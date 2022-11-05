Read full article on original website
BitDAO Asks Alameda For Proof of Funds Amid Sudden BIT Dump
BitDAO has requested proof of funds from FTX following a sudden dump in the price of its token. BitDAO may terminate its token swap and hold agreement with quant crypto trading firm Alameda Research. This follows fears that Alameda may have dumped 100 million BIT tokens. BitDAO has asked Alameda...
Hacktober Finished With $657 Million Losses From Crypto Exploits
Hackers profited $657 million in 44 DeFi exploits last month after returning about $100 million to a few platforms. Last month was quite spooky for the crypto industry as it saw the highest number of DeFi hacks this year. While October was expected to be “Uptober,” it quickly turned to...
Crypto Markets Lost $70B Amid Binance-FTX Drama (Market Watch)
FTX’s native cryptocurrency is among the poorest performers today, following the recent drama with Binance. After several days of trading above the coveted $20,000 line, bitcoin took a turn for the worse and dropped below that level. Most altcoins are also well in the red, led by FTT’s massive...
Flasko Locks Liquidity for 33 Years to Streamline Security
Hen it comes to the space of decentralized finance (DeFi), security is undoubtedly one of the biggest considerations. And that’s no surprise. According to one analysis by the cryptocurrency analytics resource Chainalysis, October has become the biggest month in the biggest year ever for hacking activity. Up until the 13th, hackers had compromised a whopping $718 million worth of crypto.
BlockFi is Bringing Back Yield Product, But There’s a Catch
The SEC had fined the company over the same product nine months back. BlockFi was one of the lenders that found itself in troubled waters following the crypto credit crisis. As forced selling and liquidity issues began to take a toll on investors, the industry, which was already buffeted by inflation and other macroeconomic agents, witnessed several companies, including Celsius and Voyager, go bankrupt.
These Crypto Companies Slashed Their Workforce Since the Market Crash in April
It’s been quite a year for crypto employees as nearly all major companies in the industry have slashed their workforce since April. In the aftermath of the crypto winter, which erased billions of dollars from the industry after last year’s rally to an all-time high, many firms have significantly reduced their headcounts over the past few months to cut operational costs.
Rising Exchange FixedFloat Adds New Coins: Avalanche (AVAX), Solana (SOL)
The promising crypto exchange FixedFloat announces that it has now added new coins: AVAX, SOL. Read more. The up-and-coming digital asset exchange FixedFloat has announced that it has added new coins such as Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) to its repertoire. The FixedFloat team declares that the platform has added the new coins as it broadens its operations.
$640 Million Liquidated Amid Binance-FTX Fiasco, FTT Drops Below $10
The crypto market is dumping after Binance announced its acquisition deal with FTX, with FTT suffering major losses. Over $640 million in trades have been liquidated from crypto markets in the aftermath of FTX’s drama with Binance. Markets experienced a brief rally after Binance announced its intention to buy...
Circle Announces Euro Coin (EUROC) Expansion to Solana Blockchain
EUROC will be available alongside USDC as a payment currency in Solana Pay. USDC issuer Circle announced plans to expand native support of its Euro-backed stablecoin – Euro Coin (EUROC) – to the Solana blockchain in the first half of 2023. Sheraz Shere, Head of Payments at Solana...
Hive Blockchain Reveals No Debt Costs as it Holds 3,311 Bitcoin
Hive sold all of its ETH holdings after vowing to produce other GPU mineable coins following Ethereum shifts to Proof-of-Stake. Prominent Bitcoin miner Hive Blockchain revealed having 3,311 Bitcoin, worth more than $68 million, as of November 5, 2022. In its latest production report, the Canadian firm said it does...
ClubRare Announces Competition Ahead of Beta Version 2 Launch
November 07, 2022 – ClubRare, the first Full-stack Physical NFT Marketplace, has announced a new competition right as it expands its global reach via the Ethereum blockchain. The competition, which began on November 2, and will last until November 30, will give tokens worth $100,000 to early community participants.
DigiFT and 0xScope to Develop DeFi Market Monitoring and Surveillance Applications
[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 8th November 2022]. The two blockchain companies aim to develop a comprehensive surveillance framework for regulated DEX. DigiFT has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with 0xScope to collaborate on the development of market monitoring and surveillance application tools for decentralized digital asset exchanges.
Worrying Signs for BTC But is a Drop Below $20K in Play? (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
Bitcoin has finally surpassed the 100-day moving average, which has been the most powerful resistance to the price for the last five months. After a short-term period of consolidation, the cryptocurrency went through another spike, returning the bullish sentiment to the market. However, Bitcoin is soon to confirm a bullish...
Messari Releases Research Reports on the TRON Ecosystem and the Stablecoin USDD
[PRESS RELEASE – Geneva, Switzerland, 7th November 2022]. Messari, the leading provider of crypto market intelligence, released two quarterly analysis reports related to the TRON ecosystem – State of TRON Q3 2022 and State of USDD Q3 2022. The two most significant highlights in the comparison of Q3 with Q2 2022 were the 480.4% increase in the number of holders of USDD and the 71% increase in the Total Value Locked of TRX. Both reports indicated positive conclusions about the stability and secure strength of USDD and the TRON network as a whole.
Over 50% of Americans Think Crypto is the Future of Finance: Grayscale Study
While youth and minority status are strong predictors of crypto-awareness, political affiliation is not. A recent Grayscale-backed study suggests more than half of Americans agree that “cryptocurrencies are the future of finance.”. The sentiment appears to span across the political aisle, as both 59% of Democrats and 53% of...
Bitcoin Miner Riot Blockchain Posts Disappointing Quarterly Revenue
The American company is currently working on a 400-megawatt expansion at its Rockdale, Texas, facility. Bitcoin mining giant Riot Blockchain posted a net loss of $36.6 million. The Colorado-based company generated a revenue of $46.3 million – down by 28% from the previously estimated $54.2 million. The rising energy...
Would DeFi Have Fewer Failed Projects If It Had Better Regulation? (Opinion)
Does DeFi need more regulation, given how some protocols are being exploited?. The decentralized finance industry has seen its fair share of incidents, either due to human error or otherwise. As a result, the call for regulation has never been louder, even if it may not necessarily have the expected outcome.
Binance Will Stay in the Free Market, Says CZ After Rejecting Alameda’s Offer
Responding to potential Alameda’s involvement, CZ stated that he plans to stick with the “free market.”. Fears of a Terra-style debacle have seeped into the crypto market as the Binance-FTX drama continues. Binance CEO CZ made headlines by announcing plans to liquidate entire FTT holdings gradually to avoid any market impact. His crypto exchange had already exited from FTX equity last year.
Massa: New Layer 1 Designed to Cater to All Web3 Needs
Despite the fact that blockchain-based technology has been around for decades, it only caught up to speed with the rise of Bitcoin. The idea of a decentralized network brought forward in Bitcoin’s Whitepaper 14 years ago by Satoshi Nakamoto was a direct response to the financial crisis of 2008. It delivered a viable alternative to the centralized banking system.
Solana Jumps to 2-Month High After Google Runs a Validator Node (Weekend Watch)
The Google news from yesterday pushed Solana to a multi-month high. Despite getting stopped at $21,500 and retracing by a few hundred dollars, bitcoin has still managed to stay above $21,000. Most altcoins are calmer today on a daily scale, while Solana jumped to a two-month high at almost $40.
