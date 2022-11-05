Read full article on original website
Related
Control of House too close to call; Democrats try to thwart red wave
Control of the House of Representatives was too close to call late Tuesday, as vote counting continued into the night, with some early races won by Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump.
WEKU
Investors have trillions to fight climate change. Developing nations get little of it
Private investment is crucial to addressing climate change. But a big barrier to private investment in developing countries is the perception that risks are higher than in industrialized nations.
Democrats are likely to take most of Michigan's US House seats
All of the results from Michigan's 13 U.S. House races weren't final Wednesday morning, but it appeared that Democrats, while unlikely to keep control of the chamber, were poised to at least hold a majority in the state's delegation to Congress. Key to that likelihood were victories in two races that were considered tossups in the 3rd Congressional District in west Michigan and the 7th Congressional District in mid-Michigan and anchored in Lansing. ...
Comments / 0