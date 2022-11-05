Read full article on original website
Control of House too close to call; Democrats try to thwart red wave
Control of the House of Representatives was too close to call late Tuesday, as vote counting continued into the night, with some early races won by Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump.
Biden Warns of ‘Path to Chaos’ by Election Deniers at Latest Speech Ahead of Midterms
President Joe Biden asked voters Wednesday night to focus on the threats candidates aligned with his predecessor pose to the foundation of U.S. democracy in the midterm elections. In a 20-minute speech at Washington, D.C.’s Union Station, before a Democratic audience, Biden decried a rise in political violence, and blamed...
Claiming 'Democracy Under Attack,' Biden Administration Looks to Make it Harder to Oust Unions
The day after President Joe Biden claimed "American democracy is under attack," his administration took action to make it more difficult for employees to vote on whether or not they want to join a union. At a Democrat Party campaign event on Wednesday, Biden said democracy is under attack by...
Congressional Republicans Build Lead Over Democrats Heading Into Midterm Elections
Republicans have extended their lead over Democrats in Congressional races just days away from the midterm elections, according to newly released polling data. A new USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll found that those surveyed favor Republicans to Democrats, 49% to 45%. This poll is a major shift from July, when Democrats led Republicans 44% to 40% in the same poll.
Border Patrol Union Tells ACLU 'go to Hell,' Over Migrant Fight, Urges Votes for Pro-Border Defense Candidates
After another clash with foreign nationals illegally entering the U.S., the union representing Border Patrol agents is urging Americans to vote on Nov. 8 for candidates who will defend them, the rule of law, and the southern border. On Monday, mostly single male Venezuelans, Mexicans and Hondurans crossed the Rio...
Attacker Wanted to Break Nancy Pelosi's Kneecaps, DOJ Says
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced federal charges against the man who allegedly broke into U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and attacked her 82-year-old husband with a hammer. If convicted, David DePape could receive up to 50 years in prison. The...
Washington’s Minimum Wage the Highest in the Nation, Idaho Tied With 20 States for Lowest
With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour - and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still, in...
US to climate summit: American big steps won't be repealed
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to international climate talks in Egypt this week with a message that historic American action to fight climate change won’t shift into reverse, as happened twice before when Democrats lost power. Current and former Biden top climate officials said the vast majority of the summer’s incentive-laden $375 billion climate-and-health spending package — by far the biggest law passed by Congress to fight global warming — was crafted in a way that will make it hard and unpalatable for future Republican Congresses or presidents to reverse it. Outside experts agree, but say other parts of the Biden climate agenda can be stalled by a Republican Congress and courts. Twice in the 30-year history of climate negotiations, Democratic administrations helped forged an international agreement, but when they lost the White House, their Republican successors pulled out of those pacts.
Control of Congress at Stake as Americans Head to the Polls on Election Day
Voters around the country head to the polls Tuesday to vote in a range of races, with dozens of governors' seats and control of the U.S. House and Senate hanging in the balance. President Joe Biden has ratcheted up the rhetoric in recent weeks, repeatedly claiming “democracy is on the...
Economic issues are voters’ top priority, polling finds
(The Center Square) – Newly released polling shows that with a little more than one week until election day, voters are most concerned about the economy. Gallup released the survey data, which showed that 49% of U.S. voters say the economy is “extremely important” to their vote. Abortion and crime come next, with 42% and 40% of voters saying the same about those issues, respectively.
Midterm Elections Come Down to the Wire
Election day comes Tuesday, putting a range of major issues up for grabs as both parties battle for control of the House, Senate and gubernatorial races around the country. The latest polling shows a tight but favorable electoral landscape for Republicans. FiveThirtyEight’s analysis and compilation of generic polls found voters overall prefer that Republicans control Congress by 1.2%.
Lewiston City Council to Again Consider Resolution to Support Snake River Dams
LEWISTON - The Lewiston City Council will again look at determining the city's official stance on dam breaching by considering a resolution to support keeping the four lower Snake River dams at their regular meeting on November 14. In May, the council considered a resolution after hearing from both sides...
