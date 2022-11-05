Read full article on original website
Generation Z now has a seat in Congress with the victory of Democrat candidate Maxwell Alejandro Frost who won in Florida's 10th congressional district.The 25-year-old Afro-Cuban gun reform activist defeated Republican Calvin Wimbish by 19 percentage points in the largely liberal Orlando-area seat, according to the Associated Press.Mr Frost will succeed outgoing Democratic representative Val Demings, who was a nominee for senator."WE WON! History was made tonight," Mr Frost tweeted within minutes of his projected win. "We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future."I am beyond thankful for...
The promise of a red wave receding, Republicans slogged state by state in a determined fight to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington as anxiety set in over the dragged-out race for control of Congress and the future of President Joe Biden's agenda.On Wednesday, the Democrats' fragile grasp on power in the House and the Senate remained at risk. The party faced a new generation of Republican candidates — among them political newcomers, including 2020 election deniers and some extremists inspired by Donald Trump handily winning some seats.But races stayed tight, and Republicans ran into stiff competition in...
All of the results from Michigan's 13 U.S. House races weren't final Wednesday morning, but it appeared that Democrats, while unlikely to keep control of the chamber, were poised to at least hold a majority in the state's delegation to Congress. Key to that likelihood were victories in two races that were considered tossups in the 3rd Congressional District in west Michigan and the 7th Congressional District in mid-Michigan and anchored in Lansing. ...
