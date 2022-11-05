Read full article on original website
National Weather Service reports Idabel tornado upgraded to EF4
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that Friday's tornado in Idabel was an EF4. They say this is the first EF4 tornado in Oklahoma since May 9, 2016. The state went 2,369 days without an EF4 tornado making this the second-largest stretch. NWS reports the...
National Weather Services confirms three tornadoes hit Le Flore, Choctaw counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The National Weather Service confirmed that three tornados hit Le Flore and Choctaw counties during Friday night's severe weather. An EF-1 tornado touched down in Le Flore County just east of Heavener, Okla. and lasted about seven minutes. The twister created 100 to 110 mile per hour winds, uprooted trees and damaged buildings.
Idabel polling place moved after storm damages original site
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Following severe storms and a tornado sweeping through the area Friday night, Idabel's polling place for Precinct 450008 has been moved after the storm rendered the original polling place unusable. According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, the Trinity Baptist Church was supposed to serve...
Red Cross to close its shelter in Idabel Monday
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Red Cross said it will close its shelter at Bypass Church of Christ in Idabel Monday at 11 a.m. The shelter opened Saturday to help those affected by Friday night's tornado. This means the shelter is not currently needed for overnight stays, according to...
PSO crews near complete with Idabel power restoration
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma said crews have nearly completed all repairs as of 6 p.m. Sunday night in the Idabel area after a tornado struck Friday night. PSO said crews will continue working until all customers have their power restored. "PSO sustained substantial...
Former Le Flore County undersheriff pleads guilty to criminal civil rights violation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Former undersheriff of the Le Flore County Sheriff's Department has pled guilty to a criminal civil rights violation for using unlawful force on an arrestee, the Justice Department announced today. Court documents allege that in January 2017, Le Flore County Undersheriff Kendall Morgan willfully assaulted...
