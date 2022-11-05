Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
Related
Bay Net
Officers Apprehend Disorderly Man On PCP Trying To Get Into Cars At Intersection
WALDORF, Md. – On November 6, at 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of Route 5 at Post Office Road in Waldorf, for the report of a possible carjacking in progress. Several witnesses called 9-1-1 and said a male was attempting to stop drivers at the intersection and take their car.
Officer ID'd In Fatal Police Shooting Of 'No Shoot Zone' Activist In West Baltimore
Officials have released the name of the officer involved in the fatal shooting of a well-known gun violence activist in Baltimore, authorities announce. Baltimore Police Officer Zachary Rutherford fatally shot Tyree Moorehead, 46, in the area of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette Avenue the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.
Man With Gold Gun, Gold Cadillac Apprehended For Armed Robbery Of Maryland Apple Store
A Maryland man has been arrested in connection to the robbery of an Apple Store in Montgomery County, authorities say. Tyrone Lamont Jones, 32, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 3 after investigators connected him to the October robbery. Police arrested Jones while he was driving a gold Cadillac that matched the description of one seen leaving the crime scene, according to Montgomery County police.
Man shot while fighting over gun with armed robbery suspect
The suspect took out a gun and demanded the victim's property. The victim refused and tried to grab the gun. The two men struggled over the gun and a round was fired, hitting the victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital and at around 12:15 a.m., police were called. None of the victim's belongings were reported missing.
Detectives investigate deadly crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Springfield, Virginia on Monday. Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the intersection of Old Keene Mill Road and Huntsman Boulevard for a crash involving two cars. The West Springfield Police District said the driver of...
cbs19news
Orange man arrested for East High hit-and-run
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department reports a person has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run on East High Street. According to police, 31-year-old John Dean Sherwin of Orange was arrested Saturday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into the Oct. 18 incident.
Man charged in armed robbery of Apple store at upscale mall fled crime scene in gold Cadillac
BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man has been charged in the armed robbery of an Apple store at an upscale mall in Bethesda in October, the Montgomery County Department of Police said Monday. Tyrone Lamont Jones pulled up to the popular shopping site, known as Bethesda Row, in a gold Cadillac and used a semiautomatic handgun with a gold slide to obtain electronic merchandise on Oct. 22, according to authorities.Before committing the robbery, Jones had a brief conversation with a store employee about buying the merchandise, police said.He then whipped out the gun, which had an extended magazine, and demanded the items, according to authorities.The employee gave the times to Jones, who then drove away in the Cadillac, police said.Investigators found Jones driving that Cadillac in Prince George's County, according to authorities.They searched the vehicle and found evidence of the crime inside of it, police said.Jones has been taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit where he is being held without bond, according to authorities.
proclaimerscv.com
Murder-Suicide: Man Kills His Ex-Girlfriend, Including Relatives in Charles County, Maryland
A man killed his ex-girlfriend and four members of her family inside the house and killed himself after committing the heinous crime, a murder-suicide. Police authorities responded after they received an emergency call. Five people were found dead after the 28-year-old suspect Andre Sales fatally killed his ex-girlfriend and her relatives inside her house on Friday afternoon, November 4.
Doctor pleads guilty after giving drugs to Fairfax man who overdosed
FAIRFAX, Va. — A doctor who was licensed to practice medicine in both D.C. and Virginia pled guilty Tuesday after giving a man in Fairfax County drugs despite neither examining him nor having an established doctor-patient relationship. The man then died days later of an overdose. Robert Cao, 39,...
NBC Washington
Alleged Shooter in Bailey's Crossroads Homicide Turns Himself in to Police
A man wanted in a recent homicide in Bailey’s Crossroads in Fairfax County, Virginia, turned himself in to police Sunday, authorities said. The homicide occurred at the Skyline Towers just before 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of Seminary Road in the Bailey’s Crossroads area on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Fairfax County Police.
Inside Nova
Man shot during struggle with robber in Woodbridge
A 56-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound early Monday in a struggle over a gun with a would-be robber. Police were called to an area hospital at 12:15 a.m., where the victim was being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man told police he was walking in the...
WILX-TV
Wife mourns security guard husband fatally shot at grocery store
OXON HILL, Md. (WUSA) - A deadly shooting at a Maryland grocery store has left a newlywed woman grieving the loss of her husband and struggling to understand his death. Shaunte and Willie Tate had only been married a little over a year. She was so worried about his safety when he worked as a security guard at Giant Food, a grocery store in Oxon Hill, that he promised to text or call once an hour.
Widow of slain security guard wants answers after her husband was killed confronting alleged shoplifter
OXON HILL, Md. — A deadly shooting at a grocery store has left a newlywed woman grieving the loss of her husband, and struggling to understand his death. Shaunte Tate knew something was wrong Friday when she didn't get her hourly text from her husband, a 43-year-old security guard working at a Giant Food in Oxon Hill, Maryland.
bethesdamagazine.com
Capitol Heights man charged in alleged Apple Store armed robbery in Bethesda
A Capitol Heights man is facing armed robbery charges after he allegedly used a semiautomatic handgun to rob an Apple store in downtown Bethesda last month, according to county police. Tyrone Lamont Jones, 32, visited the Apple store on the 4000 block of Bethesda Avenue on Oct. 22 and held...
sungazette.news
Public hearing will be precursor to speed-monitoring equipment in Fairfax
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 1 unanimously agreed to hold a public hearing on Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m. to discuss a county-code amendment that would allow Fairfax County police to implement a photo-speed-monitoring program in and around school-crossing areas and highway work zones. The modified ordinance...
Man running from police hit by vehicle on Dulles Toll Road
When the officers got there, they saw a group of men behind the school, one of whom took off running when he saw them approaching. The man ran through a wooded area and onto the Dulles Toll Road (VA-267), which is just a few hundred meters away from the school.
Police: Man fires shots at Fairfax Co. school, runs from officers, gets hit by car
FAIRFAX, Va. — Fairfax County police are investigating after shots were fired on the grounds of a local school, in an incident that ultimately resulted in a man getting hit by a car. Police said they went to Hutchison Elementary School in the Herndon area of the county around...
Shell gas station robbed at knifepoint in Woodbridge, Prince William police investigating
The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a suspect who reportedly attempted to rob a Shell gas station in Woodbridge with a knife.
WRIC TV
Police investigating after homes shot at in Prince William
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored sedan after they say several homes were shot in a Dumfries-area neighborhood. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 4000 block of Yellowstone Loop in the Dumfries area at around 6:30 on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a report of shots fired.
Comments / 0