arlnow.com
Pentagon police officer accused of dealing cocaine had previous arrest in Arlington
A Pentagon police officer accused of dealing cocaine has a prior criminal conviction in Arlington. Eric Welch, 33, was arrested near an apartment complex along Columbia Pike on Oct. 28, “after detectives observed him purchase narcotics for distribution,” according to Arlington County police. He’s now out on bond and expected back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 28.
NBC Washington
Alleged Shooter in Bailey's Crossroads Homicide Turns Himself in to Police
A man wanted in a recent homicide in Bailey’s Crossroads in Fairfax County, Virginia, turned himself in to police Sunday, authorities said. The homicide occurred at the Skyline Towers just before 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of Seminary Road in the Bailey’s Crossroads area on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Fairfax County Police.
alxnow.com
Police: Man beaten and robbed in West End early Sunday morning
A 26-year-old Alexandria man was hospitalized after allegedly being beaten and robbed by a group of males in the West End early Sunday morning (Nov. 6). Police were alerted at around 5 a.m. of an assault in progress in the 200 block of S. Reynolds Street. The area is full of apartment complexes and is a few blocks from Duke Street.
Man shot while fighting over gun with armed robbery suspect
The suspect took out a gun and demanded the victim's property. The victim refused and tried to grab the gun. The two men struggled over the gun and a round was fired, hitting the victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital and at around 12:15 a.m., police were called. None of the victim's belongings were reported missing.
rockvillenights.com
Armed robbery in Derwood
Montgomery County police were dispatched to a gas station in Derwood early Sunday morning, after an armed robbery took place there. The robbery was reported at a gas station in the 15800 block of Frederick Road at 12:19 AM Sunday.
WILX-TV
Wife mourns security guard husband fatally shot at grocery store
OXON HILL, Md. (WUSA) - A deadly shooting at a Maryland grocery store has left a newlywed woman grieving the loss of her husband and struggling to understand his death. Shaunte and Willie Tate had only been married a little over a year. She was so worried about his safety when he worked as a security guard at Giant Food, a grocery store in Oxon Hill, that he promised to text or call once an hour.
Doctor pleads guilty after giving drugs to Fairfax man who overdosed
FAIRFAX, Va. — A doctor who was licensed to practice medicine in both D.C. and Virginia pled guilty Tuesday after giving a man in Fairfax County drugs despite neither examining him nor having an established doctor-patient relationship. The man then died days later of an overdose. Robert Cao, 39,...
sungazette.news
Police: Customer requests help, then pulls out a gun
On Nov. 2 at 11:56 a.m., a man entered a business in the 2700 block of Clarendon Boulevard and selected merchandise with the assistance of an employee, Arlington police said. The suspect then displayed a handgun, threatened the employee and left the business with the merchandise. As the suspect fled...
fox5dc.com
Police search for lime green Challenger in Northeast hit-and-run
WASHINGTON - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after a hit-and-run in Northeast D.C. over the weekend. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are asking the community to help find the lime green Dodge Challenger involved in the collision. Just after 8 p.m....
fox5dc.com
45 years in jail for gunman in deadly Burger King shooting
FREDERICK, Md. - The gunman who was convicted of shooting and killing a man at a Burger King in Frederick, Maryland last December has been sentenced to 45 years in jail. The Frederick County State's Attorney's Office says 21-year-old Darin Tyler Robey was sentenced Friday after being found guilty by a jury over the summer.
Hagerstown Men In Custody Following Home Invasion Robbery Involving Child, Police Say
A weeks-long investigation into a violent home invasion robbery involving a young girl in Maryland who was forced to call her mom to ask for money has led to the arrest of two Washington County men, authorities announced. Denzell Jamare King, 31, and Raymon Purnell Taylor, 19, both of Hagerstown,...
Detectives investigate deadly crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Springfield, Virginia on Monday. Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the intersection of Old Keene Mill Road and Huntsman Boulevard for a crash involving two cars. The West Springfield Police District said the driver of...
WRIC TV
Police investigating after homes shot at in Prince William
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored sedan after they say several homes were shot in a Dumfries-area neighborhood. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 4000 block of Yellowstone Loop in the Dumfries area at around 6:30 on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a report of shots fired.
Police release new details about shooting outside Walmart
Chesterfield Police released new details about a Sunday evening shooting outside Walmart along the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza.
15-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 15-year-old was shot multiple times and killed on Friday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. This incident happened in the 700 Block of N Street. Shortly before 5 pm, the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a shooting call. When they arrived, they discovered 15-year-old Makai Green of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital. After all possible measures were taken, the victim was pronounced. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 15-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
sungazette.news
Fairfax police now have another tool in effort to restrain suspects
BolaWrap is not a kind of sandwich or garment, but rather a handheld remote-restraint tool now being piloted by the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD). The device, intended to be used to restrain from a distance uncooperative suspects or people experiencing a mental-health crisis, discharges an 8-foot-wide bola-style Kevlar tether to entangle a person at an optimal range of 10 to 25 feet.
sungazette.news
Police: Two in custody for series of assaults, attempted car theft
On Oct. 31 at 8:34 p.m., police began receiving reports of robberies, larcenies and assaults, all taking place in the 2800 block of Potomac Avenue, Arlington police said. A lookout for the suspects was broadcast, and responding officers located them in the area of South Clark Street and 35th Street South. They were taken into custody without incident, police said.
mocoshow.com
Arrest Made in Connection to Armed Robbery of Apple Store in Bethesda
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 32-year-old Tyrone Lamont Jones of Capitol Heights, MD, with the armed robbery of the Apple store in the 4000 block of Bethesda Ave. On October 22, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., 2nd District officers responded to the location for the report of an armed robbery that just occurred.
bethesdamagazine.com
Capitol Heights man charged in alleged Apple Store armed robbery in Bethesda
A Capitol Heights man is facing armed robbery charges after he allegedly used a semiautomatic handgun to rob an Apple store in downtown Bethesda last month, according to county police. Tyrone Lamont Jones, 32, visited the Apple store on the 4000 block of Bethesda Avenue on Oct. 22 and held...
Bay Net
Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward In Waldorf Shooting Case
WALDORF, Md. – On November 4 shortly before 2 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of Hadley Drive in Waldorf for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, an adult male, with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life threatening.
