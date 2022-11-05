Read full article on original website
Tennesseans approve all four state constitutional amendments
Tennessee voters approved four changes to the state’s Constitution on Tuesday, adding the state’s right-to-work law, updating language dealing with slavery, and defining a contingency if the governor is temporarily incapacitated. A proposal to eliminate the possibility of slavery or involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime received...
Wisconsin U.S. Senate race is tight with 80% of votes counted, remains too close too call
With an estimated 80% of Wisconsinites' ballots counted at 11 p.m., U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is leading Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes by 3 points. But absentee ballots in Milwaukee, which are all but sure to favor Barnes by a wide margin, aren't factored in that count yet. The New York...
Wyoming Republican Party Deploys 200 Poll Watchers
The Wyoming Republican Party finished training 200 Poll Watchers on Wednesday who will be deployed to over 150 Wyoming polling locations on November 8th. In addition to serving at the polls on Election Day, Republican Poll Watchers are observing early voting centers in those counties offering early, in-person voting. Some...
Republican Essex likely to best Democrat Shimeall in bid for District 78 Kansas House seat
Republican Robyn Essex leads Democrat W. Michael Shimeall by a fairly wide margin in the race for the Kansas House of Representatives District 78 seat, according to the unofficial results posted Tuesday night. Essex has about 54% of the vote, or 4,954 ballots while Shimeall has 46%, or 4,246 ballots,...
Election results still rolling in early Wednesday
As of 1 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, election results were still being tabulated in Miami County and in several other counties across the state. Here's where some of the contested races stood early Wednesday. Governor. Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly is leading Republican challenger Derek Schmidt 469,929 (50 percent) to 446,828...
Abbott declares victory, indicates Republicans will win big in South Texas
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared victory in the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday night in McAllen, Texas, winning reelection to his third term. Abbott also declared victory for other Republicans in South Texas. Based on unofficial results, the governor said they also were expected to win their races.
It's all over but the counting: Here are the races Wisconsin is watching
The voters have done their part. Now it's on to the rest of the night. It could be a long one. By law, local clerks in Wisconsin cannot begin processing absentee ballots until Election Day. That means election officials in about three dozen Wisconsin cities, including Milwaukee, could not begin counting absentee ballots until today. So expect the vote totals to change throughout the night and even into Wednesday.
Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve voter ID, back minimum wage hike
Nebraska voters Tuesday overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections. Initiative 432, which amends the state constitution to require voters to "present valid photographic identification” before casting a ballot, passed easily, with more than six in 10 voters supporting it as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. It's unclear...
Pillen claims victory in governor's race, tight race for county attorney
Flanked by his grandchildren, an at-times emotion Jim Pillen addressed supporters on Tuesday evening, saying the way he ran his campaign for governor has prepared him to lead the state come January. Pillen, the heavy favorite over Democrat Carol Blood in the race for governor, did not participate in any...
Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan locked in tight race for Oregon governor
Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan were locked in a tight race for Oregon governor that may not be finalized for days, according to early election results. Preliminary returns released around 8 p.m. Tuesday showed Kotek with a slight edge, but vote counting is expected to continue throughout election night and beyond. Betsy Johnson, running as an unaffiliated candidate, was a distant third.
Green projected to win Hawaii's gubernatorial race
(The Center Square) - The Associated Press projects Lt. Gov. Josh Green won the Hawaii gubernatorial race defeating another former lieutenant governor, Republican Duke Aiona. Green focused his campaign on the state's affordable housing crisis, promising to build more than 10,000 new affordable housing units in Hawaii over the next four years.
Whitmer leads Dixon in early results
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is leading Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in early vote tallying results on Tuesday night, although the Michigan Department of State says it will take up to 24 hours until all absentee ballots are counted and complete unofficial results are reported. With 36%...
Penner appears on his way to re-election to state Board of Education
Almost a year after his appointment to the Nebraska State Board of Education, Kirk Penner appeared on his way to a full four-year term to represent the southeastern corner of the state. And after Tuesday night's general election, it looks like the conservative businessman from Aurora will be joined by...
Northwest Iowa legislative races see some form of competition
Although a number of state legislative elections in the Sioux City were essentially over before they even began, the same could not be said for several statehouse races in Northwest Iowa. Iowa Senate District 6, Iowa House District 6, Iowa House District 10 and Iowa House District 13 all saw...
Incumbents sweep to victory in Region Indiana House races
Northwest Indiana voters apparently are pleased with their representation in the Indiana House as every incumbent facing a challenger for reelection Tuesday appears to have won a new two-year term. As a result, the Region’s 13-member House delegation likely will continue to be comprised of seven Democratic representatives and six...
Newly-elected legislators J.D. Scholten, Kevin Alons among Iowa statehouse winning candidates with no challengers
SIOUX CITY — One said he ran to fight for Western Iowa, the other hopes to be a check on what he sees as overreach by the federal government under President Joe Biden. Both were able to take it easy as election results came in on Tuesday. Sioux City's...
Indiana Council reduces wards, council size, advertises tax hike
A busy meeting awaited Indiana Borough Council Tuesday night, with issues ranging from the Dunkin’ Donuts dispute to increased taxes, from public safety funding to streets in need of repair, and from a busy schedule ahead for the borough, to that borough’s finalizing its reapportionment. By 10-0 votes,...
Heat pumps will be required in new construction in WA state starting in 2023
Heat pumps will be required for space and water heating in all new home construction in Washington state starting next year. The new rules take effect July 1, 2023, but their impact on the home construction industry and whether or not climate pollution will be reduced remain hotly debated topics among environmentalists, the homebuilding industry and policymakers.
Hospital ER violence is rising, workers fight to make assault of a provider a felony
When Dr. Jamiee Belsky got a call that shots were fired at her place of work, her stomach dropped. Carefully speeding through stop signs and red lights, she arrived at the scene as quickly as possible. It was a busy night at the Billings Clinic Emergency Department when two rounds of gunfire echoed through the lobby.
Up and at 'em! PSI gets the OK to begin garbage collection an hour earlier
TWIN FALLS — If you have made a habit of racing to the curb with your trash and recycling bins to beat the morning garbage collection, you may have to get up an hour earlier. City council on Monday approved an amendment to the contract with PSI, allowing trash...
