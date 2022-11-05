ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idabel, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KTUL

National Weather Service reports Idabel tornado upgraded to EF4

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that Friday's tornado in Idabel was an EF4. They say this is the first EF4 tornado in Oklahoma since May 9, 2016. The state went 2,369 days without an EF4 tornado making this the second-largest stretch. NWS reports the...
IDABEL, OK
KTUL

Idabel polling place moved after storm damages original site

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Following severe storms and a tornado sweeping through the area Friday night, Idabel's polling place for Precinct 450008 has been moved after the storm rendered the original polling place unusable. According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, the Trinity Baptist Church was supposed to serve...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Red Cross to close its shelter in Idabel Monday

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Red Cross said it will close its shelter at Bypass Church of Christ in Idabel Monday at 11 a.m. The shelter opened Saturday to help those affected by Friday night's tornado. This means the shelter is not currently needed for overnight stays, according to...
IDABEL, OK
KTUL

PSO crews near complete with Idabel power restoration

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma said crews have nearly completed all repairs as of 6 p.m. Sunday night in the Idabel area after a tornado struck Friday night. PSO said crews will continue working until all customers have their power restored. "PSO sustained substantial...
IDABEL, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy