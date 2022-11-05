Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Police: Man found with gunshot wounds in NW Roanoke dies
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man found with gunshot wounds in NW Roanoke Sunday night has died, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say they responded at 9:30 p.m. to the 700 block of 29th St NW where they found a man outside a home with what they say looked to be critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial hospital for treatment.
wfxrtv.com
One dead after shooting incident in NW Roanoke; police
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police are investigating a fatal shooting that they report happened in the Northwest part of the city. Police say the incident took place at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Sunday Nov. 6 in the 700 block of 29th Street NW. Officers say when they responded after a 9-1-1 call they found a man outside of a house with what appeared to be critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS arrived on the scene to take the man to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
WDBJ7.com
Woman taken to hospital after Lynchburg shooting along Grove Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say a woman was shot and taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries Monday night. Police responded around 9:15 p.m. to the 400 block of Grove Street for reports of shots fired and found the woman. Two occupied homes and an unoccupied vehicle were...
WDBJ7.com
Two taken to hospital after Lynchburg crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg crash at Waterlick Road and Leesville Road left two people in a hospital Monday. According to the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department, two vehicles that both sustained heavy damage were involved.
wfirnews.com
Shooting fatality in NW Roanoke last night
(from Roanoke PD) On November 6 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of 29th Street NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim outside of a residence in the area with what appeared to be critical gunshot wounds. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Early this morning, officers were notified that the victim had succumbed to his injuries. His identity will be released after next-of-kin is properly notified.
WDBJ7.com
Three officers injured, suspect at-large after shots fired call leads to chase in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Griffin Newman, 25 of Salem, is wanted on multiple charges after a “shots fired event” late Monday night in the 200 block of East Main Street. Salem Police say they were alerted around 10:12 p.m. to a 911 call reporting shots fired in a parking lot behind a Main Street business. Additional information revealed the suspect fled on a motorcycle.
1 dies during street race, fiery crash in NC; 3 charged with involuntary manslaughter, police say
EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people are facing charges in connection to a fatal crash during a street race, according to an Eden Police Department news release. On Saturday, Oct. 29, around 5:27 a.m., the EPD responded to East Meadow Road at North Hale Street when officers were told about a crash. A 2017 Dodge […]
WDBJ7.com
Hollins Volunteer Fire Department being dissolved
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department has terminated its agreement with the Hollins Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department. The decision was made after Hollins VFD requested an audit by the Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads, a statewide organization that provides assistance to volunteer organizations, according to the county. The audit included the recommendation that the organization should dissolve.
WDBJ7.com
Radford Police situation cleared, suspect in custody
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “The incident has been resolved and a suspect is in custody. Thank you for your patience as we assisted local and federal agencies attempting to apprehend a wanted subject.”. EARLIER STORY: A large police presence has converged in the 700 block of Auburn Ave....
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. tractor-trailer crash along I-81N cleared
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER: A tractor-trailer crash along I-81N in Roanoke Co. is causing delays Tuesday night. The crash was near mile marker 139, according to VDOT. The right lane and shoulder are both closed.
WSET
Woman dies after car goes down wrong lanes, collides on I-64: VSP
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A head-on collision after a car traveled down the wrong way on I-64 left one person dead, Virginia State Police said. On Monday at 9:45 a.m. VSP said Ruth Fridley Brewster of Clifton Forge drove down the wrong side of Interstate 64 at the 21-mile marker.
wfxrtv.com
Vinton fire cause estimated $50,000 in damages
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) — According to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, a fire that happened on Sunday morning caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damages. They say the fire started in the Town of Vinton, at 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 6, on the 500 block of Cedar Avenue. Reports...
Roanoke Man Arrested For Murder
FINCASTLE, VA (VR) – On October 8, 2022, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the Glen Wilton Park and Ride along Botetourt Road (Route 220) to find a deceased female lying in the gravel lot from an apparent gunshot wound. Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office detectives and an investigator with the Medical Examiner’s office examined the scene extensively. Detectives soon discovered that the victim’s car was found abandoned and burned in a secluded area of Bath County. The body of the female victim was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, VA where an autopsy was performed, and the manner of...
WSET
Vehicle fire on Hummingbird Road: Firefighters
CONCORD Va. (WSET) — The Concord Volunteer Fire Department was alerted to a vehicle fire on Hummingbird Road. Everyone was reported to be out of the vehicle and there was a fire in the engine compartment, according to firefighters. Units arrived on the scene and advised there was a...
WDBJ7.com
Clifton Forge woman killed in wrong-way head-on crash
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Clifton Forge woman was killed in a crash Monday. Ruth Fridley Brewster, 75. died after being taken to a hospital, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash was November 7 at 9:45 a.m. on Interstate 64, at mile marker 21 in Alleghany...
wfxrtv.com
Malicious wounding being investigated by Lynchburg Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department says a man was shot in the leg in the area of Pierce Street on Saturday night. According to a press release the incident happened at 10:36 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 5 in the 900 block of Pierce Street, but the victim was found in the 1300 block of Buchannan Street. Officers say they originally responded to Pierce Street after getting a report of shots fired as well as a vehicle leaving the scene. While responding to the shots fired incident another call came in about a man suffering from a gunshot wound on Buchannan Street.
wfxrtv.com
RPD Investigating shooting on Campbell Ave. SE
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police report a man is suffering from what they say could be a critical gunshot wound after a shooting incident on Campbell Avenue SE. The Roanoke Police Department (RPD) says the incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 12:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue SE. Police say they were working in the area when they heard a shot ring out and noticed a gathering of people leaving a parking lot.
WSET
'I'm terrified:' Man shot in the leg, home hit by gunfire on Pierce Street overnight: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg following an incident on Pierce Street overnight, LPD said. On Saturday, at 10:36 p.m., officers responded to the 900 block of Pierce Street for reports of shots being fired and a vehicle leaving the scene.
Inmate scaled fence, escaped from correctional center in Lexington, authorities say
LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — The NC Department of Corrections is investigating after they say an inmate escaped from a correctional center in Lexington. Lexington Police Department tweeted that Johnny Porche escaped from the correctional center on Thomason Street in Lexington. The Department of Public Safety says that Porche scaled a fence and ran away just […]
Henry Co. missing woman found; Deputies
UPDATE: The Henry County Sheriff’s Office reports Nydia Wilson has been found. Deputies say she travelled to another county and did not notify her family, her family has since been notified. — HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to be on the lookout for a missing woman. […]
