Courthouse Bid Alternates On The Agenda For Carroll County Supervisors On Wednesday
The Carroll County Board of Supervisors has released the agenda for a special meeting scheduled for Wednesday morning. The board will convene at 9 a.m. in the Carroll County Courthouse. The sole item on the agenda is further discussion on the $3.984 million bid from Badding Construction for HVAC improvements and interior renovations at the courthouse. The supervisors approved Badding’s base bid during their Oct. 31 meeting but are yet to decide on how they will proceed with the four alternates in the bid documents. Alternate 1 includes re-roofing for the entire courthouse at $391,500. Alternate 2 is the installation of an operable partition in the courthouse’s meeting room for $49,500. Alternate 3 is removing infrastructure in the old jail space for $82,500, and Alternate 4 is replacing network cable and wi-fi drops for $5,000. The Wednesday, Nov. 9 meeting is open to the public and will also be live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda and details on how to attend remotely are included with this story on our website.
Carroll County Voters: Find Your Polling Location Here Before Election Day
Election Day is tomorrow (Tuesday), Nov. 8, and Carroll County voters wishing to cast their ballot at the polls need to determine which of the 11 sites they’ve been assigned. Eligible voters in Carroll Ward 1 and Ward 3 will cast their ballots at St. John Lutheran Church, while those in Ward 2 and Ward 4 can vote at the First United Methodist Church. The Arcadia precinct site is at Arcadia City Hall, and the Eden precinct is at the Templeton Center in Templeton. The Ewoldt precinct votes at Sacred Heart Church in Manning, and Glidden-Richland voters can cast ballots at the Glidden Community Meeting Room. Pleasant Valley-Newton precinct’s site is at the Dedham City Hall, and Sheridan-Grant-Jasper voters report to the Lidderdale Community Building. Union precinct has been assigned to the Coon Rapids Municipal Building, Washington-Roselle to the Halbur Community Building, and Wheatland-Kniest to St. Bernard’s Parish Hall. A complete list of the Carroll County polling locations and a link to the Iowa Secretary of State’s polling location finder can be found below. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Carroll County Courthouse To Be Lit In Green This Week To Recognize And Honor Nation’s Veterans
Beginning this week, the Carroll County Courthouse will be lit with green lights as part of a nationwide initiative to show support for veterans. The Carroll County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution during their Oct. 31 meeting to participate in Operation Green Light from Monday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 13. The program invites residents, businesses, and county offices to show veterans that they are seen, appreciated and supported by lighting their homes and buildings with green lights. An estimated 200,000 men and women transition out of service each year, and studies show nearly three-quarters of these individuals face high levels of stress when returning to civilian life. This week was chosen because it includes Veterans Day, which falls on Nov. 11 every year.
Carroll County Burn Ban Lifted
The burn ban issued for Carroll County in October has been lifted. The order was initially put in place on Oct. 12 with support from all fire departments in the county following a string of field fires resulting from unusually dry conditions for the region combined with agricultural equipment running in the fields. On Friday, Nov. 4, Carroll County fire chiefs submitted a request to the Iowa Fire Marshal’s Office for the ban to be lifted, and restrictions were removed effectively at 10 a.m. that morning. Crawford is the only remaining county in the region with an active burn ban, which has been in place since Sept. 30. The 2022 harvest season has seen an abnormally high number of field fires, including one last week that required residents of Ricketts to evacuate after an uncontrolled blaze threatened to destroy their town. Fortunately, firefighters were able to stop the fire before it reached the community or caused any injuries.
CCSD Material Reconsideration Committee Votes Monday On First Of 10 Questioned Books
The Carroll Community School District (CCSD) board-appointed reconsideration committee is expected to vote on Monday on the first of 10 books being examined following complaints from parents and stakeholders about perceived graphic content. The 12-person committee, made up of teachers, students, media specialists, and community members, identified “Sold” by Patricia McCormick as their initial subject during last month’s meeting. According to Superintendent Dr. Casey Berlau, the committee can make one of three recommendations: do nothing, remove the book, or allow the book to remain in use with limitations. Berlau says that decision is made without input from him or the board of education.
These Iowa counties have EMS services on the ballot
On election day, 8 Iowa counties will have a referendum on their ballots to decide whether or not to add a tax to fund emergency medical services.
No Injuries Reported In CCSD Bus Accident Tuesday Morning
No students were injured following a minor school bus accident in Carroll this (Tuesday) morning. According to Carroll Community School District (CCSD) officials, a district bus transporting students was involved in an accident on 18th Street at approximately 7:50 a.m. The seven students on board were transferred to another bus and transported to class without further incident. Superintendent Dr. Casey Berlau says, “We appreciate everyone who responded to the accident and provided assistance. We are grateful that no one was hurt and that we were able to get our students to school safely and as quickly as possible.”
Black Hawk Lake Partners Recognized For Outstanding Work In Watershed
The Black Hawk Lake Protective Association (BHLPA) has been recognized as one of North America’s best watershed management groups. Last month, the BHLPA was notified by the North American Lake Management Society (NALMS) they had been chosen for the 2022 Achievement Award for their work to improve the waterbody’s overall quality. City Administrator Scott Peterson says BHLPA has worked for over a decade on this initiative, and it is exciting to see those efforts acknowledged.
William “Bill” Peters of Carroll
William (Bill) Peters 70, of Carroll Iowa passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at his home surrounded by family after a short battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 11a.m on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Carroll. Burial will be held at a later date.
Iowa's Bessie Hendricks is America's Oldest Citizen
Happy 115th Birthday (11/7/22) to Iowan, Bessie Hendricks, who is now the oldest supercentenarian in the United States. Bessie was born in Carroll County, a few miles southeast of Auburn, Iowa, on 7 November 1907. She has quite a story! You can learn about our special Iowan HERE! And click the podcast link below to listen to Max & Amy's conversation about Bessie.
Pomeroy Woman Killed Friday Morning In Head-On Collision Near Rockwell City
A Pomeroy woman was killed this (Friday) morning following a head-on collision this morning near Rockwell City. According to the Iowa State Patrol, authorities were dispatched at approximately 8:40 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 4 and 220th Street. The initial investigation found a 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig of Pomeroy, was traveling on the highway when the vehicle crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic. The Ludwig vehicle crashed into the front of a 2012 Ford F350 that was pulling a gooseneck trailer, driven by 85-year-old Larry Harsin of Estherville. Ludwig was pronounced dead at the scene. Harsin and a passenger in his truck, 81-year-old Sandra Harsin of Estherville, were transported by Calhoun County Emergency Medical Services to Trinity Hospital in Fort Dodge with suspected serious injuries. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Rockwell City Police and Fire Departments, the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT), and Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency also assisted at the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Sac County man arrested on assault, weapon, theft & eluding charges following a pursuit
(Carroll, Iowa) – A Sac County man was arrested Friday afternoon following a pursuit, crash and extensive search. According to the Carroll Police Deparment, 47-year-old Victor Scalco, of Lytton, was arrested after a woman reported to police at around 12:32-p.m. Friday, that she had been held against her will and assaulted, at a residence in Carroll. The woman was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. She told police Scalco had allegedly stolen her vehicle and was armed with a hand gun.
Raymond Sigwalt of Carroll
Raymond Sigwalt, 77, of Carroll, Iowa passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family that adored him, at St. Anthony Regional Hospital on Friday, November 4, 2022. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022 at St. Lawrence Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The celebrant will be Fr. Allan Reicks assisted by Deacon Tom Renze. Music will be by Kathy Halbur, Cyndi Loneman and Jean Renze-Eilers. Gift Bearers will be Raymond’s children: Kevin Sigwalt, Dean Sigwalt, and Amy Carr. Casket Bearers will be Raymond’s grandchildren: Caroline Sigwalt, Warren Sigwalt, Nicholas Sigwalt, Brayden Sigwalt, Gavin Sigwalt, Allyson Carr and Alston Carr. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll with military honors conducted by the Arcadia American Legion.
Iowa Town Evacuates After Cornfield Catches On Fire
A town in western Iowa was evacuated after a field of standing corn caught on fire this (Wednesday) afternoon. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a call sometime between 11 am and noon Wednesday morning about a large fire in the 1500 block of J Avenue in Charter Oak says a KTIV article. Dry conditions and strong winds helped the fire spread.
Police: Suspect shot family dog near Wall Lake
WALL LAKE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Sheriffs are looking for the suspects responsible for shooting a family’s dog near Wall Lake. According to Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday around 5:30 p.m. four miles west of Wall Lake, a neighbor heard a gunshot and then heard a dog yelp. The neighbor called the homeowner, who was not home at the time. The homeowners checked their security camera, which showed a black four-door pickup drive past a house, then reverse around the time the shots were fired. One of the homeowner’s children found the dog the following day.
Storm Lake Men Arrested For Attacking Sleeping Roommate
Two Storm Lake men face felony charges after allegedly attacking their roommate in his sleep over the weekend. At approximately 2 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, the Storm Lake Police Department responded to a report from an adult male victim who claimed his two roommates, 29-year-old Taw Htoo and 25-year-old Eh Ku Doe Hei, had armed themselves with knives and attempted to stab him. The victim was able to escape the residence and call for help. He was later transported to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment of suspected serious injuries to the head. Authorities say they located the two suspects quickly and took them into custody without incident. Both men are charged with willful injury causing serious injury and assault while participating in a felony, class C felonies, and going armed with intent, a class D felony. Htoo faces an additional charge of fifth-degree criminal mischief, a simple misdemeanor. As of Monday morning, the men remain in custody at the Buena Vista County jail on $25,000+ bonds.
Rolfe Man Arrested on Numerous Charges Following Execution of Search Warrant
Rolfe, IA (KICD)– A Rolfe man is facing drug and weapons charges after police executed a search warrant late last month. The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office executed the warrant on October 24th at 41195 320th Street and allegedly discovered a large amount of controlled substances, three firearms and drug paraphernalia.
