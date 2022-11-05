Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
sungazette.news
Public hearing will be precursor to speed-monitoring equipment in Fairfax
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 1 unanimously agreed to hold a public hearing on Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m. to discuss a county-code amendment that would allow Fairfax County police to implement a photo-speed-monitoring program in and around school-crossing areas and highway work zones. The modified ordinance...
sungazette.news
Vienna property owner agrees to fix up dilapidated home
Fairfax County supervisors on Nov. 1 indefinitely deferred proposed spot-blight-abatement measures for a dilapidated house at 1724 Beulah Road in Vienna. “Breaking news on this one,” said Supervisor Walter Alcorn (D-Hunter Mill). “The property owner is moving forward with getting permits to remedy the situation.”. Built in 1959,...
sungazette.news
County jobs total still slightly below pre-pandemic level
Arlington’s jobs comeback has almost, but not quite, brought the employment picture of county residents back to pre-COVID levels. The 149,693 residents counted as employed in the civilian workforce in September proved good enough to tie the county for lowest unemployment rate in the commonwealth, but remained below the 152,566 employed in September 2019, the last year before COVID upended everything.
sungazette.news
Developer gets to prioritize housing in Metro West project change
Residential units, along with interim park space and trails, will arrive ahead of planned office uses on a 9.76-acre portion of the Metro West development near the Vienna Metro station. Fairfax County supervisors on Nov. 1 granted applicants V Metro LLC, V Metro W LLC and Metro W LLC a...
sungazette.news
Upcoming hearing to focus on redevelopment at W. Falls Church Metro
The McLean Citizens Association (MCA) and Dranesville District Supervisor John Foust (D) will co-sponsor a hybrid informational meeting Nov. 15 regarding two rezoning applications on the West Falls Church Metro station development project. This meeting, to be held at Longfellow Middle School, 2000 Westmoreland St. in McLean, will kick off...
sungazette.news
Temporary ballfield wins OK on Capital One parcel in Tysons
Fairfax County supervisors on Nov. 1 unanimously approved a proposal by Capital One subsidiary 1820 Dolley Madison LLC to build an interim park and baseball field on the eastern edge of the bank’s Tysons campus. The 6.9-acre site, located at Dolley Madison Boulevard (Route 123) and Scotts Crossing Road,...
sungazette.news
Advocacy group preps community forum on Missing Middle
Virginians Organized for Interfaith Community Engagement (VOICE) will host a community forum focused on Arlington’s proposed Missing Middle zoning changes on Thursday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington, 4444 Arlington Blvd. County Board members Libby Garvey and Christian Dorsey are expected to be on...
sungazette.news
Arlington has added 2.4% more voters since start of year
Arlington’s total number of registered voters has increased 2.4 percent since the start of the year, a rate slightly larger than the Virginia average, according to new state data. As of Nov. 1, the total number of registered voters in Arlington stood at 175,474, according to figures reported by...
sungazette.news
MCA voices alarm over future school crowding
Some McLean-area schools may become even more overcrowded because of Tysons developments and Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) should use a variety of tools to offset those impacts, according to a McLean Citizens Association (MCA) report presented Nov. 2. FCPS officials each year make five-year school-enrollment projections based on birth...
sungazette.news
It seems like forever, but Election Day has arrived
It’s Election Day, and those who haven’t already cast ballots across Virginia will be able to do so from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at regular polling places. In Arlington, the ballot includes County Board and School Board races, the 8th District U.S. House of Representatives race and six bond referendums.
sungazette.news
Updates to Randolph Elementary playground add learning opportunities
Regular physical activity is essential to help children build strong muscles and bones, improve fine motor skills, focus better in the classroom and maintain mental health. To help promote such activity, students and staff at Randolph Elementary School on Oct. 28 held a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the completion of new educational blacktop art that encourages outdoor play.
sungazette.news
ArtsFairfax lauds those who make for vibrant community
Prominent contributors to Fairfax County’s growing art scene received recognition, applause and some original artwork Oct. 28 at the ArtsFairfax Awards, held at Capital One Hall in Tysons. This year’s recipients, who received paintings by Fairfax-based artist Foon Sham, were:. • Actor, playwright and director Mark Brutsché, who...
sungazette.news
Board of Supervisors starts refining 2023 legislative package
Fairfax County’s draft 2023 legislative agenda continues sounding the drum on several long-running themes, but includes a few new requests for the upcoming General Assembly session. “Much of the program remains the same, especially with respect to our fundamental priorities,” said Supervisor James Walkinshaw (D-Braddock), chairman of the Board...
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: Walking the sidelines
Why is it that so many spectators would rather stand along the sidelines to watch a sporting event than sit in the stands, especially when there are plenty of seats and vacant space available?. Look at the photo with this blog. Basically, the stands were empty as the soccer fans...
sungazette.news
Democrat topping independent in open School Board seat
In the Arlington School Board race, Democratic-backed contender Bethany Sutton was holding an almost 2-to-1 lead over independent James Vell Rives IV, suggesting that the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s sample ballot remained a dominant factor all the way down to the bottom rung of the political ladder on Arlington’s Nov. 8 ballot.
sungazette.news
Potomac School shares football title, state playoffs next
For five straight seasons now, the Potomac School Panthers have finished with a 3-1 record in the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference. But unlike the past four full campaigns, that mark was good enough this fall to give the high-school football team a share of the league title, tying for first with the St. James Saints.
sungazette.news
Commentary: Line dancing took the stage
So how long did that impromptu line dance actually become: 20, 30, 40, maybe even 50 yards?. With the popular dancing song “Cotton-Eyed Joe” playing loudly over the public-address system, the line began with just a handful of participating high-school cross country runners the afternoon of Oct. 26 at the State Catholic Championships at Occoquan Regional Park. The races were over and the runners were a bit bored and milling about waiting for the post-meet awards ceremony. They were looking for something to do.
sungazette.news
Entrepreneur Funegra named ‘Champion of Inclusivity’
Patricia “Paty” Funegra, founder of the Arlington-based La Cocina VA as well as founder and president of Global Development Advisors and Moon Dancer Fund, has been honored with the inaugural Champion of Inclusivity Award at Letts Consult’s State of the Woman 2022 conference, held recently at the Sagamore Pendry in Baltimore.
sungazette.news
Survey on ranked-choice voting closes, moves back to Co. Board
An online survey of Arlington residents is now complete, moving the proposed change to ranked-choice voting for Arlington County Board elections back to the board itself. The survey ran through late last week, attempting to gauge the public’s interest in moving from the winner-take-all format that has guided local elections for 90 years to a system where voters are able to rank their preferences in order, with low-performing candidates knocked out and having their votes reallocated as directed by their voters.
sungazette.news
Party chair: Democrats have solid record over past 2 years
Win or lose on Election Day, Democrats have much to be proud of when it comes to national accomplishments over the past two years. That’s the assessment of Steve Baker, chair of the Arlington County Democratic Committee, rallying the troops in advance of the Nov. 8 verdict by the American people.
