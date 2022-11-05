ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inconsistency is the only consistency for Packers offensive line

By paulbretl
 3 days ago
Continuity is a key element to effective offensive line play. However, the Green Bay Packers have had very little of that this season.

Through eight games, the Packers have already had seven different offensive line configurations that they’ve had to utilize to varying degrees –and recently, these adjustments have had to be made on game day. Mostly this is due to injuries, but also because of poor play, specifically Royce Newman at right guard.

Below is a look at each combination used at various points this season:

Yosh Nijman – Jon Runyan – Josh Myers – Jake Hanson – Royce Newman

Nijman – Zach Tom – Myers – Hanson – Newman

Nijman – Runyan – Myers – Newman – Jenkins

David Bakhtiari – Runyan – Myers – Newman – Jenkins

Bakhtiari – Runyan – Myers – Hanson – Jenkins

Tom – Jenkins – Myers – Runyan – Nijman

Bakhtiari – Tom – Myers – Runyan – Nijman

While, naturally, all eyes are on Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay receivers, and Matt LaFleur’s playcalling, the movement that the Packers have experienced along the offensive has been a major contributor to the offense’s struggles as well.

Green Bay is averaging 4.9 yards per rush this season, the 10th-best rate in football, but by ESPN’s run-blocking win rate metric, the Packers rank 21st, along with 23rd in PFF’s run-blocking grade.

The reason for this discrepancy may be as simple as Aaron Jones’ ability to create plays. Jones has the 10th most yards after contact and the fourth most missed tackles forced among all running backs this season.

The Packers’ inability to run the ball at times has led to LaFleur and Rodgers straying away from the run game, which isn’t a good thing for an offense struggling to move the ball through the air, as they become one-dimensional, allowing the defensive front to pin its ears back. Meanwhile, in the Washington game specifically, Green Bay ran the ball just 12 times in a close game, seemingly reluctant to lean on the run game behind a makeshift offensive line.

The passing game, however, has felt these effects even more, with LaFleur having to often gameplan around his offensive line. We’ve seen a heavy reliance on the quick passing game, which means fewer deep shots and less play-action. Tight ends have also been asked to chip, which can limit their impact in the passing game, whether that’s by opportunities or not as many downfield attempts.

Add it all up, and the Packers are working with a limited playbook each week. The degree to which it is limited depends on whose starting and where.

“The only consistency right now is inconsistency and who’s going to be out there and where we’re going to play our guys,” said offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich on Thursday. “It’s tough, like I just talked about, having guys at certain spots to get certain experience and just work together and just get the gelling and the meshing of the unit. That’s always tough when you can’t have that (continuity). So you just got to make sure you’re coaching them, getting them prepared, and just, again, keeping it as simple as you can so that guys can just go out there and play fast wherever they’re playing at.”

This week against the Detroit Lions, we could potentially see an eighth combination if the Packers are without both Bakhtiari and Jenkins, who are listed as questionable. The good news, however, is that the Lions have struggled to slow the run and get after the quarterback this season. Overall, the Detroit defense is on a historically bad pace.

There are several areas of this offense that have to improve if Green Bay is going to turn things around, but the play of the offensive line may be the biggest as games are often still won and lost in the trenches. Step one, however, is getting healthy.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

