Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho State Journal
Treaty against fossil fuels floated at UN climate summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The world should confront climate change the way it does nuclear weapons, by agreeing to a non-proliferation treaty that stops further production of fossil fuels, a small island nation leader urged Tuesday. The proposal by Tuvalu came as vulnerable nations pushed for more action...
Idaho State Journal
Takeaways: Calls for reparations, emissions cuts at COP27
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The first full day of the year's most important summit on climate change, known as COP27, got underway on Monday with urgent calls by leaders to slash greenhouse gas emissions as the planet warms and severe weather events become more frequent and destructive. Scores...
Idaho State Journal
Blaze roasts side of downtown Dubai high-rise in latest fire
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fire broke out early Monday at a 35-story high-rise in downtown Dubai near the world's tallest building, racing up the side of the structure in the same way seen in other blazes fueled by flammable siding material. A resident at the 8...
Idaho State Journal
AP PHOTOS: In India, river erosion engulfs villages
GAUHATI, India (AP) — In the 12 years that he has been the priest of a small temple by the mighty Brahmaputra, Ranajit Mandal had never witnessed the river’s fury like this. Not only the temple, but the 50 homes in his native Murkata village were washed away in a matter of days.
Cop27: World Bank president says he is not a ‘climate denier’; protests in Sharm el-Sheikh – live
After two days of speeches from world leaders, Wednesday’s discussions will focus on climate finance
Idaho State Journal
Tanzania: Plane crashes into Lake Victoria; 19 dead
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A plane crashed Sunday morning into Lake Victoria as it approached an airport in Tanzania, killing 19 people on board, the country's prime minister said. A senior policeman said it was raining when the aircraft plunged into the water. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa raised the...
Idaho State Journal
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Latest on COP27, this year’s annual U.N. summit on climate change. The first phase to a project to establish a major clean hydrogen plant in the Egyptian seaside resort of Ain el-Sokhna was launched by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi and the Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Wednesday.
San Diego Union-Tribune
EU agency says asylum numbers up, could strain facilities
The European Union's asylum agency says the number of people applying for international protection in Europe has reached highs not seen since well over 1 million people sought refuge in 2015
Comments / 0