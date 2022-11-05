Read full article on original website
For Taylor Swift fans, a new album is never just an album. When she announced her 10th record Midnights in October, Swifties knew to expect a flood of Easter eggs, cryptic clues and mysteries in need of solving that would supposedly point to the record’s lyrical content, aesthetic and upcoming tour. Head to Reddit, Twitter or a specific corner of TikTok known as SwiftTok, and you’ll find fans analysing interviews, social media posts and the minutiae of her music videos, from the outfit colours and hairstyles to the significance of different buttons in an elevator in a music video. Each theory is backed up with Sherlockian levels of evidence: facts, figures, quotes and even the number of words used in social media posts all become pieces of a puzzle that may not even exist. It’s all part of the pop star’s plan: “I’ve trained them to be that way,” she has said.
