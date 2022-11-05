Yet again, Everton sputtered going forward. The Toffees’ two best chances fell to Alex Iwobi and Dominic Calvert-Lewin respectively, but the former dragged his effort wide while the latter couldn’t beat Danny Ward when through on goal. Otherwise, the Blues offered very little going forward despite being egged on by a packed Goodison Park under the lights. Either the decision-making or technical quality was lacking in each and every attack. Everton’s inability to score consistently is now becoming more than concerning. It seems at the moment that the brilliant attacking display against Crystal Palace was more of a one-off than a sign of good things to come. Hopefully, that isn’t the case.

2 DAYS AGO