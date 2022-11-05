Read full article on original website
WWE News: Roman Reigns Comments On Crown Jewel Match, Feeling Ucey T-Shirt (Photo)
If so, then WWE.Shop.Com may have the perfect t-shirt for you. Check out the new merchandise below, via the official Twitter account of WWE.Shop. Com:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul at Saturday's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Jake Paul Reacts To Logan Paul's WWE Crown Jewel Performance, If He Plans To Join WWE
The undefeated boxing prospect spoke about this and gave his thoughts on his brother Logan Paul's performance in a losing effort against Roman Reigns in the main event of the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 special event in Saudi Arabia during a recent interview with Radio Rahim of Seconds Out. Featured...
Sasha Banks Working Out In The Ring Ahead Of Rumors Of Wrestling Return (Video & Photos)
"The Boss" is up to something. After recently announcing that something big was in the works, Sasha Banks is featured in some photos of herself working out inside the squared circle. Ahead of rumors of her in-ring return, Banks was recently spotted training in the ring in Mexico training with...
WWE News: Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, WWE Community Video From Saudi Arabia
-- WWE has shared footage of various Superstars interacting with members of the WWE Universe in Saudi Arabia. Check out the video below, via the official Twitter account of World Wrestling Entertainment:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the top ten moments from Friday's episode of Smackdown have also...
Raven Believes His Match Against Goldberg In 1996 Was The Best Match The WWE HOFer Ever Had
Professional wrestling legend and IMPACT Hall of Famer Raven appeared on a K&S Wrestlefest webcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he believes his match against Goldberg in 1996 was the best match the WWE Hall of Famer has ever had. Raven said:. “I thought it...
Paul Heyman Says Sami Zayn Completely Changed The Dynamic And The Presentation Of The Bloodline
Legendary wrestling manager Paul Heyman made an appearance on WWE's After The Bell with Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves to talk about topics such as how Sami Zayn being a part of The Bloodline has defined each and every other member and how Sami's presence has completely changed the dynamic as well as the presentation and the interpersonal relationships within The Bloodline.
Bobby Lashley Reveals Kurt Angle Opened The Doors For Him To Get Into The Wrestling Business
Top WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley recently spoke with CBS Sports on a variety of topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was the person who opened the doors for him to get into wrestling and how he has always had a huge amount of respect and admiration for the Olympic Gold Medalist.
Anna Jay Talks About Turning Heel, Joining Jericho Appreciation Society In AEW
Anna Jay recently spoke with the folks from Pro Wrestling Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling veteran spoke about joining the J.A.S., turning heel and more. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On joining the J.A.S....
Solo Sikoa On WWE Legend The Rock Calling Himself The Head Of The Table
Former WWE NXT North American Champion and top WWE SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa recently spoke with Republic World on a number of topics such as WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson calling himself The Head Of The Table and how he isn't in the WWE, so The Rock is not The Head Of The Table, Roman Reigns is.
Will Ospreay Shares His WWE Dream Matchups
Ahead of his upcoming battle against Shota Umino, IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay shared his interest in potential dream matchups with WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Ricochet. Check out the comments from Ospreay below, via Tokyo Sports. “I have a list of opponents I want to fight, but the...
More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
"Mr. Money In The Bank" Theory and reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and before they were noticed and signed by the WWE they would really make a name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the independent circuit for several years now to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
Natalya Update After Nose Gets Busted By Shayna Baszler On WWE SmackDown (Before & After Surgery Photos)
Natalya got her nose put back where it belongs. After having her nose rearranged by Shayna Baszler during their recent in-ring meeting on WWE Friday Night SmackDown, the longtime WWE women's star took to social media to comment on her injury status. Following the SmackDown show that featured the big...
Jim Cornette Believes The Elite Never Wanted CM Punk In AEW To Begin With
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how he believes The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson) never wanted CM Punk in AEW to begin with because the former AEW World Champion exposed them for not being able to carry the company on their backs and CM Punk was doing bigger numbers than they were.
Dutch Mantell Thinks Vince McMahon Didn't Care About The WWE Anymore Towards The End Of His Tenure
Former WWE Manager Dutch Mantell recently appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s SmackTalk to talk about a variety of topics such as how he thinks Vince McMahon didn't care about the WWE anymore towards the end of his tenure as the company's Chairman and CEO. Dutch Mantell said:. “He [Triple H]...
Joseph Conners Reflects On His Run In WWE, Accomplishments In NXT UK (Video)
Joseph Conners recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling With Johners podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former WWE NXT U.K. Superstar reflected on his run in WWE, the accomplishments he achieved in NXT U.K. and more. Featured below are some...
WWE News: Smackdown Superstar Teams Up With Special Olympics Program, Singles Clash Locally Advertised for SmackDown
-- Damian Priest and Matt Riddle will be in Indianapolis for Friday's Smackdown taping. According to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Damian Priest vs. Matt Riddle is penciled into the event card. Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns is also being advertised for the show, along with SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.
Matt Hardy Talks Edge Almost Suffocating During Their Title Match At No Mercy 2000
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer Edge had a mask that was actually spray-painted gold during their WWE World Tag Team Championship Match at the 2000 WWE No Mercy Event and how Edge almost suffocated due to the mask as it was spray-painted just a couple of hours earlier.
Ricky Starks Claims He Has Sights Set On Every Title In AEW, Not Interested In Tag-Teams Anymore
Ricky Starks recently spoke with the Asylum Wrestling Store for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "Absolute" spoke about his lack of interest in pursuing further work in AEW's tag-team division after his partnership with Powerhouse Hobbs broke up. He also claimed to have his sights set on every singles title in the company.
NWA President Billy Corgan Says He Thinks CM Punk & AEW Will Work Things Out (Video)
If you ask Billy Corgan, things will get worked out between CM Punk and All Elite Wrestling. The NWA President and Owner spoke about this topic during a recent interview with Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he explains his thoughts...
WWE Announces New Match For This Week's Episode Of NXT On USA, Updated Lineup (11/8/2022)
You can officially pencil in a new singles match for this week's edition of WWE NXT. Ahead of the weekly two-hour NXT on USA Network television program, WWE has confirmed the addition of Axiom vs. JD McDonagh in one-on-one action. McDonagh is coming off of a victory over Ilja Dragunov...
