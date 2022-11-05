The Carroll County Board of Supervisors has released the agenda for a special meeting scheduled for Wednesday morning. The board will convene at 9 a.m. in the Carroll County Courthouse. The sole item on the agenda is further discussion on the $3.984 million bid from Badding Construction for HVAC improvements and interior renovations at the courthouse. The supervisors approved Badding’s base bid during their Oct. 31 meeting but are yet to decide on how they will proceed with the four alternates in the bid documents. Alternate 1 includes re-roofing for the entire courthouse at $391,500. Alternate 2 is the installation of an operable partition in the courthouse’s meeting room for $49,500. Alternate 3 is removing infrastructure in the old jail space for $82,500, and Alternate 4 is replacing network cable and wi-fi drops for $5,000. The Wednesday, Nov. 9 meeting is open to the public and will also be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda and details on how to attend remotely are included with this story on our website.

1 DAY AGO