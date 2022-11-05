Read full article on original website
Editorial: What the hell is going on?
When Sunderland finally secured promotion with the memorable victory over Wycombe at Wembley in May, it felt like a big step towards the rebirth of the club being completed. As well as the financial benefits of hitting the playoff jackpot, the return of Championship football to Wearside would surely mean that match days at the Stadium of Light were to be looked forward to; that we could join together, unite behind the team and drive them on during a challenging season.
Manchester City to Face Leipzig In Champions League
Manchester City will face German side RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League. The draw, made earlier today, saw the blues drawn as the first seeded team and will face Leipzig for the second time in their history. The two teams met in the group stage last...
Champions League Round of 16 draw: Potential Chelsea opponents; how to watch
The draw for the Champions League Round of 16 will be starting shortly, so we don’t have to wait too long to find out which team we will be playing against next in the competition — though we’ll have to wait a fair while for the knockout rounds themselves, which will only start in mid-February, i.e. three months from now.
Manchester City v Chelsea: League Cup Preview, Team News, and Prediction
Manchester City’s preferred competition begins in earnest and City play a game Chelsea side. Venue: Etihad Stadium, Ashton New Rd, Manchester, England. Time and Date: Wednesday 9 November 2022, kick off at 20.00 pm (UK), 3.00 pm (EST) Head Official: Simon Hooper. Assistants: Darren Cann and Adrian Holmes. 4th...
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Regrettable Defeat Against Leicester City
Yet again, Everton sputtered going forward. The Toffees’ two best chances fell to Alex Iwobi and Dominic Calvert-Lewin respectively, but the former dragged his effort wide while the latter couldn’t beat Danny Ward when through on goal. Otherwise, the Blues offered very little going forward despite being egged on by a packed Goodison Park under the lights. Either the decision-making or technical quality was lacking in each and every attack. Everton’s inability to score consistently is now becoming more than concerning. It seems at the moment that the brilliant attacking display against Crystal Palace was more of a one-off than a sign of good things to come. Hopefully, that isn’t the case.
Manchester City v Chelsea FC: 4 Questions with Dávid Pásztor of We Ain’t Got No History
Manchester City are set to host Chelsea FC tomorrow at the Etihad. It is the first appearance for each club in this season’s Carabao Cup, and for one of them, it will be their last. I was able to get some time with Dávid Pásztor of our sister site...
Sky Blue News: UCL Final 16 Draw, City Profits, Hemp Hurt, and More...
Manchester City head into their first League Cup action of the season tomorrow when they host Chelsea FC. Sky Blue News has all the latest as we build up to the match against the London Blues. CITY’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 DATES CONFIRMED - ManCity.com. As Group G...
Everton at Bournemouth: Predicted Line-Up | 10 Changes for the Cup?
Everton have gone off the boil in the past couple of games and now Frank Lampard has a chance to shuffle the pack with a trip to Bournemouth in the EFL Cup, before facing them again days later in the league. It’s the perfect time to rotate, so how will...
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur are in the last week of fixtures before the World Cup hits. After a wild mid-week Champions League fixture that saw Spurs top their group, the focus returns to the Premier League as ninth placed Liverpool comes calling. The Reds are experiencing a very weird season so far....
Everton at Bournemouth: Carabao Cup Analysis | Will the Blues Progress?
Coming off a dispiriting setback at the weekend, in which Everton were beaten handily by Leicester, Frank Lampard’s charges are handed the chance to quickly rid themselves of that memory, with an EFL Cup tie versus Bournemouth on Tuesday night. The match will be the first of two battles with the Cherries within less than four day, as the south coast side will be the Merseysiders’ final league game before the break for the bizarrely-timed World Cup in Qatar later this month.
WATCH: Lauren James doubles Chelsea’s lead over Manchester United, 2-0!
With a Sam Kerr assist, Lauren James arrives late to the box and converts it for Chelsea! 2-0 to the Blues over Manchester United!
Man City vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup fixture online and on TV tonight
The pressure is growing on Graham Potter as Chelsea face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup third round tonight, which could also see Raheem Sterling face his former side for the first time. Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal at Stamford Bridge made it four Premier League games in a row without a win for Chelsea under Potter, as attention returns to the domestic cup competitions.With just one Premier League match left to play before the break for the Qatar World Cup, both Pep Guardiola and Potter may look to make changes after a hectic recent schedule.But there will also...
Manchester City “Hopeful” Pep Guardiola Will Re-sign
A new report has the claim that the club is really hopeful that Pep Guardiola will re-sign for the club after the World Cup this winter. is of much note to supporters who really want him tied down to the club at least a few more seasons. This would satisfy that and the initial though that he would stay past the Summer 2023 date. It would be a glad result if he stays this long.
Tactical Notebook: How Unai Emery was ready for Erik Ten Hag
Entering the match on decent form, Manchester United received a rollicking at the hands of Aston Villa Sunday. Despite a fairly pedestrian attack this season (their 1.18 npXG per game is eight best in the league while their 0.09 npXG per shot is 13th), Manchester United sit fifth in the table thanks to a stellar defensive record. Therefore it was very surprising to see their defense get picked apart on Sunday.
Watford 2-0 Reading: Stale Against The Hornets
A Joao Pedro brace was enough for Watford to consign Reading to their sixth defeat in eight games, with the favourites coming away with a deserved victory. The Royals failed to make a decent start to the tie and that cost them in the early stages, with that and poor defending leading to the hosts’ penalty with Ovie Ejaria hauling down Pedro.
Surely We Can Stop Talking About Trent Alexander-Arnold
If you were to list Liverpool players who have impressed in most or all of the team’s matches this season you could probably do so using the fingers on one hand. The Reds have been off in form, and both fluidity in attack and solidity in defense — alongside much of anything in midfield — have been constant concerns thus far in the 2022/23 season.
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Everton’s embarrassment, Shaw linked
Frank Lampard made 11 changes to his starting lineup yesterday for Everton’s Carabao Cup Third Round game at Bournemouth, who had made 9 changes of their own. The Blues were then effectively dismantled by the home side 4-1. [EFC]. “Without even going into the nitty gritty details, they should...
Firmino Opens Up on Brazil World Cup Snub
Liverpool FC forward Roberto Firmino was left out of Brazil’s World Cup squad on Monday. That’s probably no surprise to anyone who has paid attention to the number of times Tite has picked Firmino over the past couple of years. Still, there was a slight hope that Firmino’s mini-renaissance this season, with six goals and three assists, would push him back into the fray.
Liverpool vs. Derby: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch
Liverpool return to the Carabao Cup, a competition in which they haven’t lost since October 2020 — an Anfield penalty shootout defeat to Arsenal in which Harry Wilson missed the decisive penalty, good luck remembering that one — and they do so at home, getting a visit from League One promotion hopefuls Derby County, a team they have only faced once in the past 15 years, a famous win in the glory days of Dancing with the Stars sensation Ragnar Klavan.
WATCH: Erin Cuthbert makes it 3-1 Chelsea against Manchester United!
It was Erin Cuthbert’s mistake which made Manchester United see a lifeline to at least tie their match against Chelsea today. It was Cuthbert who also took it out of their sight with a late score that made it 3-1 for the Blues!
