Editorial: What the hell is going on?
When Sunderland finally secured promotion with the memorable victory over Wycombe at Wembley in May, it felt like a big step towards the rebirth of the club being completed. As well as the financial benefits of hitting the playoff jackpot, the return of Championship football to Wearside would surely mean that match days at the Stadium of Light were to be looked forward to; that we could join together, unite behind the team and drive them on during a challenging season.
Champions League Round of 16 draw: Potential Chelsea opponents; how to watch
The draw for the Champions League Round of 16 will be starting shortly, so we don’t have to wait too long to find out which team we will be playing against next in the competition — though we’ll have to wait a fair while for the knockout rounds themselves, which will only start in mid-February, i.e. three months from now.
Arsenal 1 - Chelsea 0 match report: statement win
Arsenal dominated Chelsea en route to a 1-0 win that vaults them over Manchester City back into the top spot in the Premier League. Don’t let that scoreline fool you: the Gunners smashed the home side. Arsenal totally controlled the match (~2 xG) and Chelsea hardly had a sniff (>.5 xG). It was the statement away win that was missing from the Gunners’ resume this season. They hadn’t beaten at top team in their ground before today. Now, Arsenal have. I’m reluctant to say it for karma reasons, but I think you have to consider Arsenal a title threat now.
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Regrettable Defeat Against Leicester City
Yet again, Everton sputtered going forward. The Toffees’ two best chances fell to Alex Iwobi and Dominic Calvert-Lewin respectively, but the former dragged his effort wide while the latter couldn’t beat Danny Ward when through on goal. Otherwise, the Blues offered very little going forward despite being egged on by a packed Goodison Park under the lights. Either the decision-making or technical quality was lacking in each and every attack. Everton’s inability to score consistently is now becoming more than concerning. It seems at the moment that the brilliant attacking display against Crystal Palace was more of a one-off than a sign of good things to come. Hopefully, that isn’t the case.
Who Could Manchester City Get in the Champions League Draw?
The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League takes place this afternoon and Manchester City will be one of the seeded teams going into the draw. The blues finished top of their group and will therefore avoid other group winners such as Napoli, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, however they could still face some tough opposition as they look to win the competitions for the first time. Here are the teas we could be drawn against:
Tuesday November 8th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Manchester City v Chelsea FC: 4 Questions with Dávid Pásztor of We Ain’t Got No History
Manchester City are set to host Chelsea FC tomorrow at the Etihad. It is the first appearance for each club in this season’s Carabao Cup, and for one of them, it will be their last. I was able to get some time with Dávid Pásztor of our sister site...
There is currently no schedule room for Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Remember about a million years ago when the Queen died and the Premier League, somehow managing to NOT plan for this eventuality, canceled a weeks worth of matches during an already highly compressed schedule that includes an ill-advised winter World Cup, European football, and two domestic cups?. Yeah. Well now...
Everton at Bournemouth: Predicted Line-Up | 10 Changes for the Cup?
Everton have gone off the boil in the past couple of games and now Frank Lampard has a chance to shuffle the pack with a trip to Bournemouth in the EFL Cup, before facing them again days later in the league. It’s the perfect time to rotate, so how will...
Sky Blue News: UCL Final 16 Draw, City Profits, Hemp Hurt, and More...
Manchester City head into their first League Cup action of the season tomorrow when they host Chelsea FC. Sky Blue News has all the latest as we build up to the match against the London Blues. CITY’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ROUND OF 16 DATES CONFIRMED - ManCity.com. As Group G...
Liverpool vs. Derby: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch
Liverpool return to the Carabao Cup, a competition in which they haven’t lost since October 2020 — an Anfield penalty shootout defeat to Arsenal in which Harry Wilson missed the decisive penalty, good luck remembering that one — and they do so at home, getting a visit from League One promotion hopefuls Derby County, a team they have only faced once in the past 15 years, a famous win in the glory days of Dancing with the Stars sensation Ragnar Klavan.
Match Report: Manchester City Women Down Reading
A couple of own goals and a Bunny Shaw header capped a dominant display by Manchester City as they continued their recent good form with a 3-0 win at Reading. Home captain Emma Mukandi scored two second half own goals in the space of seven minutes to send the blues on their way after and Shaw nodded home the third with 14 minutes remaining as the blues made it four consecutive league wins in a row.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Liverpool: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur are in the last week of fixtures before the World Cup hits. After a wild mid-week Champions League fixture that saw Spurs top their group, the focus returns to the Premier League as ninth placed Liverpool comes calling. The Reds are experiencing a very weird season so far....
Manchester City vs. Chelsea, League Cup: Preview, team news, how to watch
The third round of the League Cup normally happens early on in the season, but one of the ways the EFL were able to accommodate the silliness of a midseason World Cup and the resulting reshuffle of the European football calendar was to move it back a couple months. The first two rounds took place as usual, back in August, but this is the round that sees Premier League teams with European commitments enter the competition, so we’ve had to wait all the way until now, with all the group stages in Europe completed, to play it.
Not good enough - but not unexpected either
The worst performance of the season, the most morale-sapping home result of the season, and a game during which Sunderland’s flaws were brutally exposed - partly by a Cardiff side who could hardly believe their luck, and partly due to our own shortcomings and an astonishing lack of structure and discipline on Saturday afternoon.
EFL - Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
Newcastle will be hosting Crystal Palace on Wednesday as part of the EFL Cup third round trying to advance in the competition and putting on a winning run toward the title. The Magpies' unbeaten streak stretches now for months with the last defeat at the hands of Liverpool happening all the way back on the last day of August.
WATCH: Lauren James doubles Chelsea’s lead over Manchester United, 2-0!
With a Sam Kerr assist, Lauren James arrives late to the box and converts it for Chelsea! 2-0 to the Blues over Manchester United!
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Tuesday, November 8
Good morning — It appears that Richarlison’s World Cup dream has come true!. Our beloved pigeon had quite the scare last month when he got injured, but thankfully it turned out to be less severe than initially thought. And on Monday he got the call-up to be on...
Chelsea 0-1 Arsenal, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
As usual, Chelsea made a slow start to the game, and also as usual, Arsenal came out of the blocks with great impetus and effort. But we survived that initial pressure, which featured at least one tremendous intervention from Thiago Silva, and then slowly made it a more even contest.
Southampton 1-4 Newcastle - Match Report: Clinical Magpies down sorry Saints
Newcastle were singing in the rain and the sunshine yesterday as they left St Mary’s with three points and another hat-full of goals being scored. Just how high Eddie Howe’s side can finish is difficult to measure. The one thing we do know, though, is Newcastle will be in the top four come Christmas. That in itself is a massive statement.
