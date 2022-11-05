Read full article on original website
Election 2022 in Georgia: updates, results and analysis from GPB News
—— 12:40 a.m., Nov. 9, 2022. Results are in for most Georgia races and the winners and projected winners include. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, whom voters chose for a second term over two-time Democratic challenger, Stacey Abrams;. Republican Lieutenant Gov. Burt Jones, who at this hour leads in his...
BREAKING: Kemp wins second term for governor over Abrams
Georgia voters have backed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp for a second term after his first four years in office were tested by a pandemic, protests and a tumultuous 2020 election. Democrat Stacey Abrams announced she called the Republican to concede around 11 p.m. The Associated Press called the race for...
Political Rewind: The final countdown for candidates; David Ralston steps down as speaker
Amy Steigerwalt, @DrSteigerwalt, professor of political science, Georgia State University. Charles Bullock, professor of political science, University of Georgia. Kendra King Momon, professor of political science, Oglethorpe University. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1. Candidates make a final appeal over the weekend. Herschel...
Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward the Bahamas and Florida
MIAMI — Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic coastline on Tuesday and was forecast to develop into a hurricane over the next couple of days, forecasters said. A range of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from damage caused...
Still reeling from Ian, Florida shrimpers are desperate to get back on the water
Jimmy Driggers, 85, got into the fishing business when he was just 13 years old. He's a shrimper in Fort Myers, Fla. "I was a mullet fisherman, [a] commercial fisherman in my younger days," he said. Driggers walks with a prosthetic leg from an injury he sustained on his boat...
Brad Raffensperger, who defied Trump, wins reelection as Georgia secretary of state
Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has won a second term in office, cruising to victory over Democrat state Rep. Bee Nguyen with bipartisan support. With more than 3.4 million votes counted, Raffensperger was leading Nguyen with nearly 54% of the vote to roughly 44%. Raffensperger rocketed to national fame...
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp wins second term in Georgia over Democrat Stacey Abrams
ATLANTA – Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has won a second term, again defeating Democrat Stacey Abrams in one of the most closely-watched campaigns for governor in the country, according to a race call by the Associated Press. In a speech before supporters Tuesday night Kemp said, "It looks...
A hurricane watch is issued for Florida as Subtropical Storm Nicole gathers strength
A hurricane watch has been issued for much of Florida's eastern coast, as officials warned of heavy rainfall and a storm surge from Subtropical Storm Nicole, an unusual, late-season system that could reach hurricane intensity later this week. On Monday, as the storm collected strength east of the Bahamas, officials...
Political Rewind: Polls open on Election Day; A potential Senate runoff; Can Abrams tie Kemp?
Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science, Emory University. Rick Dent, political ad expert and vice president, Matrix Communications. Stephen Fowler, @stphnfwlr, political reporter, GPB News. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. Two and a half million Georgians voted early. Today's votes could bring that number...
Political Rewind: How quickly will we know results?; Targeting Black voters; 2nd District race
Chuck Williams, @chuckwilliams, reporter, WRBL-TV Columbus. Donna Lowry, @donnalowrynews, host, GPB-TV’s Lawmakers. Leroy Chapman, @AJCLeroyChapman, managing editor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Riley Bunch, @ribunchreports, GPB News public policy reporter. The breakdown. 1. Longest lines in Georgia run about a few minutes long on election day. Deputy Secretary of State Gabe...
Nicole strengthens to tropical storm en route to Bahamas
Nicole strengthened to a tropical storm Tuesday as it churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic coastline, forecasters said. A range of warnings and watches remain in place. Many areas are still reeling from damage caused by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida's southwestern Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm in late September, before dumping heavy amounts of rain across much of central part of the state. Forecasters said heavy rain could fall on areas still recovering from Ian's flooding.
Vermont votes to protect abortion rights in state constitution
BURLINGTON, Vt. — In a statewide referendum on Tuesday, Vermonters passed Article 22, the Reproductive Liberty Amendment, according to a call by The Associated Press. The amendment broadly protects "personal reproductive autonomy unless justified by a compelling State interest." The amendment adds another layer of protection in Vermont that...
Should voting day be a holiday? Some election deniers say yes
Voting in the 2022 midterms has been going on for weeks. The pandemic expanded options in many states, but voters who want to cast their ballot on Election Day still have to go to the polls on a Tuesday, and may have to take time off of work to do so.
Students are resisting Black and LGBTQ erasure in one of California's whitest counties
In one of the whitest counties in California, some students are trying to defeat school board trustees who've failed to stop racist and homophobic harassment. It's become their political awakening. Transcript. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. High school students in one of California's whitest counties are working to elect a new school...
Democrat Wes Moore elected governor in historic Maryland race
Democrat Wes Moore has made history in Maryland as the state's first Black governor, according to a race call by the Associated Press. He is only the third Black governor elected in the country. Moore's win puts the governorship back in Democrats' hands after two terms of Republican Gov. Larry...
In Washington state, controversial ties and rhetoric are upending a House race
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. On a recent evening, a crowd was getting riled up during a debate between two candidates vying to represent Washington's 3rd Congressional District. The debate, hosted by nearby Oregon Public Broadcasting on the campus of Lower Columbia College in Longview,...
California voters enshrine right to abortion and contraception in state constitution
LOS ANGELES — California will amend the state constitution to guarantee the right to abortion and contraception. Voters approved the ballot measure known as Proposition 1, according to a call by The Associated Press. Proposition 1 was a direct response to the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's...
A tight congressional race in Oregon could signal the breadth of the GOP's reach
On a recent rainy Saturday, about two dozen Democratic volunteers squeezed into a small office in a Portland, Oregon suburb. Democratic candidate Andrea Salinas addressed canvassers at her Tualatin, Oregon office in an increasingly tight race in the state's new 6th Congressional District. "Thank you all so much. I consider...
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wins reelection in Michigan
DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, has won a second term for the top political job in the battleground state, according to a race call by The Associated Press. The state of the economy is always a big issue in the industrial Midwest, but abortion rights and...
