ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rajah.com

WWE News: Roman Reigns Comments On Crown Jewel Match, Feeling Ucey T-Shirt (Photo)

If so, then WWE.Shop.Com may have the perfect t-shirt for you. Check out the new merchandise below, via the official Twitter account of WWE.Shop. Com:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Logan Paul at Saturday's Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
rajah.com

WWE News: Top 10 Moments From Smackdown, WWE Community Video From Saudi Arabia

-- WWE has shared footage of various Superstars interacting with members of the WWE Universe in Saudi Arabia. Check out the video below, via the official Twitter account of World Wrestling Entertainment:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the top ten moments from Friday's episode of Smackdown have also...
rajah.com

Paul Heyman Says Sami Zayn Completely Changed The Dynamic And The Presentation Of The Bloodline

Legendary wrestling manager Paul Heyman made an appearance on WWE's After The Bell with Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves to talk about topics such as how Sami Zayn being a part of The Bloodline has defined each and every other member and how Sami's presence has completely changed the dynamic as well as the presentation and the interpersonal relationships within The Bloodline.
rajah.com

Anna Jay Talks About Turning Heel, Joining Jericho Appreciation Society In AEW

Anna Jay recently spoke with the folks from Pro Wrestling Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the women's wrestling veteran spoke about joining the J.A.S., turning heel and more. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On joining the J.A.S....
rajah.com

Solo Sikoa On WWE Legend The Rock Calling Himself The Head Of The Table

Former WWE NXT North American Champion and top WWE SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa recently spoke with Republic World on a number of topics such as WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson calling himself The Head Of The Table and how he isn't in the WWE, so The Rock is not The Head Of The Table, Roman Reigns is.
rajah.com

Will Ospreay Shares His WWE Dream Matchups

Ahead of his upcoming battle against Shota Umino, IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay shared his interest in potential dream matchups with WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Ricochet. Check out the comments from Ospreay below, via Tokyo Sports. “I have a list of opponents I want to fight, but the...
rajah.com

More Indie Wrestling Content Added To Peacock And The WWE Network

"Mr. Money In The Bank" Theory and reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER worked on the Indie scene for quite some time and before they were noticed and signed by the WWE they would really make a name for themselves. WWE has been airing video content from the independent circuit for several years now to showcase the journeys these wrestlers have taken in becoming a top WWE Superstar.
rajah.com

Jim Cornette Believes The Elite Never Wanted CM Punk In AEW To Begin With

Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how he believes The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson) never wanted CM Punk in AEW to begin with because the former AEW World Champion exposed them for not being able to carry the company on their backs and CM Punk was doing bigger numbers than they were.
rajah.com

Joseph Conners Reflects On His Run In WWE, Accomplishments In NXT UK (Video)

Joseph Conners recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling With Johners podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former WWE NXT U.K. Superstar reflected on his run in WWE, the accomplishments he achieved in NXT U.K. and more. Featured below are some...
rajah.com

Matt Hardy Talks Edge Almost Suffocating During Their Title Match At No Mercy 2000

Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how WWE Hall of Famer Edge had a mask that was actually spray-painted gold during their WWE World Tag Team Championship Match at the 2000 WWE No Mercy Event and how Edge almost suffocated due to the mask as it was spray-painted just a couple of hours earlier.
rajah.com

Ricky Starks Claims He Has Sights Set On Every Title In AEW, Not Interested In Tag-Teams Anymore

Ricky Starks recently spoke with the Asylum Wrestling Store for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, "Absolute" spoke about his lack of interest in pursuing further work in AEW's tag-team division after his partnership with Powerhouse Hobbs broke up. He also claimed to have his sights set on every singles title in the company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy