GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: The final countdown for candidates; David Ralston steps down as speaker

Amy Steigerwalt, @DrSteigerwalt, professor of political science, Georgia State University. Charles Bullock, professor of political science, University of Georgia. Kendra King Momon, professor of political science, Oglethorpe University. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1. Candidates make a final appeal over the weekend. Herschel...
Political Rewind: Polls open on Election Day; A potential Senate runoff; Can Abrams tie Kemp?

Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science, Emory University. Rick Dent, political ad expert and vice president, Matrix Communications. Stephen Fowler, @stphnfwlr, political reporter, GPB News. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. Two and a half million Georgians voted early. Today's votes could bring that number...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: How quickly will we know results?; Targeting Black voters; 2nd District race

Chuck Williams, @chuckwilliams, reporter, WRBL-TV Columbus. Donna Lowry, @donnalowrynews, host, GPB-TV’s Lawmakers. Leroy Chapman, @AJCLeroyChapman, managing editor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Riley Bunch, @ribunchreports, GPB News public policy reporter. The breakdown. 1. Longest lines in Georgia run about a few minutes long on election day. Deputy Secretary of State Gabe...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Nicole strengthens to tropical storm en route to Bahamas

Nicole strengthened to a tropical storm Tuesday as it churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic coastline, forecasters said. A range of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida's southwestern Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm in late September, before dumping heavy amounts of rain across much of central part of the state. Forecasters said heavy rain could fall on areas still recovering from Ian's flooding.
