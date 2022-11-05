So how long did that impromptu line dance actually become: 20, 30, 40, maybe even 50 yards?. With the popular dancing song “Cotton-Eyed Joe” playing loudly over the public-address system, the line began with just a handful of participating high-school cross country runners the afternoon of Oct. 26 at the State Catholic Championships at Occoquan Regional Park. The races were over and the runners were a bit bored and milling about waiting for the post-meet awards ceremony. They were looking for something to do.

