downtown Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police are investigating gunshots fired overnight in downtown Silver Spring, according to several emails received from MCPD and neighborhood listservs. MCPD responded to the area of Sligo Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday as the result of multiple calls for sounds of shots, an MCPD spokesperson said via email. Shell casings were recovered at the scene, and no victims were reported.
Body-worn camera footage of police shooting that killed Tyree Moorehead released, Baltimore officer identified
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Police Department has made public the body-worn camera footage of an officer shooting—and ultimately killing—Tyree Moorehead in West Baltimore, according to authorities.Police say that Moorehead was wielding a knife, assaulting a woman, and refusing to comply with an officer's orders at the time of the shooting.That officer was Zachary Rutherford. He had been a Baltimore police officer for three years prior to the shooting, according to the Maryland Attorney General's office.He shot Moorehead multiple times, police said. Moorehead was pronounced dead at a hospital. A makeshift memorial marks the scene where it happened at West Lafayette and North Fulton Avenues in West Baltimore. Moorehead's father told WJZ on Tuesday that he has concerns about the officer's actions."They shouldn't have shot my son. When they told him to lay down, he did that," Carlton Moorehead said. "That officer shot him repeatedly, and that was not right." For years, Tyree Moorehead has worked to stop violence in Baltimore, spray painting "no-shoot zones" across the city. He was killed near the first one he ever painted. Police showed the footage to members of the press on Tuesday afternoon.
Two Hagerstown men charged in Cloverly home invasion, police say
BALTIMORE -- Two Hagerstown men have been arrested in connection to a home invasion in Cloverly, Maryland, according to authorities.The Montgomery County Department of Police announced Monday that ts investigators have identified Denzell Jamare King, 31, and Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, as the two men who entered a home in the 15400 block of Gallaudet Avenue a few minutes after 10 p.m. on Sept. 24.King and Taylor allegedly forced their way into the residence while a child was inside alone, according to authorities.The child told investigators that one of the men grabbed her, threw her on the bed, and demanded she call her mother and ask for money, police said.When the child's mother answered the phone, the suspects demanded cash, according to authorities.Once King and Taylor realized they wouldn't be able to leave with money, they took other items, like a firearm and personal documents, police said. Investigators issued an arrest warrant for King and arrested him on Nov. 1. A few days later, on Nov. 3, Taylor was arrested too, according to authorities.King is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit. Meanwhile, Taylor is being held at Washington County Detention Center on other charges, police said.
Bay Net
Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward In Waldorf Shooting Case
WALDORF, Md. – On November 4 shortly before 2 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Hadley Drive in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, an adult male, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.
fox5dc.com
Police search for lime green Challenger in Northeast hit-and-run
WASHINGTON - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after a hit-and-run in Northeast D.C. over the weekend. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are asking the community to help find the lime green Dodge Challenger involved in the collision. Just after 8 p.m....
fox5dc.com
Child bitten by dog in southeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a child was bitten by a dog over the weekend in southeast D.C. Police and emergency crews responded to the 2400 block of 33rd Street just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Images show police and a Humane Rescue Alliance van at the scene.
WILX-TV
Wife mourns security guard husband fatally shot at grocery store
OXON HILL, Md. (WUSA) - A deadly shooting at a Maryland grocery store has left a newlywed woman grieving the loss of her husband and struggling to understand his death. Shaunte and Willie Tate had only been married a little over a year. She was so worried about his safety when he worked as a security guard at Giant Food, a grocery store in Oxon Hill, that he promised to text or call once an hour.
sungazette.news
Police: Customer requests help, then pulls out a gun
On Nov. 2 at 11:56 a.m., a man entered a business in the 2700 block of Clarendon Boulevard and selected merchandise with the assistance of an employee, Arlington police said. The suspect then displayed a handgun, threatened the employee and left the business with the merchandise. As the suspect fled...
Police release new details about shooting outside Walmart
Chesterfield Police released new details about a Sunday evening shooting outside Walmart along the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza.
thehillishome.com
From the MPD Blotter
Arrests and other crime information in the area, directly from MPD. If you have a tip, you can always call 202-727-9099. You can also send info anonymously to the TEXT TIP LINE by texting 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
bethesdamagazine.com
Capitol Heights man charged in alleged Apple Store armed robbery in Bethesda
A Capitol Heights man is facing armed robbery charges after he allegedly used a semiautomatic handgun to rob an Apple store in downtown Bethesda last month, according to county police. Tyrone Lamont Jones, 32, visited the Apple store on the 4000 block of Bethesda Avenue on Oct. 22 and held...
Hagerstown Men In Custody Following Home Invasion Robbery Involving Child, Police Say
A weeks-long investigation into a violent home invasion robbery involving a young girl in Maryland who was forced to call her mom to ask for money has led to the arrest of two Washington County men, authorities announced. Denzell Jamare King, 31, and Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, both of Hagerstown,...
Comments / 0