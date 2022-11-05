ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wfxg.com

Aiken County basketball teams recognize top athletes

(AIKEN COUNTY, SC) - High School Basketball tips off in the Palmetto State soon, but some of the standout athletes have set their focus beyond basketball. Sam Leverette is a successful business owner now, but there was a time when he was a high school basketball star at Midland Valley. “Roughly 60-70 percent of student athletes feel that they will play at the Division I level,” said Leverette.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington volleyball falls to Mauldin in state championship

The magical postseason run for the Lexington volleyball team came to an end against the hard-hitting of Jurnee Robinson and Mauldin Saturday night in the Class 5A championship. The Mavericks won in straight sets – winning 25-22, 25-22 and 25-18 – to claim the schools first-ever state championship in volleyball....
MAULDIN, SC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Goose Creek, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

GOOSE CREEK, SC
USC Gamecock

Top recruit GG Jackson stays in Columbia, wants to uplift his hometown

This summer, South Carolina freshman forward GG Jackson was the nation's No. 1 basketball recruit in the class of 2023. He was preparing for his high school senior season in Columbia and committed to play college basketball at the University of North Carolina. Now, Jackson is preparing for his first...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Season opener celebration planned for Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USC women’s basketball season opener has a special ceremony planned for Monday. On Nov. 7 at the Colonial Life Arena the Gamecocks will play against East Tennessee State. USC said doors open at 7:30 p.m. and a pregame ceremony will celebrate the team’s 2021-22...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Bobby Johnson Randolph (Randy) Carter

Mr. Bobby Johnson Randolph (Randy) Carter, 50, of Elgin, died on Sunday, November 6, 2022. The service for Mr. Carter will be held at 11 o'clock, Saturday, November 12th, at Shives Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel, 5202 Colonial Drive, Columbia. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock, Friday evening at the funeral home.
ELGIN, SC
wach.com

South Carolina earns three-seed in NCAA Tournament

(WACH) — Fresh off an SEC Tournament title with a trophy and automatic bid in tow, selection Monday came with a little less stress for South Carolina Women's Soccer. The Gamecocks earning a three-seed into the NCAA Tournament after their defeat of No. 3 Alabama 1-0 in the SEC Championship Sunday.
COLUMBIA, SC
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sumter County, SC

Sumter County is located in the middle of South Carolina and next to the river that leads to Lake Marion in the southern portion. The county, named after General Thomas Sumter, known as "The Fighting Gamecock" during the revolutionary war, has a deeply rooted military history. Sumter County is not...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer reveals South Carolina DB likely out for year with injury

South Carolina defensive back David Spaulding is likely out for the season, as was indicated by Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer after the team’s 38-27 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. According to South Carolina journalist David Cloninger, he has sustained a foot injury like the one running...
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxg.com

Man's body found in manhole in Johnston

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - The Edgefield County Coroner's Office and other local agencies are investigating a body found in a manhole in Johnston. According to the coroner's office, the body of forty-one-year-old Derrick Coleman was found inside a manhole on Sandra Dr. late Friday afternoon. Coleman is from Lexington, but investigators believe he has ties to Johnston.
JOHNSTON, SC
coladaily.com

Rain or shine, Blythewood's Oktoberfest will take place this week

Rain or shine, Blythewood's popular Oktoberfest will take place Saturday and Sunday despite an ominous weather forecast during the week from Tropical Storm Nicole. The town's fourth annual celebration of fall and all things German was initially scheduled to place in October but was rescheduled for November due to the impending inclement weather conditions resulting from Hurricane Ian.
BLYTHEWOOD, SC

