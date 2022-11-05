Read full article on original website
Remembering musician Mimi Parker, co-founder of the rock band Low
LOW: (Singing) I sang the words I meant. Mimi Parker co-founded the band Low with her husband Alan Sparhawk. They had known each other since elementary school. They had two children together. Low's first album came out in 1994. Last year Low recently released its 13th album, called "Hey What."
Low's Mimi Parker had a voice that let the light in
Mimi Parker died Saturday, but her voice rings out in the present tense. It's eternal, radiant. It's a warm, fragile thing, that voice. It shimmers warmly but cuts through the din like a spotlight. It wavers but holds focus. For just one example across nearly three decades of music, listen to "The Plan," from Low's 1996 album The Curtain Hits the Cast:
Singer and rapper Aaron Carter dies at 34
The singer, rapper and actor Aaron Carter has died at age 34, his representative confirmed to NPR. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said on Saturday that police were investigating the suspicious death at Carter's home in Lancaster, Calif. Carter's fiancée, Melanie Martin, asked for privacy as...
See how a young Steven Spielberg fell in love with film in 'The Fabelmans'
Steven Spielberg has never been shy about weaving elements of his family history into his movies. He's spoken in interviews about how his Dad's World War II stories shaped 1941 and Saving Private Ryan, and how E.T. and Close Encounters of the Third Kind grew out of the pain of his parents' divorce.
Lizzy McAlpine: Tiny Desk Concert
While there's a quiet element to Lizzy McAlpine's music, there's also an explosive element of electronics, electric guitars and drums on her 2022 album five seconds flat that feels cinematic. So when Lizzy told us that all she'd need for her Tiny Desk concert were some microphones and a few acoustic guitars, I was surprised — curious and eager to hear her rise to the challenge of our intimate setting.
