God of War Ragnarok - All Artifact & Poem Locations: Svartalfheim
This God of War Ragnarok guide shows you every Artifact location in Svartalfheim. This includes where to find all Kvasir's Poems and the Things Left Behind artifact set. *SPOILER WARNING* Some collectibles in this video require you to complete the late-game quest 'Forging Destiny'. Those items are all in the latter half of this video, with a spoiler warning preceeding them.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Cast Revealed as Production Begins on the Disney+ Series
Disney+ has not only announced that production on Star Wars: The Acolyte has begun, but it has also shared a cast list of the upcoming series, and it includes The Hate U Give's Amandla Stenberg, Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, and The Matrix's Carrie-Anne Moss. The news was shared on StarWars.com...
The Whale - Official Trailer
Watch the trailer for upcoming movie, The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, and Hong Chau. The Whale is a psychological drama film which follows the story of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale debuts in theaters...
Stranger Things VR Will Let You Play as Vecna and 'Enact Revenge on Eleven and Hawkins' in Winter 2023
Netflix and Tender Claws have announced Stranger Things VR, a new game set to be released on major VR platforms in Winter 2023 that will let you play as the villainous Vecna and "enact revenge on Eleven and Hawkins." Stranger Things VR was revealed during the Stranger Things Day 2022...
Gears of War Movie Announced on Netflix Alongside Adult Animated Series
Netflix is partnering with The Coalition to develop a Gears of War movie alongside an adult animated series. Netflix tweeted on its official account this morning, "Gears of War was released 16 years ago today and to mark the occasion, Netflix has partnered with The Coalition to adapt the @GearsofWar video game saga into a live action feature film, followed by an adult animated series — with the potential for more stories to follow!"
Stranger Things and Deadpool 3's Shawn Levy Reportedly In Talks to Direct a Star Wars Film
Stranger Things' Shawn Levy is reportedly in talks to direct a Star Wars film after he finishes directing Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in Deadpool 3. As reported by Deadline, there are no further details as to what type of film this will be, but it looks to be another one in the works at Lucasfilm alongside other confirmed and reported Star Wars movies from Damon Lindelof and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Taika Waititi, Patty Jenkins, and Rian Johnson.
Mass Effect 5 Teased With a Mysterious Piece of Concept Art on N7 Day, BioWare Reveals Hidden Message
For N7 Day, BioWare has teased the next Mass Effect game with a piece of concept art that appears to be of a mass relay being built or rebuilt. A video of the concept art that slightly moves was released on Twitter alongside a short message from BioWare. If you really want to take a closer look, you can also download it in HD.
Disenchanted - Official 'Capturing the Magic' Featurette
Go behind the scenes with the cast and crew of Disenchanted, including director Adam Shankman, Amy Adams (Giselle), Patrick Dempsey (Robert Philip), James Marsden (Prince Edward), Maya Rudolph (Malvina Monroe), and producer Barry Josephson. Find out what the upcoming Enchanted sequel is all about and meet this movie's new villain, Malvina.
Devotion Director J.D. Dillard Says His Star Wars Movie Is 'No Longer a Thing'
Devotion and Sleight director J.D. Dillard has confirmed his Star Wars movie is "unfortunately no longer a thing." Speaking to TheWrap, Dillard opened up about the Star Wars film that was reportedly in the works in 2020 with Luke Cage writer Matt Owens. That news arrived after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Lucasfilm's decision to have movies from that galaxy far, far away go on a "bit of a hiatus."
Genshin Nahida Story Quest Walkthrough - Sapientia Oromasdis Chapter
This Genshin Impact walkthrough will take you through Nahida’s Story Quest. It can only be unlocked after you’ve completed the Chapter 3, Act 5: Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises Archon Quest. Dream of Awakening. After you’ve unlocked the quest, it’ll begin once you walk near Treasures Street...
Zootopia+ - Official Trailer
“Zootopia+” heads back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia in a short-form series that dives deeper into the lives of some of the Oscar-winning feature film’s most intriguing residents, including Fru Fru, the fashion-forward arctic shrew; ZPD dispatcher Clawhauser, the sweet-toothed cheetah; and Flash, the smiling sloth who’s full of surprises. The series is directed by Josie Trinidad (Co-Head of Story, “Zootopia”; Head of Story, “Ralph Breaks the Internet”) and Trent Correy (Director, “Once Upon a Snowman” and “Drop”), and produced by Nathan Curtis (Associate Producer, “Encanto” and “Raya and the Last Dragon”).
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Teases Two Mysterious Version-Specific Pokemon
The latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has arrived and it features two mysterious version-specific Pokemon called 'The Monster Known as Great Tusk' and 'The Monster Known as Iron Treads' that both bear a striking resemblance to Donphan. According to Pokemon.com, sightings of these Pokemon were recorded in two...
League of Extraordinary Gentlemen Artist Kevin O'Neill Dead at 69
Kevin O'Neill, the groundbreaking artist and co-creator of titles like The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen and Marshal Law, has died at age 69. UK retailer Gosh Comics revealed the news, noting that O'Neill recently passed away after a long illness. O'Neill enjoyed a long and prolific career in the British...
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Reveals Its Spider-Punk Voice, And It's Daniel Kaluuya
Daniel Kaluuya is donning a pair of web slingers and joining the voice cast for Spider-Verse for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Kaluuya, revered for his work in films like Get Out and Black Panther, will voice Spider-Punk in the film. Spider-Punk, who's real name is Hobart "Hobie" Brown, first appeared in Marvel comics in 2015. He is a homeless teenager who becomes a hero to the citizens of New York in his own universe, sporting the same powers as Peter Parker but with a deep affinity for punk rock.
God of War Ragnarok Developer 'Strongly' Encourages Players to Download the Day 1 Patch
Santa Monica Studio has released the day one patch for God of War Ragnarok, and the developer "strongly encourages" players to download it ahead of the full game's release tomorrow, November 9. The patch, detailed on Santa Monica Studio's website, includes nearly 200 fixes to Ragnarok, including updates to gameplay,...
Keanu Reeves Reportedly In Talks to Join Ana de Armas and Ian McShane in John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina
Keanu Reeves will reportedly return for Ballerina – the upcoming John Wick spin-off. According to Collider, the legendary assassin is already in Prague to film Ballerina, appearing alongside Ana de Armas as he reprises the iconic role. The news comes shortly after it was announced that Ian McShane is...
Santa Monica Devs on Why God of War Ragnarok Doesn’t Have Switchable Characters
Atreus is a grown man in God of War Ragnarok. With time, and lots of stringent practise from his father, Kratos, the boy has become quite an adept fighter himself. However, even though his fighting skills have been considerably expanded in Ragnarok, the game doesn’t allow you to switch to him during a fight.
Elden Ring Improved Dev Profits by Around 1100 Percent; New Datamined Leaks Reveal Potential DLC
FromSoftware's Elden Ring became the darlings of the gaming community, when it arrived earlier this year. The action-RPG title garnered rave reviews from fans and critics alike, and in the eyes of many fans, FromSoftware's masterpiece is their choice for Game of the Year. The title also gained widespread popularity...
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet - Gimmighoul Official Trailer
This latest Pokemon trailer introduces Gimmighoul, the Coin Chest Pokémon. Gimmighoul hides all over the Paldea region, waiting for somebody to come across them.
Three Months Ago, God of War Ragnarok Devs Said, 'Holy Crap, The Game's Not Good. What Are We Going to Do?'
Three months ago, way before God of War Ragnarok was awarded by IGN and many others glowing review scores, some of the devs were "freaking out" and thought to themselves, "holy crap, the game's not good. What are we going to do?" Speaking to GQ UK, God of War Ragnarok...
