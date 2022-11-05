Read full article on original website
Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.
Start eating your way to better sleep by adding these relaxation-prompting, snooze-inducing foods to your plate. Dreamstime/TNS. Shortchanging your sleep makes you feel pretty crummy (as you likely know!), but the impact is even worse than you may think. Poor sleep can weaken your immune system, leaving you more susceptible...
If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
Many of us go out of our way to eat nutritious foods and get our veggies and fruit in daily, and also find time to move our bodies and work out (via Medical News Today). We do our best to sleep well and destress with yoga, meditation, or mindfulness. Yet many of us do not make it a point to drink water throughout our busy days. The truth is we're missing a lot when we don't consume enough water.
When you think of healthy foods, fruits are probably some of the very first things that come to mind. But while it’s true that fruit is an essential part of any healthy diet thanks to the fact that they’re packed with nutrients (and not to mention delicious!) it’s important to note that eating certain fruits can take a toll on your body—especially when it comes to digestion.
Gabapentin isn’t the main treatment option for anxiety, but it can be an effective alternative when other medications haven’t worked. Doctors may prescribe gabapentin to treat various health conditions, including mental health conditions. First discovered in the. , doctors originally prescribed gabapentin as a muscle relaxer. The drug...
Studies from varied labs are largely considered as races against the clock due to the increasing worldwide opioid epidemic. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to chronic or extreme pain, or who suspects an addiction issue, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingNeuroscience.com, Health.UCDavis.edu, The Center for Disease Control’s National Center for Health Statistics, and ONCNursingNews.com.
Better than opiates: Researchers use adrenaline receptors for highly-effective pain relief. Scientists have identified new substances that have a similar pain-relieving effect to opiates, but without the negative aspects such as respiratory depression and addiction. Instead of activating opioid receptors, they work by stimulating adrenalin receptors. This is the result of research carried out by an international team of researchers led by the Chair of Pharmaceutical Chemistry at FAU. Their findings are a milestone in the development of non-opioid pain relief and have recently been published in the renowned scientific journal Science.
The psychedelic compound found in magic mushrooms can help alleviate severe depression when combined with psychotherapy, according to a trial that raises hopes for people failed by existing antidepressants. Nearly a third of patients with severe depression went into rapid remission after a single 25mg dose of psilocybin followed by...
Methamphetamine is a highly addictive drug. People can experience withdrawal symptoms when they stop using it. These can range from fatigue and depression to intense cravings. Although most withdrawal symptoms may resolve after a few weeks, some may continue for much longer. This article provides an overview of the symptoms...
Heart failure happens when the heart's ability to properly pump blood is compromised or the heart muscle is harmed. The damage is typically caused by coronary artery disease or a heart attack. Defective heart valves, chronic high blood pressure, and genetic disease may all have a role. Unhealthy coronary hearts are no longer able to provide the body with the oxygen-rich blood it requires, regardless of the underlying cause.
Due to the risk of addiction associated with the prolonged use of prescription opioids, there is an urgent need for non-opioid alternatives for the treatment of chronic pain. Drugs such as dexmedetomidine that bind to the norepinephrine alpha-2a (α2a) adrenergic receptor are effective analgesics, but their sedative effects limit their widespread use.
Most people aren't exactly excited by the presence of any kind of bug — but the idea of bedbugs in particular can cause a uniquely acute panic. Bedbug infestations have temporarily shut down clothes stores and movie theaters, and caused more than a few homeowners to seek professional treatment to remove the pests.
Content warning: This article discusses disordered eating in a way that some readers may find distressing. Existing in a cis woman’s body means accepting things you don’t necessarily understand or agree with. Women’s health issues come with a precursor — “we don’t know much about this one,” “there hasn’t been much research into this field, “we’re not sure about why this happens”. These banal platitudes and hollow explanations are heard by women in doctors' rooms across the country, and around the world.
Psilocybin, the psychedelic chemical found in so-called magic mushrooms, may help treat depression in some patients, a new study found. Researchers said a 25 mg one-time dose of the synthetic formulation of psilocybin reduced depression scores significantly in patients — but was associated with adverse side effects. For the...
It's not anyone's idea of a fun choice, but researchers recently asked 200 women which part of menopause is worse for them -- hot flashes or night sweats?. Both can significantly affect a woman's quality of life, but night sweats may be the most stressful, their study found. "We know...
In her book, “Blue Dreams: The Science and Story of the Drugs That Changed Our Minds,” psychotherapist Lauren Slater discusses psilocybin and MDMA as potential treatments for depression. Sadly, she hasn’t tried either given her longstanding antidepressant usage. As she told me in 2018, psychedelics are contraindicated to Prozac. Yet she sees hope in this class of drugs for a wide range of mental health treatments.
If you suddenly stop taking an antidepressant, like SSRI, especially if you've been taking them for longer than 4-6 weeks, you may experience unpleasant symptoms due to antidepressant withdrawal, also called antidepressant discontinuation syndrome (ADS). Antidepressant or SSRI withdrawal typically takes about 1-3 days to kick in after you stop...
According to a new study, white matter in the brain that was previously implicated in animal studies has now been suggested to be specifically impaired in the brains of people with addiction to cocaine or heroin. The research, which was published on October 6 in the journal Neuron, was conducted by scientists from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Baylor College of Medicine.
