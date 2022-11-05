Daniel Kaluuya is donning a pair of web slingers and joining the voice cast for Spider-Verse for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Kaluuya, revered for his work in films like Get Out and Black Panther, will voice Spider-Punk in the film. Spider-Punk, who's real name is Hobart "Hobie" Brown, first appeared in Marvel comics in 2015. He is a homeless teenager who becomes a hero to the citizens of New York in his own universe, sporting the same powers as Peter Parker but with a deep affinity for punk rock.

