Read full article on original website
Related
When she left Ukraine, an opera singer made room for a most precious possession
Earlier this year in Khmelnytskyi, western Ukraine, Olha Abakumova, an opera singer, and her husband, Ihor, a tubist, put their then-7-year-old daughter Zlata on a pile of blankets in the bathtub to sleep. If a missile were to strike, the bathroom seemed like the safest place in their ninth-floor apartment.
In southern Ukraine, Kherson residents live in fear — and hope — as battle looms
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — The brewing fight for the southern port city of Kherson is one that could change the trajectory of the war. It's also one that U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said the Ukrainians could win. A majority of the city's residents have fled. Government offices have...
They made a material that doesn't exist on Earth. That's only the start of the story.
It sounds like the plot of a science fiction movie: humans are destroying the Earth, gouging huge scars in its crust, and polluting the air and the ground as they mine and refine a key element essential for technological advance. One day, scientists examining an alien meteorite discover a unique metal that negates the need for all that excavation and pollution. Best of all, the metal can be replicated, in a laboratory, using base materials. The world is saved!
Could this cheaper, more climate-friendly perennial rice transform farming?
Thousands of farmers in China have started to grow a remarkable new version of rice, one that realizes an old scientific dream. It's a perennial form of the grain, which doesn't have to be planted anew each season, but emerges year after year from long-lived roots in the soil just as many wild grasses do.
A Polish leader's comments about women and alcohol use draw an instant backlash
WARSAW, Poland — A women's rights group in Poland on Monday urged people to demonstrate after the country's ruling party leader claimed that Poland's low birthrate is partly caused by young women drinking too much alcohol. Opposition politicians, activists and celebrities accused Jaroslaw Kaczynski, a 73-year-old bachelor, of being...
How antisemitic rhetoric is impacting Jewish communities, and what to do about it
The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, cast a bright spotlight on the age-old problem of antisemitism in recent weeks, with his offensive remarks inspiring other demonstrations of hate and stoking fears among the Jewish community. Ye's promotion of antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories did bring about some condemnation...
Travel diary: Tracking climate, migration and the far-right from Africa to Europe
This is the landing page for a travel blog for the NPR project that examined how the ripples of climate change radiate outward. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Tagged as:. The activist who threw soup on a van Gogh says it's the planet that's being destroyed. November...
A total lunar eclipse happened Tuesday — and it won't happen again for 3 years
For about an hour and a half on Tuesday morning, the moon appeared a deep shade of red — an astronomical delight for many, or perhaps an Election Day omen, depending on who you ask. Across Asia, Australia and the Americas, people woke up early and stayed up late...
Explaining the great acorn feast — or famine
The acorn is the fruit of the many varieties of oak trees, and contains a baby oak tree embryo. After sitting dormant all winter long, the embryo will spring to life and a thick oak tree root will expand and burst through the acorn’s shell. Given the right conditions, this acorn will become...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
31K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0