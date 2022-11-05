Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
13-year-old arrested in fatal teen shooting in Northeast DC
D.C. police have arrested a 13-year-old male in the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr. of Northeast D.C. This is the second arrest the Metropolitan Police Department has made so far; a 15-year-old male was arrested on November 4. Both suspects have been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed, according to D.C. police.
NBC Washington
Alleged Shooter in Bailey's Crossroads Homicide Turns Himself in to Police
A man wanted in a recent homicide in Bailey’s Crossroads in Fairfax County, Virginia, turned himself in to police Sunday, authorities said. The homicide occurred at the Skyline Towers just before 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of Seminary Road in the Bailey’s Crossroads area on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Fairfax County Police.
Doctor pleads guilty after giving drugs to Fairfax man who overdosed
FAIRFAX, Va. — A doctor who was licensed to practice medicine in both D.C. and Virginia pled guilty Tuesday after giving a man in Fairfax County drugs despite neither examining him nor having an established doctor-patient relationship. The man then died days later of an overdose. Robert Cao, 39,...
Man shot while fighting over gun with armed robbery suspect
The suspect took out a gun and demanded the victim's property. The victim refused and tried to grab the gun. The two men struggled over the gun and a round was fired, hitting the victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital and at around 12:15 a.m., police were called. None of the victim's belongings were reported missing.
Widow of slain security guard wants answers after her husband was killed confronting alleged shoplifter
OXON HILL, Md. — A deadly shooting at a grocery store has left a newlywed woman grieving the loss of her husband, and struggling to understand his death. Shaunte Tate knew something was wrong Friday when she didn't get her hourly text from her husband, a 43-year-old security guard working at a Giant Food in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
sungazette.news
Police: Customer requests help, then pulls out a gun
On Nov. 2 at 11:56 a.m., a man entered a business in the 2700 block of Clarendon Boulevard and selected merchandise with the assistance of an employee, Arlington police said. The suspect then displayed a handgun, threatened the employee and left the business with the merchandise. As the suspect fled...
WILX-TV
Wife mourns security guard husband fatally shot at grocery store
OXON HILL, Md. (WUSA) - A deadly shooting at a Maryland grocery store has left a newlywed woman grieving the loss of her husband and struggling to understand his death. Shaunte and Willie Tate had only been married a little over a year. She was so worried about his safety when he worked as a security guard at Giant Food, a grocery store in Oxon Hill, that he promised to text or call once an hour.
alxnow.com
Police: Man beaten and robbed in West End early Sunday morning
A 26-year-old Alexandria man was hospitalized after allegedly being beaten and robbed by a group of males in the West End early Sunday morning (Nov. 6). Police were alerted at around 5 a.m. of an assault in progress in the 200 block of S. Reynolds Street. The area is full of apartment complexes and is a few blocks from Duke Street.
fox5dc.com
Police search for lime green Challenger in Northeast hit-and-run
WASHINGTON - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after a hit-and-run in Northeast D.C. over the weekend. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are asking the community to help find the lime green Dodge Challenger involved in the collision. Just after 8 p.m....
Police: 2 killed in crash near Gaithersburg polling place on Election Day
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Two people have died Tuesday morning after being hit a car in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Gaithersburg City Police Department officers responded to School Road near Muddy Branch Road around 7:20 a.m. for the report of a crash. When officers arrived, they found two people injured. The two pedestrians, a 70-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Within a few hours later, authorities said that both had died.
fox5dc.com
Judge accepts Magruder HS shooter plea deal
WASHINGTON - A Montgomery County judge accepted a plea deal Monday from Steven Alston Jr., the teenager accused of shooting another student inside a Magruder high school bathroom last January. Alston, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to an attempted first-degree murder charge,...
sungazette.news
Police: Two in custody for series of assaults, attempted car theft
On Oct. 31 at 8:34 p.m., police began receiving reports of robberies, larcenies and assaults, all taking place in the 2800 block of Potomac Avenue, Arlington police said. A lookout for the suspects was broadcast, and responding officers located them in the area of South Clark Street and 35th Street South. They were taken into custody without incident, police said.
fox5dc.com
Family of security guard speaks out after deadly shooting
Willie Tate, 43, was the beloved security guard at the Giant in Oxon Hill, Maryland who was fatally shot Friday by a suspected shoplifter. Shaunte Tate says she always had concerns about her husband’s safety working at that Giant Food store.
Ex-D.C. drug kingpin once facing life in prison sees jail time drop significantly
WILLIAMSPORT – A former District of Columbia drug kingpin who two years ago had the expectation he would spend the rest of his life in prison could be a free man in less than 30 months. Rayful Edmond III, 57, has had the benefit of sentence reductions in Washington...
Police Investigating Overnight Gunfire in Downtown Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police are investigating gunshots fired overnight in downtown Silver Spring, according to several emails received from MCPD and neighborhood listservs. MCPD responded to the area of Sligo Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday as the result of multiple calls for sounds of shots, an MCPD spokesperson said via email. Shell casings were recovered at the scene, and no victims were reported.
sungazette.news
Police: Suspects run through W-L stands, cause mayhem, bicycle away
On Oct. 28 at 9:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Stafford Street for a report of a fight during or immediately after a football game at Washington-Liberty High School. According to police, four juvenile youths climbed a fence and entered the stadium. As they began...
sungazette.news
Fairfax police now have another tool in effort to restrain suspects
BolaWrap is not a kind of sandwich or garment, but rather a handheld remote-restraint tool now being piloted by the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD). The device, intended to be used to restrain from a distance uncooperative suspects or people experiencing a mental-health crisis, discharges an 8-foot-wide bola-style Kevlar tether to entangle a person at an optimal range of 10 to 25 feet.
WRIC TV
Police investigating after homes shot at in Prince William
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored sedan after they say several homes were shot in a Dumfries-area neighborhood. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 4000 block of Yellowstone Loop in the Dumfries area at around 6:30 on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a report of shots fired.
ffxnow.com
BREAKING: Shots reportedly fired outside Hutchinson Elementary School in Herndon
A man allegedly fired gunshots outside Hutchinson Elementary School near Herndon before fleeing police and getting into a crash on the Dulles Toll Road. Fairfax County police officers were called to the school for a report of shots being fired into the air around 4:09 p.m. today, according to Fairfax County Police Department Lt. Dan Spital.
