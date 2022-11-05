ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Ohio State at No. 2 in second College Football Playoff rankings

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State held on to the No. 2 in the second College Football Playoff Rankings released Tuesday night. The Buckeyes are coming off a 21-7 win over Northwestern on a rainy and windy in Evanston. Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (3), Penn State...
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Ohio State remains No. 2 in latest AP poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State remains the No. 2 team for a fifth-straight week in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday. Last week, the Buckeyes were tied in the rankings with Tennessee at No. 2. This week, Tennessee fell to No. 5 after losing to Georgia 27-13.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

2-year-old dead after drowning incident in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 2-year-old boy has died after he was pulled out of a pond outside of an apartment complex in northwest Columbus. According to the Columbus Division of Police, a call came in around 3:02 p.m. for a possible drowning on Bermuda Bay Drive, near Island Club Apartments. Neighbors from the surrounding area reportedly pulled the boy out of the pond.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy