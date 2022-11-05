Read full article on original website
Elon Musk sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla stock since Twitter deal closed
Elon Musk sold $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock since completing his purchase of Twitter late last month. Musk's Tesla stock sales, totaling 19.5 million shares, have been widely anticipated ever since the Tesla CEO reached a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Musk had sold blocks of Tesla shares worth a total of $15.4 billion earlier this year since his deal to buy Twitter was announced.
Amazon Partners With a Fitness Giant
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report has a pretty strong track record when it comes to successfully branching out into new areas where competition is fierce.
EU opens deeper probe of Microsoft's Activision deal
The European Union is taking a closer look at Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion purchase of video game giant Activision Blizzard, citing concerns the deal could hurt competition in the video game industry. A preliminary review of the deal found that Microsoft could try to withhold the games it's acquiring from...
Wall Street Journal: Mark Zuckerberg tells employees layoffs coming Wednesday
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told company executives that major layoffs at the tech giant will begin on Wednesday morning, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday afternoon. Meta declined to comment to CNN on the report, which said Zuckerberg told the executives at Facebook's parent company that he is accountable for the job cuts, after his over-optimism about growth had led to excessive hiring.
What Midterm Elections Mean for Today's Trading: Live Analysis
As the market, and the world, turns its attention to the U.S. midterm elections, here's why investors will want to closely eye Disney, Lyft, Nvidia and more.
Stock futures trade lower as election results are tallied
Stock futures were lower Wednesday as markets watched and reacted to Election Day results.
