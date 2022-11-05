ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

fox5dc.com

13-year-old arrested in fatal teen shooting in Northeast DC

D.C. police have arrested a 13-year-old male in the deadly shooting of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr. of Northeast D.C. This is the second arrest the Metropolitan Police Department has made so far; a 15-year-old male was arrested on November 4. Both suspects have been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed, according to D.C. police.
sungazette.news

Police: Customer requests help, then pulls out a gun

On Nov. 2 at 11:56 a.m., a man entered a business in the 2700 block of Clarendon Boulevard and selected merchandise with the assistance of an employee, Arlington police said. The suspect then displayed a handgun, threatened the employee and left the business with the merchandise. As the suspect fled...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WILX-TV

Wife mourns security guard husband fatally shot at grocery store

OXON HILL, Md. (WUSA) - A deadly shooting at a Maryland grocery store has left a newlywed woman grieving the loss of her husband and struggling to understand his death. Shaunte and Willie Tate had only been married a little over a year. She was so worried about his safety when he worked as a security guard at Giant Food, a grocery store in Oxon Hill, that he promised to text or call once an hour.
OXON HILL, MD
alxnow.com

Police: Man beaten and robbed in West End early Sunday morning

A 26-year-old Alexandria man was hospitalized after allegedly being beaten and robbed by a group of males in the West End early Sunday morning (Nov. 6). Police were alerted at around 5 a.m. of an assault in progress in the 200 block of S. Reynolds Street. The area is full of apartment complexes and is a few blocks from Duke Street.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Police search for lime green Challenger in Northeast hit-and-run

WASHINGTON - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after a hit-and-run in Northeast D.C. over the weekend. Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Unit are asking the community to help find the lime green Dodge Challenger involved in the collision. Just after 8 p.m....
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: 2 killed in crash near Gaithersburg polling place on Election Day

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Two people have died Tuesday morning after being hit a car in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Gaithersburg City Police Department officers responded to School Road near Muddy Branch Road around 7:20 a.m. for the report of a crash. When officers arrived, they found two people injured. The two pedestrians, a 70-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man, were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Within a few hours later, authorities said that both had died.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

Judge accepts Magruder HS shooter plea deal

WASHINGTON - A Montgomery County judge accepted a plea deal Monday from Steven Alston Jr., the teenager accused of shooting another student inside a Magruder high school bathroom last January. Alston, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting, pleaded guilty to an attempted first-degree murder charge,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
sungazette.news

Police: Two in custody for series of assaults, attempted car theft

On Oct. 31 at 8:34 p.m., police began receiving reports of robberies, larcenies and assaults, all taking place in the 2800 block of Potomac Avenue, Arlington police said. A lookout for the suspects was broadcast, and responding officers located them in the area of South Clark Street and 35th Street South. They were taken into custody without incident, police said.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Overnight Gunfire in Downtown Silver Spring

Montgomery County Police are investigating gunshots fired overnight in downtown Silver Spring, according to several emails received from MCPD and neighborhood listservs. MCPD responded to the area of Sligo Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m. Monday as the result of multiple calls for sounds of shots, an MCPD spokesperson said via email. Shell casings were recovered at the scene, and no victims were reported.
SILVER SPRING, MD
sungazette.news

Police: Suspects run through W-L stands, cause mayhem, bicycle away

On Oct. 28 at 9:10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Stafford Street for a report of a fight during or immediately after a football game at Washington-Liberty High School. According to police, four juvenile youths climbed a fence and entered the stadium. As they began...
WASHINGTON, DC
sungazette.news

Fairfax police now have another tool in effort to restrain suspects

BolaWrap is not a kind of sandwich or garment, but rather a handheld remote-restraint tool now being piloted by the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD). The device, intended to be used to restrain from a distance uncooperative suspects or people experiencing a mental-health crisis, discharges an 8-foot-wide bola-style Kevlar tether to entangle a person at an optimal range of 10 to 25 feet.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WRIC TV

Police investigating after homes shot at in Prince William

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored sedan after they say several homes were shot in a Dumfries-area neighborhood. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 4000 block of Yellowstone Loop in the Dumfries area at around 6:30 on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a report of shots fired.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
ffxnow.com

BREAKING: Shots reportedly fired outside Hutchinson Elementary School in Herndon

A man allegedly fired gunshots outside Hutchinson Elementary School near Herndon before fleeing police and getting into a crash on the Dulles Toll Road. Fairfax County police officers were called to the school for a report of shots being fired into the air around 4:09 p.m. today, according to Fairfax County Police Department Lt. Dan Spital.
HERNDON, VA

