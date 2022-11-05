ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officer ID'd In Fatal Police Shooting Of 'No Shoot Zone' Activist In West Baltimore

Officials have released the name of the officer involved in the fatal shooting of a well-known gun violence activist in Baltimore, authorities announce. Baltimore Police Officer Zachary Rutherford fatally shot Tyree Moorehead, 46, in the area of North Fulton Avenue and West Lafayette Avenue the afternoon of Sunday, Nov. 6, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

WUSA9

Detectives investigate deadly crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Springfield, Virginia on Monday. Around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the intersection of Old Keene Mill Road and Huntsman Boulevard for a crash involving two cars. The West Springfield Police District said the driver of...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
cbs19news

Orange man arrested for East High hit-and-run

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department reports a person has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run on East High Street. According to police, 31-year-old John Dean Sherwin of Orange was arrested Saturday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into the Oct. 18 incident.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
CBS Baltimore

Man charged in armed robbery of Apple store at upscale mall fled crime scene in gold Cadillac

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man has been charged in the armed robbery of an Apple store at an upscale mall in Bethesda in October, the Montgomery County Department of Police said Monday. Tyrone Lamont Jones pulled up to the popular shopping site, known as Bethesda Row, in a gold Cadillac and used a semiautomatic handgun with a gold slide to obtain electronic merchandise on Oct. 22, according to authorities.Before committing the robbery, Jones had a brief conversation with a store employee about buying the merchandise, police said.He then whipped out the gun, which had an extended magazine, and demanded the items, according to authorities.The employee gave the times to Jones, who then drove away in the Cadillac, police said.Investigators found Jones driving that Cadillac in Prince George's County, according to authorities.They searched the vehicle and found evidence of the crime inside of it, police said.Jones has been taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit where he is being held without bond, according to authorities.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
proclaimerscv.com

Murder-Suicide: Man Kills His Ex-Girlfriend, Including Relatives in Charles County, Maryland

A man killed his ex-girlfriend and four members of her family inside the house and killed himself after committing the heinous crime, a murder-suicide. Police authorities responded after they received an emergency call. Five people were found dead after the 28-year-old suspect Andre Sales fatally killed his ex-girlfriend and her relatives inside her house on Friday afternoon, November 4.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Alleged Shooter in Bailey's Crossroads Homicide Turns Himself in to Police

A man wanted in a recent homicide in Bailey’s Crossroads in Fairfax County, Virginia, turned himself in to police Sunday, authorities said. The homicide occurred at the Skyline Towers just before 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of Seminary Road in the Bailey’s Crossroads area on Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Fairfax County Police.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Man shot during struggle with robber in Woodbridge

A 56-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound early Monday in a struggle over a gun with a would-be robber. Police were called to an area hospital at 12:15 a.m., where the victim was being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The man told police he was walking in the...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WILX-TV

Wife mourns security guard husband fatally shot at grocery store

OXON HILL, Md. (WUSA) - A deadly shooting at a Maryland grocery store has left a newlywed woman grieving the loss of her husband and struggling to understand his death. Shaunte and Willie Tate had only been married a little over a year. She was so worried about his safety when he worked as a security guard at Giant Food, a grocery store in Oxon Hill, that he promised to text or call once an hour.
OXON HILL, MD
sungazette.news

Public hearing will be precursor to speed-monitoring equipment in Fairfax

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 1 unanimously agreed to hold a public hearing on Dec. 6 at 4:30 p.m. to discuss a county-code amendment that would allow Fairfax County police to implement a photo-speed-monitoring program in and around school-crossing areas and highway work zones. The modified ordinance...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WRIC TV

Police investigating after homes shot at in Prince William

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored sedan after they say several homes were shot in a Dumfries-area neighborhood. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to a home on the 4000 block of Yellowstone Loop in the Dumfries area at around 6:30 on Saturday, Nov. 5, for a report of shots fired.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA

