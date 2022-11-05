During a crisp, cool morning in late August at St. Catherine’s University, Chaska’s Nolan Sutter saw all of the miles he had run during the hot summer pay off. After the starter shot the gun, the junior was off and running, and he eventually took control down the stretch. As he crossed the finish line, Sutter stretched out his arms as a sign of accomplishment. He won the race with a time of 15:45.2—his first time breaking the 16-minute mark for an official high school 5,000 meter race.

CHASKA, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO