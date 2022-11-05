ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Michigan voters reelect Gov. Whitmer, safeguard abortion rights in the state

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, won a second term over Republican Tudor Dixon. Voters also acted to enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution. Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
MICHIGAN STATE
Morning news brief

The race for control of the House and Senate is very close. Georgia's governor is reelected but the Senate race is too close to call. Election Day seems to have gone off without any major incidents.
GEORGIA STATE
A Washington congressional district is weighing the election of a far-right candidate

A once-moderate congressional district is weighing the possible election of a candidate molded in the GOP's radical wing. The race in Washington state pits a Republican with former President Trump's endorsement running against a business owner and moderate Democrat. It's also highlighted how heated political divisions have become politics as usual in this year's midterms. NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales has more.
WASHINGTON STATE
One of the most closely watched U.S. Senate races is in Pennsylvania

Good morning to you on this Election Day. We're going to start in Pennsylvania, where one contest could tip the balance of power in U.S. Senate. Republican Pat Toomey is retiring. If Democrats win his Senate seat, it could help them keep their thin majority in the Senate. If they lose it, Republicans have a better chance of taking control. NPR's Jeff Brady is watching the race from Pittsburgh and joins us now. Good morning, Jeff.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
How 2024 is playing into Florida voters' pick for governor

As we just heard, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is widely believed to be considering a run for president in 2024, but he's also favored to win reelection as governor on Tuesday. And so a big question on many voters' minds is whether DeSantis will stick around to finish another four-year term. Here's Valerie Crowder of member station WFSU in Tallahassee.
FLORIDA STATE
A large turnout of Black voters in Milwaukee could help Democrats' cause

In Wisconsin, many voters are having to change the way they vote this election because of changes that the state has made to the voting process since 2020. One of them was banning ballot drop boxes. A grassroots organization in Milwaukee is working to ensure that voters, especially Black voters, continue to make their voices heard despite the new rules. Here's NPR's H.J. Mai.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Why a Southern California congressional race hinges on Asian American voters

Little Saigon in Orange County, Calif., boasts the largest concentration of Vietnamese people outside Vietnam. Democrat and congressional hopeful Jay Chen showed up one day in September, dressed in his uniform from the U.S. Navy Reserves. He was there to visit the Museum of the Republic of Vietnam, a one-room collection of artifacts donated by veterans and refugees of the country's civil war, tucked in the back corner of one of the shopping centers.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
