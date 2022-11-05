Read full article on original website
Related
See how a young Steven Spielberg fell in love with film in 'The Fabelmans'
Steven Spielberg has never been shy about weaving elements of his family history into his movies. He's spoken in interviews about how his Dad's World War II stories shaped 1941 and Saving Private Ryan, and how E.T. and Close Encounters of the Third Kind grew out of the pain of his parents' divorce.
How country music allowed Jerry Lee Lewis to vary his wild-man persona
This is FRESH AIR. Jerry Lee Lewis, who died recently at age 87, was the last of the first generation of rock 'n' roll stars in the 1950s, known for his wild man persona on and offstage. But in the wake of Lewis' passing, rock critic Ken Tucker has been listening to another aspect of Lewis' career, his time as a country music artist, beginning in the late 1960s. Ken believes Lewis' beautiful country ballads very well may be better music than any of his rock 'n' roll hits.
This year's Grammys will recognize a new category: best song for social change
OLIVIA RODRIGO: (Singing) I guess you didn't mean what you wrote in that song about me. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FAMILY TIES") KENDRICK LAMAR: (Rapping) I'm not a trending topic. I'm a prophet. I answer to Metatron... FADEL: ...Or country. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YOU SHOULD PROBABLY LEAVE") CHRIS STAPLETON: (Singing) Yeah,...
Punk rock band Big Joanie on their album 'Back Home'
BIG JOANIE: (Singing) You're right. I'm taut in the middle. Feel high but I'm taut in the middle. You made my world feel less than. RASCOE: Big Joanie is one of them, a British punk band with lyrics that are rich with the strength and vulnerability that defines the genre. Drummer Chardine Taylor-Stone and singer-guitarist Stephanie Phillips join us now from London. Welcome to the show.
Promoter AEG Presents Appoints Georgie Donnelly as First Ever Head of Comedy (EXCLUSIVE)
Promoter AEG Presents has appointed its first-ever head of comedy ahead of its comedy festival, Just For Laughs, making its U.K. debut next spring. Comedy specialist Georgie Donnelly has been tapped to take on the inaugural role. She will be based in London. The company said that Donnelly’s appointment was integral to its focus on expanding AEG Presents’ footprint “beyond music,” with live comedy a particular area of interest thanks to its exponential growth for the business. AEG Presents is the second-largest live music company in the U.S. Its global music stable includes iconic events such as Coachella, New Orleans Jazz Festival, British...
Netflix's new season of 'The Crown' debuts at a controversial moment
And I'm going to admit, this is exciting news for me. The new season of Netflix's hit drama about the British monarchy, "The Crown," debuts tomorrow, just two months, though, after the death of Queen Elizabeth. Some critics say the timing of the latest season is distasteful and disrespectful. This set of episodes recreates a time in the 1990s when Princess Diana was estranged from then-Prince Charles, and she was speaking publicly about being mistreated by the royal family. Imelda Staunton plays the queen. And in this scene, she's trying to assure Diana, played by Elizabeth Debicki, that the royal family doesn't hate her.
Sunday Puzzle: Laundry Day Challenge
On-air challenge: Every answer is an anagram of an article of apparel. Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from David Wagner, of Atlanta, Ga. Think of a common phrase in the form "___ of my ___." The word that goes in the first blank is the name of a well-known company. And the word that goes in the second blank sounds like part of the names of many of that company's products. What phrase is it?
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0