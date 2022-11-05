ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Penn State OL Landon Tengwall to miss remainder of season

Landon Tengwall, a starting offensive guard for Penn State through a 5-0 start, will miss the remainder of this season. The redshirt freshman recently underwent unspecified surgery, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin confirmed Tuesday. "Landon will be done for the year," Franklin said. Tengwall missed the Oct. 15 Michigan...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy