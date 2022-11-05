ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Democratic Rep. Davids reelected in redrawn Kansas district

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids held on to her Kansas City-area congressional seat in Tuesday’s election, overcoming Republican attacks over crime and the economy and new GOP-drawn boundaries designed to make her district harder for her to win. Davids, the only Democrat representing the state...
Republican US Sen. Moran wins reelection in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Republican Jerry Moran on Tuesday won a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Democrat Mark Holland, former mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Moran early in 2021, insulating him from a serious Republican primary challenge, though Moran voted to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election the month before Trump’s endorsement. Holland won the Democratic primary in August against five other largely unknown candidates.
Kansas: What to expect on election night

TOPEKA (AP) —Republicans have long enjoyed a voter registration advantage in Kansas; a Democratic presidential candidate hasn’t carried the state since Lyndon Johnson in 1964, and former President Donald Trump carried it by big margins in 2016 and 2020. Yet the electorate also can have a sizeable number of independent and moderate GOP voters, and voters in August decisively rejected a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the GOP-controlled Legislature to further restrict or ban abortion. That scrambled the national conversation on the issue.
ESSDACK Career Expo welcomed 5,600 students to the Kansas State Fairgrounds

ESSDACK welcomed 5,600 students from 82 Kansas school districts at the 5th annual Career Expo hosted at the Kansas State Fairgrounds November 1-2, 2022. High school students engaged with 200 exhibitors including colleges, businesses and public service. The Career Expo gives businesses the opportunity to advise students directly, address the shortage of qualified employees, and align highschool expectations with industry needs.
KDOT working to mitigate staff shortages ahead of snow and ice

Safe and clean highways are easy to take for granted, but someone is doing the work to keep them that way during the winter months. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is dealing with a shortage of those people heading into the snow and ice season. Tim Potter, Public Affairs Manager for KDOT's District 5, said the job will still be completed.
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

