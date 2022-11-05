Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
Two Reasons Why Crypto Market is Falling Despite Binance’s LOI to Acquire FTX
Despite initial market euphoria over the announcements from the CEOs of FTX and Binance, now that the market has had time a little time to digest the news, it seems that crypto traders and investors are thinking that the crypto market’s troubles may be far from over. Earlier today,...
Why Vitalik Buterin Is ‘Actually Kinda Happy a Lot of the ETFs Are Getting Delayed’
Recently, Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin explained why he is “actually kinda happy” that so many crypto ETFs have been delayed in the U.S. (due to the lack of interested by the U.S. SEC to approve any such proposals). On 30 October 2022, Buterin wrote on Twitter:. “Should I...
$MATIC: Crypto Analyst Gives Multiple Reasons to Be Bullish on Polygon
On Monday (7 November 2022), Australian crypto investor and analyst Miles Deutscher explained why he is so bullish on $MATIC, the governance and utility token of the Polygon network. Polygon is “a decentralised Ethereum scaling platform that enables developers to build scalable user-friendly dApps with low transaction fees without ever...
$ADA: How to Make Plutus V2 Smart Contract Transactions With Your Ledger Device
French cryptocurrency hardware wallet manufacturer Ledger has added a new experimental feature for Cardano ($ADA) holders that allows them to make Plutus V2 smart contract transactions on their Ledger devices. Paris-headquartered Ledger was co-founded in 2014 by Eric Larchevêque, Nicolas Bacca, Joel Pobeda, and Thomas France. It currently makes three...
$BTC: Popular Crypto Analyst Points to Bullish Pattern Suggesting Bitcoin Could Trade at $80,000 Next Year
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has pointed to a bullish chart pattern that suggests the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could trade at the $80,000 mark by next year if it plays out. In a tweet shared with their over 30,000 followers on the microblogging platform, popular pseudonymous cryptocurrency...
Polygon ($MATIC) Adds 46 Million Addresses in Six Months as It Outperforms Wider Crypto Market
The Polygon ($MATIC) network, an Ethereum layer-2 scaling solution, has added over 46 million new addresses to its network over the past six months while the price of its native token, used to pay for transactions fees and secure the network via staking, has been outperforming the wider crypto market.
NFTs: Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal on the Tokenization of Everything
Recently, former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal explained why he is bullish on the NFT sector. Prior to founding macro economic and investment strategy research service Global Macro Investor (GMI) in 2005, Pal co-managed the GLG Global Macro Fund in London for global asset management firm GLG Partners (which is now called “Man GLG”). Before that, Pal worked at Goldman Sachs, where he co-managed the European hedge fund sales business in Equities and Equity Derivatives. Currently, he is the CEO of finance and business video channel Real Vision, which he co-founded in 2014.
CZ: Binance Signs a Letter of Intent to Acquire FTX and ‘Help Cover the Liquidity Crunch’
On Tuesday (8 November 2022), Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (aka “CZ”) and Samuel Bankman-Fried (aka “SBF”) shook the crypto market with a pair of stunning announcements. First, SBF announced that FTX and Binance had “come to an agreement on a strategic transaction with Binance” for FTX:
Crypto Newswire Service ChainWire Distinguished on Leading Software Marketplace
Cryptocurrency newswire service ChainWire has been awarded nine badges by leading software marketplace G2, with the badges coming in response to feedback from real users featured in the firm’s quarterly review form. According to a press release shared with CryptoGlobe, ChainWire’s awards include being most likely to be recommended...
Popular Crypto Analyst Predicts ‘Explosive’ Rally for Cosmos ($ATOM) and Dogecoin ($DOGE)
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has recited the prices of Cosmos ($ATOM) and meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin ($DOGE) could undergo an “explosive” rally in the near future as interest in altcoins recovers. Pseudonymous cryptocurrency analyst Kaleo has shared a chart with their over 500,000 followers on the microblogging platform Twitter...
One of South Africa’s Largest Supermarket Chains Now Supports Bitcoin Payments
Pick n Pay, which is one of South Africa’s largest supermarket chains, has reportedly started letting their customers pay for groceries via any Bitcoin Lightning-enabled wallet, such as Zap or BlueWallet. According to the company’s press release, this move “follows the successful completion of the first phase of a...
Former Meta and Pinterest Executive Joins Sequoia-Backed Decentralized Social as COO
Los Angeles, United States, 8th November, 2022, Chainwire. Seasoned tech exec brings deep expertise in business development, partner ecosystems, and go-to-market to DeSo, the leader in blockchain technology for creator content. Key Takeaways. Salil Shah, former Meta, and Pinterest executive, has joined DeSo, a new blockchain platform that has raised...
