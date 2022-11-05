Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Starts Constructive Correction, Why BTC Could Drop Further
Bitcoin value traded to a brand new month-to-month excessive at $21,469 earlier than it began a draw back correction. BTC might drop in direction of $20,600 earlier than it begins a recent improve. Bitcoin gained tempo above the $21,000 resistance zone earlier than it confronted sellers. The value is buying...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Funding Rates At 6-Month High, Long Squeeze Alert?
On-chain knowledge exhibits the Bitcoin funding charges have now hit a 6-month excessive, one thing that would result in an extended squeeze available in the market. Bitcoin Funding Charges At present Have A Extremely Constructive Worth. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC funding charges have surged...
zycrypto.com
Over 60 Billion Dogecoins Purchased At Key Support As Traders Eye $1 DOGE Price
Dogecoin continued to exhibit strength this week taking centerstage against the backdrop of Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. Last week, the world’s largest meme cryptocurrency surged by as much as 165% to touch $0.1583 after Elon Musk purchased the social media giant, bringing the idea of integrating Dogecoin closer to fruition. However, the crypto asset’s price recoiled sharply over the weekend ahead of the Fed’s interest rate decision dropping as low as $0.1230 on Wednesday.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Price Takes Major Hit, Why The Bears Are Not Done Yet
Bitcoin value declined over 10% and even spiked beneath $18,000. BTC stays at a danger of extra losses, because the FTX faces extra warmth. Bitcoin began did not recuperate floor and declined over 10%. The value is buying and selling beneath $19,500 and the 100 hourly easy transferring common. There’s...
Houston Chronicle
The housing market is worse than you think
Everyone is feeling the squeeze. “Mortgage rates are sky high, prices are sky high, and there’s no inventory,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “This may be the worst time in my living history for the homebuyer. It just doesn’t make sense.”. Mortgage...
CNBC
Jim Cramer's week ahead: Get ready to 'pounce' when the market is oversold
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when it comes to their portfolios and be ready to take advantage of good deals. He also previewed next week's slate of earnings. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors not to let their guard down when...
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Buy These 2 Stocks on the Dip
The market is getting all jittery again after the Fed signaled its intention to stick to its aggressive rate hike stance for now. The general downbeat mood is a familiar one in 2022 as the market has been unable to shake off the bear hug with any uptick quickly followed by another pullback. However, with so many stocks still hovering in the doldrums, Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, believes investors should pay special attention to the ones that are looking nicely priced.
u.today
Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $250,000 in Six Months by Tim Draper
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
crypto-academy.org
Coinbase Temporarily Down as Users Try to Cash Out
Coinbase, one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, is currently down and experiencing network issues. While connectivity issues have happened in the past, today’s problems spark more debates given the recent events that have happened in the crypto market. First and foremost, the tensions between two other...
astaga.com
Bitcoin drops below $17,500 as Coinbase/Kraken report issues
Bitcoin value fell greater than 12% to the touch lows of $17,114 on crypto trade Coinbase. Bitcoin declined greater than 12% on Tuesday as a surprised crypto world descended into sell-off territory on information that Binance, led by Changpeng Zhao, had signed a letter of intent (LOI) for the acquisition of crypto exchange FTX.
astaga.com
These Events Will Be Key For Bitcoin And Crypto This Week
The Bitcoin and crypto market is kicking off what may very well be a particularly essential week. Whereas the market is at present overwhelmed by the information surrounding the battle between Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (“CZ”) and FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (“SBF”), the midterm elections and the discharge of the CPI knowledge within the US are two main occasions that may very well be of essential significance for the market.
astaga.com
What are Crypto Whales? Can They Manipulate Crypto Markets?
On the planet of crypto, “whales” are people or organisations that maintain huge portions of a specific cryptocurrency. They often personal greater than 10% of crypto. For instance, MicroStrategy owns practically 130,000 bitcoins (BTC) and might transfer the worth of BTC by means of their market participation. With their shopping for/promoting energy, crypto whales can affect the worth of respective crypto tokens and disrupt crypto markets with relative ease.
invezz.com
Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast after the October jobs report
Wall Street’s three main indexes advanced on Friday after a mixed jobs report that had lifted hopes of the Federal Reserve shifting to smaller interest rate hikes in the upcoming meetings. The U.S. added 261,000 jobs in October, which surpassed economists’ estimate of 198,000 for the same month.
astaga.com
Ethereum Struggles To Trade Above $1,650 Again, Is $1,750 Possible For Bulls?
ETH’s value wants to remain above $1,500 for the value to have an opportunity to rally excessive to a area of $1,700. ETH’s value continues to pattern, making a extra bullish bias as the value intention for $1,700, the place the value may face resistance. ETH’s value stays...
astaga.com
Ethereum Price Tumbles, Why Recovery Could Be Round The Corner
Ethereum prolonged losses beneath the $1,400 help in opposition to the US Greenback. ETH is consolidating and would possibly recuperate if there’s a clear transfer above $1,340 resistance. Ethereum began a significant decline beneath the $1,400 and $1,350 ranges. The value is now buying and selling beneath $1,400 and...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Moves $1,583,709,890 in BTC in Series of Staggering Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Now
A massive whale is moving more than a billion dollars in Bitcoin in a flurry of transactions that effectively emptied a number of newly created crypto wallets. Data from Blockchain.com shows the deep-pocketed investor just drained a crypto wallet that had recently accumulated over 74,105 in BTC worth over $1.58 billion.
How To Create 7 Streams of Income for Passive Wealth
If you have been consuming a lot of wealth content recently, you probably heard that many millionaires have seven income streams. Indeed, even the Bible says you should invest in seven different ventures. Having various income sources is very important, but that doesn't mean that the advice out there about this subject is actually helpful.
astaga.com
MATIC Price Prediction: Why Rally Isn’t Over Yet
MATIC worth began a significant enhance from the $0.840 assist zone. Polygon patrons pumped the worth above $1.20 and there might be extra upsides. MATIC worth rallied above the $1.00 and $1.20 resistance ranges towards the US greenback. The worth is buying and selling effectively above $1.00 and the 100...
astaga.com
Polygon (MATIC) Forms Support Above $1; Here Is Why $1.5 Is Possible
MATIC’s worth wants to remain above $1 for the worth to have an opportunity to rally excessive to a area of $1.5. MATIC’s worth continues to development, making a extra bullish bias as the worth purpose for $1.5, the place the worth might face resistance. MATIC’s worth stays...
