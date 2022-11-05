Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-7 win over NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks’ Sunday drives
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. Cats abhor vacuums. I’ve had one or two that didn’t, but the exception doesn’t...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
MLB’s 2022-23 offseason calendar: Free agents, awards, Rule 5 draft, non-tenders, arbitration, more
Congratulations to the Houston Astros on winning the 2022 World Series, the second championship in their franchise history. With that, baseball’s offseason commences. This will be the first “normal” offseason for baseball in four years, since 2018-19. The 2019-20 offseason was halted by the pandemic, the 2020-21 offseason still had uncertainties related to the pandemic and last year’s was interrupted by the owners’ lockout.
Why the Chicago Cubs restructured their hitting coach setup on the big-league staff — plus updates on Willson Contreras’ and Drew Smyly’s futures
Hitting coach instability has been a staple of the Chicago Cubs big-league staff over the last decade. The Cubs believe they have created a more extensive coaching staff structure that will yield better cohesion and collaboration. Greg Brown lasted only one season in the lead hitting coach role, replaced by Dustin Kelly late last month shortly after Kelly became the organization’s minor-league ...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Willson Contreras declines Cubs’ qualifying offer
We knew when Jed Hoyer had his season-ending news conference that Willson Contreras was going to receive a qualifying offer. Okay, so I was wrong on 50/50. It is, I suppose, still possible that Contreras could return to the Cubs, though it seems reasonably clear from both Hoyer and Contreras that the parties are going to move on and that Contreras will be playing elsewhere in 2023. Where that will be remains to be seen, and honestly, even if he winds up signing with the Cardinals (which appears possible), I hope there will be little rending of garments. This is simply the way baseball works in 2022.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball history unpacked, November 7
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
World Series winning and losing patterns
Each year from 2019-21, the World Series ended with a pattern of victories by the home and road teams that never had been seen before. That streak ended when the Astros won the Series at home on Saturday. This year's pattern -- VHHVHH -- happened twice before. But both times,...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Bidding farewell to the shift
A milestone in baseball history passed by completely unnoticed Saturday night, in Game 6 of the World Series at Houston: the last shift against a batter. It came with 1 out in the top of the ninth inning. ... From what I could discern while closely watching video of the...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: And the winners are...
Well, friends, the 2022 baseball season is officially over. While there are still awards to be given and a sweltering hot-stove season to look forward to, there will not be any more games played until spring training rolls around next February (provided there are no unforeseen delays that push back the start of baseball again).
Bleed Cubbie Blue
First full season in which all teams used DH
2022 was the first full season in which National League teams used a designated hitter in every game. All DHs combined for a batting average of .238, an on-base percentage of .316 and a slugging average of .402. Their collective OPS was .717 -- which was 11 points lower than...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Three Smokies named Southern League All-Stars
Minor League Baseball today announced their end-of-the-season All-Star teams for the three Double-A Leagues. These teams are decided by a vote of the managers in each league. Three members of the Tennessee Smokies—third baseman Jake Slaughter and outfielders Alexander Canario and Yonathan Perlaza—were named to the Southern League All-Star team.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs announce 2023 coaching staff
Last week, news broke that the Cubs were moving on from hitting coach Greg Brown, who is being replaced by Dustin Kelly. Today, the Cubs made that news official, and also announced the rest of the 2023 major league coaching staff. There are two other new coaches, noted below, and 11 returning coaches, some of whom will be in different positions.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Willson Contreras was almost traded to the Astros at the deadline
Many Cubs fans, and others across baseball, were surprised when Willson Contreras was still a Cub after the trading deadline last August. Contreras will soon receive a qualifying offer, and many expect him to reject it. It is, I suppose, possible he’ll take it and remain a Cub next year, but those chances are small. Presuming he does reject it, the Cubs will receive draft pick compensation, and we won’t know the results of that at the MLB level for several years.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent target: José Quintana
I am well aware that Josê Quintana is kind of a hot-button topic around these parts, given what was traded away for him and his relative lack of performance as a Cub. I do want to point out that Quintana was having a pretty good year in 2019 through the end of August: 27 games (26 starts), 3.90 ERA, 1.280 WHIP, 3.69 FIP — probably would have been about a 2 WAR season if that had continued.
Comments / 0