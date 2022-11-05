Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Paul Heyman Says Sami Zayn Completely Changed The Dynamic And The Presentation Of The Bloodline
Legendary wrestling manager Paul Heyman made an appearance on WWE's After The Bell with Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves to talk about topics such as how Sami Zayn being a part of The Bloodline has defined each and every other member and how Sami's presence has completely changed the dynamic as well as the presentation and the interpersonal relationships within The Bloodline.
rajah.com
Bobby Lashley Reveals Kurt Angle Opened The Doors For Him To Get Into The Wrestling Business
Top WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley recently spoke with CBS Sports on a variety of topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was the person who opened the doors for him to get into wrestling and how he has always had a huge amount of respect and admiration for the Olympic Gold Medalist.
rajah.com
Jake Paul Reacts To Logan Paul's WWE Crown Jewel Performance, If He Plans To Join WWE
The undefeated boxing prospect spoke about this and gave his thoughts on his brother Logan Paul's performance in a losing effort against Roman Reigns in the main event of the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 special event in Saudi Arabia during a recent interview with Radio Rahim of Seconds Out. Featured...
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE is set to hold an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW later tonight from inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. According to WrestleTix, tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW has sold 5,158 tickets and there are still 266 tickets left. The total seating capacity for tonight's WWE RAW is 5,424.
rajah.com
WWE News: Toy Drive At This Week’s Raw, Every Roman Reigns Title Victory (Video)
-- According to a report from PWInsider, the Mohegan Sun Arena is hosting a toy drive tonight, ahead of WWE Monday Night Raw in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Members of the WWE Universe that bring a donation will have the chance to take a selfie with a WWE Champiosnhip replica. -- In...
rajah.com
WWE News: Roman Reigns Comments On Crown Jewel Match, Feeling Ucey T-Shirt (Photo)
If so, then WWE.Shop.Com may have the perfect t-shirt for you. Check out the new merchandise below, via the official Twitter account of WWE.Shop. Com:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul at Saturday's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
rajah.com
Jim Cornette On WWE Hall Of Famer Calling Seth Rollins “The Next Shawn Michaels”
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle calling WWE United States Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins “The Next Shawn Michaels” because they resemble each other as the guy in WWE, but he doesn't know if you can compare the WWE United States Champion to the Hall of Famer in terms of drawing ability and box office.
rajah.com
Anna Jay Talks About Turning Heel, Joining Jericho Appreciation Society In AEW
Anna Jay recently spoke with the folks from Pro Wrestling Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling veteran spoke about joining the J.A.S., turning heel and more. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On joining the J.A.S....
rajah.com
WWE News: Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, WWE Community Video From Saudi Arabia
-- WWE has shared footage of various Superstars interacting with members of the WWE Universe in Saudi Arabia. Check out the video below, via the official Twitter account of World Wrestling Entertainment:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the top ten moments from Friday's episode of Smackdown have also...
rajah.com
Former WWE Head Writer Brian Gewirtz Reveals Which Celebrity Should Be Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Brian Gewirtz recently appeared on the Under The Ring podcast for an interview promoting his new book and the new season of Young Rock on NBC. During the discussion, the former WWE head writer explained why late comedy legend Andy Kaufman deserves a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame.
rajah.com
WWE Raw Talk Recap (11/7): Elias, Alpha Academy, More
After the latest edition of Monday Night Raw, WWE taped a brand new episode of Raw Talk. Monday night’s episode of Raw Talk featured the Alpha Acadmey, and more. Check it out:. Raw Talk (11/7) -Jackie Redmond welcomes all of the viewers on-board, and introduces everyone to her co-host,...
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Talks Possible CM Punk AEW Contract Buyout
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as the possible buyout of CM Punk's AEW contract and Tony Khan not being able to control his talents and potentially keeping his biggest star. Jim...
rajah.com
Josh Alexander Gets Green Light From Ken Shamrock, Kurt Angle To Use Ankle Lock
"The Walking Weapon" is allowed to have the ankle lock in his submission arsenal. Josh Alexander recently appeared as a guest on The Kurt Angle Show for an interview. During the discussion, the IMPACT World Champion was given the green light by Angle to use the ankle lock, and spoke about being given permission by Ken Shamrock to use the hold as well.
rajah.com
Solo Sikoa On WWE Legend The Rock Calling Himself The Head Of The Table
Former WWE NXT North American Champion and top WWE SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa recently spoke with Republic World on a number of topics such as WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson calling himself The Head Of The Table and how he isn't in the WWE, so The Rock is not The Head Of The Table, Roman Reigns is.
rajah.com
Raven Believes His Match Against Goldberg In 1996 Was The Best Match The WWE HOFer Ever Had
Professional wrestling legend and IMPACT Hall of Famer Raven appeared on a K&S Wrestlefest webcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he believes his match against Goldberg in 1996 was the best match the WWE Hall of Famer has ever had. Raven said:. “I thought it...
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Believes The Elite Never Wanted CM Punk In AEW To Begin With
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how he believes The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson) never wanted CM Punk in AEW to begin with because the former AEW World Champion exposed them for not being able to carry the company on their backs and CM Punk was doing bigger numbers than they were.
rajah.com
WWE News: Smackdown Superstar Teams Up With Special Olympics Program, Singles Clash Locally Advertised for SmackDown
-- Damian Priest and Matt Riddle will be in Indianapolis for Friday's Smackdown taping. According to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Damian Priest vs. Matt Riddle is penciled into the event card. Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns is also being advertised for the show, along with SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Talks Edge Almost Suffocating During Their Title Match At No Mercy 2000
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer Edge had a mask that was actually spray-painted gold during their WWE World Tag Team Championship Match at the 2000 WWE No Mercy Event and how Edge almost suffocated due to the mask as it was spray-painted just a couple of hours earlier.
rajah.com
Candice LeRae Praises Becky Lynch For Setting Standard For A Woman In WWE Returning After Pregnancy
Becky Lynch has set the standard for a woman returning to the ring in WWE after going through a full pregnancy and child birth. The women's wrestling star offered the praise to "The Man" for her ability to return after pregnancy without skipping a beat in WWE during a recent appearance on the Ringside podcast.
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tomorrow’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling will hold an episode of AEW Dynamite tomorrow inside the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts and it was previously announced that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will address the AEW fans. According to WrestleTix, tomorrow's AEW Dynamite episode has sold 2,675 total tickets and 855 tickets are...
Comments / 0