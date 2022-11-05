ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Rise, Fall, And Rise Again Of Matthew McConaughey’s Brother Rooster

Sometimes celebrities have relatives who are almost as colorful and intriguing as they are. That definitely seems to be the case with actor Matthew McConaughey. His older brother, “Rooster” (born Michael Patrick McConaughey), has lived a “larger-than-life” Texas success story that’s worth knowing more about.
Louis Tomlinson praises ‘brother’ Harry Styles’ solo success but admits it ‘bothered’ him at first

Louis Tomlinson is proud of his former bandmate. The One Direction superstar, 30, opened up about life after members of the band went their separate ways in 2016. Since launching his own solo career with his debut album “Walls” in 2020, Tomlinson quickly found himself at the top of his game. But the singer admitted that the undeniable success of his bandmate Harry Styles did have an effect on him. “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bother me at first,” he told The Telegraph. “Only ’cos I didn’t know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was...
‘She Said’ Writer Wins Award For Film, But Its True Test Will Be Hollywood’s Reaction

Rebecca Lenkiewicz is a name you may not recognize. Although she’s been a playwright and screenwriter for more than 20 years, she has yet to become a household name. However, Lenkiewicz is a name you may begin to hear at the water cooler. That’s because the writer has already won an award for a movie that has yet to be released.
‘Red Nails Theory’ Says You Can Hack Men’s Attention Thanks To Mommy Issues

Earlier this year, Robyn Delmonte, known as @girlbosstown on TikTok, posted a video reply to a user comment which complimented her red nails. Delmonte used the opportunity to explain what she called the “red nails theory.” The TikTok star believes that men find red nails most attractive because she receives the most compliments when she sports this color.
Two Pageant Queens Secretly Dated And Got Married, Now They’ve Told The World

It’s a story straight out of a romantic comedy. Two pageant queens shocked the world last week when they announced that they not only had been secretly dating for years, but that they secretly tied the knot as well. Here’s what we know about Fabiola Valentín and Mariana Varela’s romance.

