The battleground state of Pennsylvania had closely watched Midterm races
In the U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania, Democrat John Fetterman beat Trump-backed Dr. Oz. In the race for governor, Attorney General Josh Shapiro beat Trump-backed state Sen. Doug Mastriano. Laura Benshoff. Laura Benshoff is a reporter covering energy and climate for NPR's National desk. Prior to this assignment, she spent...
Michigan voters reelect Gov. Whitmer, safeguard abortion rights in the state
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, won a second term over Republican Tudor Dixon. Voters also acted to enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution. Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
One of the most watched Senate races in the country was in Ohio
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Sean Trende, political reporter with Real Clear Politics about election results in the swing state of Ohio.
Republican Ron DeSantis wins reelection as Florida's Governor
MIAMI — Florida voters have given Republican Ron DeSantis a second term as the state's governor, according to a race call by The Associated Press. DeSantis overcame a challenge from Charlie Crist, a former Democratic Congressman who, as a Republican, served as Florida Governor more than a decade ago.
Maxwell Frost elected as the first Gen Z member of Congress
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Democrat Maxwell Frost has won in Florida's 10th Congressional District, according to a race call by the Associated Press, making him the first member of Generation Z elected to serve in the U.S. Congress. Frost was heavily favored to win...
Sen. Mark Kelly is in a tough Senate reelection bid in swing state Arizona
Some time after today, we find out if a tradition of politics endures. Normally - though, not always - the president's party loses seats in Congress in a midterm election. Republican strategist Scott Jennings told us yesterday that is why his party enters the vote counting with a perceived advantage.
Morning news brief
The race for control of the House and Senate is very close. Georgia's governor is reelected but the Senate race is too close to call. Election Day seems to have gone off without any major incidents.
Live Results: Connecticut's General Assembly, Secretary of the State and other statewide races
A number of statewide positions were on Tuesday's ballot, including attorney general, comptroller, secretary of the State and treasurer. Connecticut Public has spoken with many of the candidates during the campaign; learn more below. Results will also be posted for a number of races for the Connecticut state Senate and House.
A Washington congressional district is weighing the election of a far-right candidate
A once-moderate congressional district is weighing the possible election of a candidate molded in the GOP's radical wing. The race in Washington state pits a Republican with former President Trump's endorsement running against a business owner and moderate Democrat. It's also highlighted how heated political divisions have become politics as usual in this year's midterms. NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales has more.
In Washington state, controversial ties and rhetoric are upending a House race
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. On a recent evening, a crowd was getting riled up during a debate between two candidates vying to represent Washington's 3rd Congressional District. The debate, hosted by nearby Oregon Public Broadcasting on the campus of Lower Columbia College in Longview,...
One of the most closely watched U.S. Senate races is in Pennsylvania
Good morning to you on this Election Day. We're going to start in Pennsylvania, where one contest could tip the balance of power in U.S. Senate. Republican Pat Toomey is retiring. If Democrats win his Senate seat, it could help them keep their thin majority in the Senate. If they lose it, Republicans have a better chance of taking control. NPR's Jeff Brady is watching the race from Pittsburgh and joins us now. Good morning, Jeff.
Maura Healey claims historic victory, elected first woman governor in Massachusetts
BOSTON — Democrat Maura Healey scored a decisive and historic victory Tuesday night, becoming the first elected female governor in Massachusetts and the nation's first openly lesbian governor, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Healey, the state's Attorney General since 2014, overwhelmed her Republican opponent, former...
In the 5th District and across CT, candidates make a final push
Jahana Hayes succinctly summed up the high-stakes sprint happening over the next few days that will lead up to Tuesday’s elections in Connecticut and across the U.S.: “This is our Super Bowl.”. With two days to go, the Democratic incumbent in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional district, along with Democrats...
Connecticut's races to watch, according to CT Mirror's Mark Pazniokas
On this Election Day eve, we welcome back Connecticut Mirror co-founder and Capitol bureau chief Mark Pazniokas. He walks voters through specific candidates and races, including some familiar names who might be sweating the election results. John Henry Smith: It’s well documented that 5th District Congresswoman Jahana Hayes has a...
Wisconsin's midterm results could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate
Wisconsin is pivotal in determining the majority in the U.S. Senate, just like it's been in recent elections. NPR's H.J. Mai traveled to eastern Wisconsin and talked to a couple of rural voters about what's driving their choices. H J MAI, BYLINE: It's a Sunday afternoon in Sheboygan, Wis. Producer...
Why mail voting laws may slow the count in some key swing states
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. In states where voting by mail is on the rise, there's a wonky reason why officials may be slower to report midterm results on election night. Before mail-in ballots can be counted, they have to go through a process sometimes...
How 2024 is playing into Florida voters' pick for governor
As we just heard, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is widely believed to be considering a run for president in 2024, but he's also favored to win reelection as governor on Tuesday. And so a big question on many voters' minds is whether DeSantis will stick around to finish another four-year term. Here's Valerie Crowder of member station WFSU in Tallahassee.
A large turnout of Black voters in Milwaukee could help Democrats' cause
In Wisconsin, many voters are having to change the way they vote this election because of changes that the state has made to the voting process since 2020. One of them was banning ballot drop boxes. A grassroots organization in Milwaukee is working to ensure that voters, especially Black voters, continue to make their voices heard despite the new rules. Here's NPR's H.J. Mai.
Michigan lawmakers are considering changing the state's official bird
A far less divisive battle might soon be underway over the state bird. Lawmakers may choose that the robin has got to go. Interlochen Public Radio's Patrick Shea says, in this case, there is bipartisan support. PATRICK SHEA, BYLINE: What does it mean to have a state bird? Every state...
Why a Southern California congressional race hinges on Asian American voters
Little Saigon in Orange County, Calif., boasts the largest concentration of Vietnamese people outside Vietnam. Democrat and congressional hopeful Jay Chen showed up one day in September, dressed in his uniform from the U.S. Navy Reserves. He was there to visit the Museum of the Republic of Vietnam, a one-room collection of artifacts donated by veterans and refugees of the country's civil war, tucked in the back corner of one of the shopping centers.
