FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
wfxg.com
Aiken County basketball teams recognize top athletes
(AIKEN COUNTY, SC) - High School Basketball tips off in the Palmetto State soon, but some of the standout athletes have set their focus beyond basketball. Sam Leverette is a successful business owner now, but there was a time when he was a high school basketball star at Midland Valley. “Roughly 60-70 percent of student athletes feel that they will play at the Division I level,” said Leverette.
coladaily.com
Lexington volleyball falls to Mauldin in state championship
The magical postseason run for the Lexington volleyball team came to an end against the hard-hitting of Jurnee Robinson and Mauldin Saturday night in the Class 5A championship. The Mavericks won in straight sets – winning 25-22, 25-22 and 25-18 – to claim the schools first-ever state championship in volleyball....
Goose Creek, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School basketball team will have a game with Goose Creek High School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00.
Lamont Paris, GG Jackson debut for South Carolina vs. S.C. State
The best way for South Carolina to get off a good start under new coach Lamont Paris might be to
USC Gamecock
Top recruit GG Jackson stays in Columbia, wants to uplift his hometown
This summer, South Carolina freshman forward GG Jackson was the nation's No. 1 basketball recruit in the class of 2023. He was preparing for his high school senior season in Columbia and committed to play college basketball at the University of North Carolina. Now, Jackson is preparing for his first...
wach.com
Scholarship honors Newberry College’s first Black men’s basketball coach, AD
NEWBERRY COUNTY (WACH) — A newly endowed scholarship will honor Newberry College’s first Black head men’s basketball coach and athletic director, William Grafton Young Jr. Young served as head men’s basketball coach from 1992 until 2002 and as director of athletics from 1995 until 2000. His...
WIS-TV
Season opener celebration planned for Gamecocks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The USC women’s basketball season opener has a special ceremony planned for Monday. On Nov. 7 at the Colonial Life Arena the Gamecocks will play against East Tennessee State. USC said doors open at 7:30 p.m. and a pregame ceremony will celebrate the team’s 2021-22...
coladaily.com
Bobby Johnson Randolph (Randy) Carter
Mr. Bobby Johnson Randolph (Randy) Carter, 50, of Elgin, died on Sunday, November 6, 2022. The service for Mr. Carter will be held at 11 o'clock, Saturday, November 12th, at Shives Funeral Home, Colonial Chapel, 5202 Colonial Drive, Columbia. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock, Friday evening at the funeral home.
wach.com
South Carolina earns three-seed in NCAA Tournament
(WACH) — Fresh off an SEC Tournament title with a trophy and automatic bid in tow, selection Monday came with a little less stress for South Carolina Women's Soccer. The Gamecocks earning a three-seed into the NCAA Tournament after their defeat of No. 3 Alabama 1-0 in the SEC Championship Sunday.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sumter County, SC
Sumter County is located in the middle of South Carolina and next to the river that leads to Lake Marion in the southern portion. The county, named after General Thomas Sumter, known as "The Fighting Gamecock" during the revolutionary war, has a deeply rooted military history. Sumter County is not...
New murals coming to Orangeburg for first time in 10 years
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — There are only a few murals on buildings in the city of Orangeburg, but soon that could change. The Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association (DORA) is working on what's called the Downtown Murals project, which could bring six new murals to the city for the first time in ten years.
USC Gamecock
Preview: Gamecocks men's basketball team adapts with new look for 2022 season
The South Carolina men’s basketball team's look has changed drastically since last season. With a brand-new coaching staff and revamped roster, the Gamecocks will get a fresh start as the 2022-2023 season gets underway. A new coach brings a new playbook and head coach Lamont Paris said he thinks...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer reveals South Carolina DB likely out for year with injury
South Carolina defensive back David Spaulding is likely out for the season, as was indicated by Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer after the team’s 38-27 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. According to South Carolina journalist David Cloninger, he has sustained a foot injury like the one running...
South Carolina Football Receives Ranked Votes
The national media gave South Carolina some credit after their impressive win against Vanderbilt.
South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt: After Further Review
South Carolina's win over Vanderbilt on Saturday night was a blend of bright moments offensively mixed with some porous moments defensively.
wfxg.com
Man's body found in manhole in Johnston
JOHNSTON, S.C. (WFXG) - The Edgefield County Coroner's Office and other local agencies are investigating a body found in a manhole in Johnston. According to the coroner's office, the body of forty-one-year-old Derrick Coleman was found inside a manhole on Sandra Dr. late Friday afternoon. Coleman is from Lexington, but investigators believe he has ties to Johnston.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victims of Kershaw County motorcycle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the victims of a motorcycle collision. The collision occurred on Nov. 6 around 7 p.m. on Smyrna Rd in Elgin, S.C. The motorcycle was headed North on Smyrna Rd when it hit an SUV. The driver of the motorcycle...
$1.9 billion up for grabs in Powerball drawing Monday night
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Powerball fever continues with $1.9 billion dollars up for grabs in Monday night's drawing. If there's no jackpot winner Monday night it will be the longest consecutive drought in Powerball history. The lottery is a game of chance. “I feel pretty lucky this is our third...
coladaily.com
Rain or shine, Blythewood's Oktoberfest will take place this week
Rain or shine, Blythewood's popular Oktoberfest will take place Saturday and Sunday despite an ominous weather forecast during the week from Tropical Storm Nicole. The town's fourth annual celebration of fall and all things German was initially scheduled to place in October but was rescheduled for November due to the impending inclement weather conditions resulting from Hurricane Ian.
wach.com
Long-time resident reacts to overnight shooting in Richland County neighborhood
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Right now, some long-time residents in a Richland County neighborhood are rattled after an overnight shooting sent at least one person to the hospital. Richland County deputies say the shooting happened around 3:30am on Wynn Way. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one...
