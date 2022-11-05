Read full article on original website
The funny video of the kitten sliding and the parent cat trying to catch
The screenshot is taken from a video posted on twitter by @Fred Schultz. Raising children and giving them care and protection to provide them with a feeling of security is what it means to be a parent. Parenting varies in style, but all parents are devoted to their children.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Annoyed Reaction to Hearing Dad Cough Cracks Us Up
There are species stereotypes for animals of all shapes and sizes, but what comes to mind when you think about cats? Maybe it's their unstoppable curiosity or their affinity for pettiness, or perhaps you consider cats big ol' nap machines. Whatever the generalization may be, we have a feeling @amerdiab3's kitty fits the bill quite perfectly.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Kitten Is Obsessed with Pittie Brothers | The Dodo Odd Couples
Tiny kitten wants to do everything her pittie brothers do — so she follows them swimming in the river 💙. Keep up with Keiko and Niko on Instagram: https://thedo.do/keikoandniko, Facebook: https://thedo.do/keikoandnikoFB, and TikTok: https://thedo.do/keikoniko. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us...
pethelpful.com
Video of Older Cat Helping Kitten Retrieve a Toy Is a Tear-Jerker
Even though cats are more known for their attitude than their kindness, there are a few felines who will change your mind. One of those is Noki, TikTok user @lexonei's Scottish fold cat. He recently became a big brother to a lil' kitten named Nala, and they're truly the best of friends.
Cat 'Waiting for His Moment' To Slap Golden Retriever Caught on Camera
A hilarious video of a cat suddenly slapping a dog has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received 4 million views. The video shared from the TikTok account @thegoldenbreakfastclub, which follows the lives of Waffles (a 6-year-old cat) and Maples (a 1.5-year-old golden retriever), shows Maples on a sofa, getting all excited after a man gives him a friendly rub.
pethelpful.com
Amazing Double Amputee Cat Jumps Like a True Champion
When considering adopting a cat, or if your own feline friend has experienced a traumatic injury, you may be afraid or concerned your fur baby won't be able to live a long and active life. On the contrary cats adjust to a three or two-legged lifestyle amazingly well and many disabled cats are able to jump, run and climb and play – and live a completely full and happy life.
pethelpful.com
Stray Cat's Loving Way of Thanking Woman for Feeding Him Is So Special
As animal lovers, we always go out of our way to help animals that may need assistance when we encounter them. Whether it's helping a lost dog track down their owner or nursing an injured bird back to health, we'll be there. One woman helped a stray cat with acquiring some food, and the result is amazing.
pethelpful.com
Beautiful Donskoy Cat Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before
Okay, we admit it, if we had seen a 'Donskoy' cat we would have simply assumed it was just a hairless Sphynx cat. They look so similar! But the differences between the two breeds is fascinating and TikTok user @Rosewellandleela has created a super cool and informative video explaining all about her gorgeous Donskoy cat, Leela.
A video of a white parrot and a cute puppy
The screenshot is taken from the video uploaded on Instagram by @the_parrot_lady. Parrots are far more intelligent than you thought. Although parrots are known as one of the smartest creatures in the animal kingdom, the parrot is one of the few creatures that can actually speak like humans; it has a vocal tract that is nearly identical to ours. They often mimic what they see us do. This is because, unlike humans, birds have a much better sense of smell than sight.
Clayton News Daily
Dog Obsessed With Her Bearded Dragon Best Friend | The Dodo Odd Couples
If you mess with this Chihuahua's bearded dragon sister... watch out! ❤️👀. Special thanks to Repotoria, Jessi & Carolyn! Follow along on TikTok: https://thedo.do/carolyn2216. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with us on TikTok: https://thedo.do/2qFkbGT.
Yahoo!
Calling all cat moms! We just found a way to make litter boxes stylish
We may receive a commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. There are pros and cons to every litter box. Pro: you don’t have to potty train the cat or...
Giant Dog Demanding Owner Catches Her During 'Trust Fall' Delights Viewers
A dog displaying some unusual behavior in South Australia has gone viral on TikTok with over 2.7 million views. In the video, posted to the page @harrietandwilson, Harriet the Scottish deerhound can be seen sitting on her owner's lap on the bed with her back turned. As her owner moves their laptop out of the way, Harriet falls backwards in what looks like a "trust fall."
pethelpful.com
16-Year-Old Cat's Precious Sounds Upon Waking Up Are Just Too Cute
It seems to us the older we get, the more precious sleeping is. That includes the much-needed naps throughout the day. And if anyone dares to try and wake you up, all heck breaks loose. Let's just say it's not a pretty sight. So why can't we be more like...
pethelpful.com
Mom's Story of Contractor Drywalling Her Cat Into the Wall Is Mind-blowing
TikTok user @ashlinhadden has quite an interesting, and mind-blowing, story for us that we seriously can't believe happened. She recently had a contractor redo her bathroom while she was away on a business trip. It all looked stunning and great until she noticed something missing. She kept hearing her cat...
lovemeow.com
Kitten Comes to Family for a Second Chance and is Now Obsessed with Their Dog
A kitten came to a family for a second chance, and is now obsessed with their dog. Sylvester the tuxedo kitten was rescued along with his feline family by Little Wanderers NYC. Volunteers saw his tender caring heart for other animals from the moment he arrived. Out of all the...
pethelpful.com
Cat Gets Toy Made Out of Its Own Fur and It's Actually Brilliant
If you're a cat owner, you know they require grooming so your entire house doesn't end up covered in cat fur. If you're a cat owner, you know there's nothing your kitty loves more than getting a new toy (And then immediately losing it under the sofa or refrigerator, but that's another story) and TikTok user @mycat_lifestyle has figured out a way to make the best out of both these things, grooming and toys.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Unconventional Sleeping Positions Are Too Funny to Miss
One of the joys of being a cat owner is finding so many opportunities to just laugh at what utter weirdos cats can be. One of the most bizarre things cats do is sleep in just the weirdest positions. Just ask cat owner and TikTok user @Miesthecat who posted this hilarious video of all the bonkers sleep positions he finds his cat in.
Viral video of cat sliding down slope will have you in stitches
Viewed more than 7 million times, watching this black cat gliding swiftly down a concrete slope is bound to put a huge smile on your face. A black cat happily sliding down a concrete slope is winning hearts on the Internet, wracking up close to 7.5 million views since it was posted on the 3rd of November.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Bold Refusal to Give Up a Chicken Leg Is the Picture of Dedication
If you're anything like us, you don't ever want to share food when it just tastes so delicious. You'll eat every last bite of it. And if anyone dares come near your food with their fork, all heck breaks lose. Guess you could compare us to an animal in that...
pawesome.net
Cute Australian Shepherd Puppy Is Telling His Mom All About It
Australian Shepherd puppies are too cute. We all know how cute puppies are, but a howling puppy is amazing to see. The Aussies Doing Things 2 TikTok account uploaded a funny video of an Australian Shepherd puppy. The pup seems to be enjoying returning to the wild with its human mom keeping the conversation going. This is why we love Australian Shepherd puppies.
