[PRESS RELEASE – Geneva, Switzerland, 7th November 2022]. Messari, the leading provider of crypto market intelligence, released two quarterly analysis reports related to the TRON ecosystem – State of TRON Q3 2022 and State of USDD Q3 2022. The two most significant highlights in the comparison of Q3 with Q2 2022 were the 480.4% increase in the number of holders of USDD and the 71% increase in the Total Value Locked of TRX. Both reports indicated positive conclusions about the stability and secure strength of USDD and the TRON network as a whole.

1 DAY AGO