WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 15-year-old was shot multiple times and killed on Friday afternoon in Northwest, D.C. This incident happened in the 700 Block of N Street. Shortly before 5 pm, the Washington D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a shooting call. When they arrived, they discovered 15-year-old Makai Green of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital. After all possible measures were taken, the victim was pronounced. This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 15-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO